FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Go Camping on Delmarva in 2023Katie CherrixChincoteague Island, VA
Four Affordable Breakfast Spots on DelmarvaKatie CherrixChincoteague Island, VA
Three Popular Dinner Spots in Pocomoke, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
Bloxom man dies in Sunday afternoon accident
On January 1, 2023, Virginia State Police were called to investigate a two vehicle crash that resulted in a single fatality. The crash occurred at approximately 4:53p.m. on Lankford Highway at Chesser Road in Accomack County. A 2008 Honda Odyssey was traveling southbound on Lankford Highway/Route 13 when the driver...
Motorcycle ‘bursts into flames’ in crash, 62-year-old driver killed in Accomack County
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator in Accomack County.
Motorcyclist Killed in Fiery New Year's Day Crash
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va.- A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash Sunday evening in Accomack County. Virginia State Police say Marco Tulio Ortiz Gonzales of Assawoman, was driving a 2008 Honda Odyssey southbound on Route 13 when he attempted to make a left turn onto Chesser Road around 5 p.m. As Gonzales turned, he entered the path of a 1997 Honda 1500 motorcycle, driven by 62-year-old Mark Crumpler of Bloxom. Gonzales hit the motorcycle causing it to burst into flames. Crumpler was ejected from the motorcycle. He died at the scene.
Accomack Co. man facing charges following fatal New Year's Day crash involving motorcycle
Accomack Co. man facing charges following fatal New …. City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, …. Resident, pet dogs displaced following overnight …. Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Man reported missing in VB is considered endangered. Local foodbank to Receive nearly $450,000 in funding …
Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car in Accomack County, man faces charges
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A man faces reckless driving charges after hitting a motorcyclist with his car in Accomack County, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened on Sunday shortly before 5 p.m. on Lankford Highway at Chesser Road. A 2008 Honda Odyssey went to make the turn...
Four Dead in Caroline County Crash
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that claimed four lives, including a 6-year-old child. Maryland State Police say it happened on Wednesday around 9:05 a.m. on Route 404, east of Bullock Road. Investigators say a Jeep driven by Vanity Lenetta Teagle, 36, of Bridgeville was driving east when it drifted into the westbound lane of Route 404, crashing head-on into a Toyota.
Salisbury man arrested for DUI after crashing truck into boat in Talbot Co.
TALBOT CO., Md. – A Salisbury man has been charged with DUI following an accident investigation. On December 27th, deputies responded to Dogwood Harbor Road on Tilghman Island for a reported crash. Deputies located a Chevrolet pickup truck that had driven off of the parking lot and landed on a boat docked in Dogwood Harbor.
Resident, pet dogs displaced following overnight house fire on Front St in Accomack
One resident was displaced following an overnight house fire in Accomack.
Fatal Crash in Wicomico County Under Investigation
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle fatal collision that occurred last night on Bethel Road in Willards. A trooper from the Maryland State Police Barrack “E” arrived on the scene at around 8:30 and found that the driver, identified as Kevin Michael Lewis, was not breathing. Paramedics arrived and pronounced Lewis dead. According to the investigation, Lewis headed north on Bethel Road when for some reason, he drove off the road and collided with a utility pole before entering a field and crashing through a wooden crop irrigation structure. If anyone has any information that may assist in this investigation, please contact Deputy First Class E. Kolb at 410-548-4891.
UPDATED: Residents & Dog Safe After Fire at Parker Road Home Friday Night
Firefighters from Selbyville were called for a structure fire Friday night just before 9:30 at a home on Parker Road. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire in a garage with extension to the single story home. Fire crews from Dagsboro, Frankford, Gumboro, Laurel, Millsboro, Roxana, Willards, Pittsville and County Paramedics assisted at the scene or provided backup. The 5 occupants were able to get out of the home – and a family dog was rescued by firefighters.
Mail truck overturns in crash on Eastern Shore
A mail truck overturned after a crash in the Salisbury area yesterday, near the Delaware/Maryland line, reported a local fire department.
Two new State Troopers assigned to Melfa Barracks
RICHMOND – After receiving more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management, the 34 members of the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session were presented their diplomas today, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The members of the 138th Basic Session began their eight weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy on Oct. 30, 2022.
Painter Flotilla Boating Safety Course this weekend
As the weather turned arctic last week, many residents on the Eastern Shore’s minds have turned from boating despite the nice bounce back in temperatures. The Painter Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 12-02 is once again hosting a Boating Safety and Seamanship Course during the slow winter months, and it will begin this Saturday.
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional welcomes first baby of 2023
SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has announced their first baby of the new year. The Bosley family welcomed their daughter on New Years Day. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Caroline County school resource officer dies after battle with PTSD
A Caroline County's Sheriff's Office corporal and school resource officer died on New Year's Eve, confirmed the Sheriff's Office. Cpl. Lucas L. Nagel took his own life after battling PTSD
Canceled New Year's Eve Celebrations Due to Overnight Washout
GEORGETOWN, Del. --- After a year of waiting, the Georgetown New Year's ball won't make it out of storage this year. Their planned celebration has been canceled, thanks to Mother Nature. The end of 2022 is forecasted to be "washed away" with moderate to heavy rainfall. People like, Mark Mitchell, and Georgetown seems to be understanding.
Two New Traffic Signals to be Installed on Route 113
Drivers on Route 113 between Millsboro and Georgetown will soon see two new traffic signals. Both installations are expected to take place in 2023 with some needed preparations perhaps beginning as early as next month. The signals will be installed at the intersections of US 113 & Governor Stockley Road as well as US 113 & Avenue of Honor. The new red/yellow/green signal operations will be in effect 24 hours a day.
Accomack County to add time, days to high school schedule for rest of school year
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Beginning Monday, Accomack County high school students will have a longer school day, a longer first semester and a longer school year. It comes after the Accomack County School Board was notified back in December by central office that an error had been found in how the district calculated state-mandated instructional time for high schools.
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Virginia announces additional Community Flood Preparedness Fund Grant Awards, including one for Northampton County
The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation today announced $51,757,388 in supplemental awards from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund. These newly funded projects will expand flood prevention and protection projects including mitigation, capacity building, planning and studies throughout Virginia. The supplimental grants includes $150,155 to Northampton County for staffing,...
