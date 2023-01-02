ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Yardbarker

Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz

The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
WUSA

Skip Bayless Hosts 'Undisputed' Without Shannon Sharpe Amid Damar Hamlin Tweet Backlash

After receiving a wave of backlash for his tweets about Damar Hamlin's hospitalization on Monday night, Skip Bayless hosted Tuesday's episode of Undisputed without his co-host, Shannon Sharpe. The Fox Sports host didn't acknowledge his controversial tweets during the show. Instead, he offered viewers an apology "for what we're going...
WUSA

Damar Hamlin: The NFL, Celebs and More Offer Support Amid Hospitalization

Athletes, celebrities and sports fans alike have come together to offer support and prayers for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills' safety collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. During the first quarter of Monday's matchup, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins,...
WUSA

Bills issue Wednesday update on Damar Hamlin's condition

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family...
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com

Taylor Heinicke expected to start Week 18 for Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to start Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Carson Wentz returned to the starting role for some reason last week, but Heinicke will take back over for the final game of the Commanders' season. According to Fowler, fifth-round rookie Sam Howell is also expected to play for the first time, setting up a quarterback rotation against a tough Cowboys defense.
