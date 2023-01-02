Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh contacted by Denver Broncos about vacancy, per report
Denver Broncos have reached out to Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh to express their interest in him for their head coach vacancy in recent days.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Snyder's sale talks may force Rivera's retention
If Commanders fans are looking for hope in the way of a Ron Rivera firing, they better learn some patience. Washington’s ownership woes will indeed get in the way. Just look at the franchise’s history.
Rivera reverses course, now going with Sam Howell at QB for Sunday’s Commanders finale
Ron Rivera is now going with rookie Sam Howell at quarterback for the Washington Commanders’ season finale against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The move comes with the Commanders out of the playoff race after losing 24-10 to the Cleveland Browns last week. Rivera’s decision to go with high-priced...
Skip Bayless Hosts 'Undisputed' Without Shannon Sharpe Amid Damar Hamlin Tweet Backlash
After receiving a wave of backlash for his tweets about Damar Hamlin's hospitalization on Monday night, Skip Bayless hosted Tuesday's episode of Undisputed without his co-host, Shannon Sharpe. The Fox Sports host didn't acknowledge his controversial tweets during the show. Instead, he offered viewers an apology "for what we're going...
Damar Hamlin: The NFL, Celebs and More Offer Support Amid Hospitalization
Athletes, celebrities and sports fans alike have come together to offer support and prayers for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills' safety collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. During the first quarter of Monday's matchup, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins,...
Damar Hamlin Hospitalization: NFL Announces Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals Game Won't Resume This Week
The NFL has announced that Monday's postponed game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not resume this week, following the scary on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football matchup. The league released a statement on Tuesday, sharing, "The...
Damar Hamlin Talks Cherishing Football in Interview Weeks Before Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Game
Amid Damar Hamlin's hospitalization after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game, a poignant video of the Pennsylvania native talking about teammate and friend Dane Jackson has resurfaced on social media. In a recent interview with One Bills Live, Hamlin detailed how he savored his time playing alongside Jackson,...
Bills issue Wednesday update on Damar Hamlin's condition
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family...
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Taylor Heinicke expected to start Week 18 for Commanders
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to start Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Carson Wentz returned to the starting role for some reason last week, but Heinicke will take back over for the final game of the Commanders' season. According to Fowler, fifth-round rookie Sam Howell is also expected to play for the first time, setting up a quarterback rotation against a tough Cowboys defense.
Panthers players show support for interim coach Steve Wilks getting the permanent job
When Matt Rhule was fired early this season, the Carolina Panthers were 1-4. They looked like one of the worst teams in football. Shortly after that they traded their best player, running back Christian McCaffrey, with no help for the current roster coming back. Steve Wilks isn't a hot name....
