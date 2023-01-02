Read full article on original website
Related
Carnival Has a Plan to Get Rid of Low Cruise Prices
A hotel room that sells for $100 a night comes with a place to sleep, maybe a pool, and if you are really lucky, a free, very mediocre breakfast. Buy a cruise cabin for $100 a night -- something that's easy to do right now -- and you get your cabin, multiple pools, hot tubs, shows, live music, and as much food as you can eat from multiple venues.
Only One U.S. City Made the Top Travel Destinations List in 2022
While the high cost of plane tickets has curtailed some people's plans to travel over the holidays, demand is also not going down as many finally take the trips they put off during the pandemic. There have been studies that showed the anticipation of and planning process for a holiday...
Royal Caribbean Makes Big Deal to Fix a Passenger Pain Point
Boarding a cruise ship can be a laborious process. Parking can be a challenge because some cruise-ship terminals serve as the dock for multiple ships. There's nothing worse than leaving from one terminal in Fort Lauderdale but not actually being able to park near your ship. And, even at terminals...
TravelPulse
Norwegian Cruise Line Reportedly Reducing Turn-Down Service
A new report claims that Norwegian Cruise Line plans to reduce cleaning services across its entire fleet of ships in 2023. According to Crew-Center.com, a letter from the cruise line to its onboard employees revealed plans to provide guests in Studio, Inside, Oceanview, Balcony and Club Balcony Suite rooms with once-daily turn-down service.
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
This Cabo Resort Just Unveiled 36 New Private Pool Suites—and Its Own Yacht
The Montage Los Cabos is upping its game. This month, the Mexican beach resort unveiled its newest suite categories, designed to elevate the guest experience, along with a shiny new yacht that you can charter for a day on the water. The 122-key resort has added 36 new private pool suites—and in addition to their own plunge pools, they each also have views of Santa Maria Bay’s blue waters. The latest additions to the property range from studios to a three-bedroom layout, but they all feature a sun-filled balcony with a daybed and an outdoor shower. When you’re ready to venture beyond...
Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit
New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023.
U.S. inflation has not 'turned the corner yet', IMF official warns -FT
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Inflation in the United States has not "turned the corner yet" and it is too early for the Federal Reserve to declare victory in the fight on rising prices, a top IMF official said in an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday.
What to Watch: Luxury Outerwear Firms Diversify, Beef Up E-commerce, and Enter Collaborations
Women’s outerwear got a nice lift in 2022 and it’s expected to grow even more this year. North American companies such as Mackage, Canada Goose, Moose Knuckles, SAM, and The North Face have undertaken a variety of tactics to create a year-round business, including diversifying their product offerings, capitalizing on skiwear, selling seasonless merchandise, doing collaborations, building their e-commerce business, expanding internationally, and opening pop-ups and freestanding stores.
sheenmagazine.com
Let’s Explore Palms Casino Resort, One of the Most Expensive Hotels in 2022
Palms Casino Resort is a hotel and casino located near the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, United States. It includes 703 rooms and a 94,065 sq ft (8,738.9 m2) casino. The resort catered to local residents and tourists, and also became popular among celebrities. The Palms casino is 94,065...
Kim Jones Takes Dior Men, ERL Collaboration on the Road, With Pop-ups Planned Worldwide
LONDON — Kim Jones is taking his California dream on the road with a series of pop-ups worldwide that will showcase the Dior Men’s 2023 resort collection, a glittering rainbow of a collaboration with Eli Russell Linnetz’s ERL. The first shop will open Thursday at Dover Street...
Where is hot in January? Best holiday destinations for winter sun in 2023 – deals from £166pp
WITH the temperatures dropping and the excitement of Christmas wearing off, spending January in the UK can be a dreary affair. We've compiled a list of the top destinations for winter sun for those who can't stand another second of it. Where is hot in January?. Long-distance locations like Cancun...
northernarchitecture.us
New Photos Surface for ‘The Pearl' Island-City in Qatar
The dream island master-plan that was unveiled in February 2008 is starting to shine out as a reality off the coast of Doha, Qatar. The Pearl, designed by Callison architecture firm, is the new island-city that covers nearly 1,000 acres in the Arabian Gulf near the Qatari capital, a multi-billion-dollar venture that will house some 30,000 people within the next few years. It is the rare architectural project that requires two three-ton trucks to deliver plans.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Curacao 2023
Perched along the southern Caribbean sea, Curaçao is a gorgeous island boasting a spectacular array of sandy beaches, dazzling coral reefs rich with marine life, and magnificent architecture. The beautiful, pastel-colored buildings in the historic center of Willemstad reflect the Spanish, Portuguese, and Durch architectural styles. Scharlo is where...
Comments / 0