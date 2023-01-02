Read full article on original website
Related
50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century
What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
Utah population boom ranks among highest in US
A new study from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the population boom in Utah is not just a dream to residents.
Colorado Springs, CO Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants
Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
Missouri becoming a popular state to settle in, study shows
KSNF/KODE — Out of all 50 states in the U.S., Missouri is the number 15th growth state in America. That statistic comes from the national moving company, U-Haul, and is determined by their 2022 Growth Index which analyzed customer moves from last year. People arriving in Missouri in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 7% over […]
Texas 4th-fastest growing state in 2022, Census data shows
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — While the Northeast and Midwest are losing residents, Southern states grew by more than 1.3 million people in 2022, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Southern states as a whole grew by 1.1%, driven largely by both domestic and international migration. Births...
Pennsylvania among ‘most moved out of’ states: report
People continue to move out of Pennsylvania at a faster rate than moving in. In fact, a new report has revealed that Pennsylvania is among the top 10 “most moved out of” states in the U.S. LISTEN: More people are leaving Pennsylvania than moving in, says U-Haul |...
AM 1400 The Cowboy
Casper, WY
926
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://caspercowboy.com
Comments / 0