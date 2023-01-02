ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

One transported following vehicle tree collision west of Bushong

An Emporia man was hospitalized after his vehicle struck a tree near Bushong early Saturday afternoon. Emporia/Lyon County, Allen Admire and Morris County EMS as well as Lyon County Deputies were called to the 300 block of US Highway 56, a mile west of Bushong, for an injury crash around 1:40 pm. According to Deputy Jody Meyers, 46-year-old Mark Hanson of Emporia was westbound on 56 in a 2019 Nissan Sentra.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Gorton representing Spartan Boxing at Silver Gloves regionals in Nebraska

Emporia Spartan Boxing is in Fremont, Nebraska for regional competition Saturday. 13-year-old Ryker Gorton is competing in the Silver Gloves Region Five Tournament which encompasses Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois. Gorton advanced to the regional with a walkthrough victory at the Kansas state tournament held in Wichita this past December.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

SPARTAN BOXING: Gorton nationals bound following Silver Gloves regionals

Emporia Spartan Boxing will be present at the 2023 Silver Gloves national tournament next month. 13-year-old Ryker Gorton advanced to the national tournament via walkover at the regional tournament held in Fremont, Nebraska Saturday. Gorton will enter the tournament with an amateur record of 1-2. The national tournament will be...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Two semis collide west of Emporia, one driver cited

One semi driver was cited after two semis collided west of Emporia late Thursday afternoon. The crash happened in the 300 block of US Highway 50, about three miles west of Emporia’s western city limits, and developed just after 4:45 pm. Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early says 49-year-old Shannon Owen was westbound in a tanker trailer and was waiting to turn into A-1 Pump and Jet Services when that semi was rear-ended by a refrigerator trailer driven by Jasvir Singh of Fresno, California.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State to host Central Missouri

The Emporia State basketball teams host Central Missouri Saturday afternoon. The Lady Hornets will be looking to end a 4-game MIAA losing skid against the 7th-ranked Jennies. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn says they still have a lot to play for. The Emporia State men will look to build off...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High wrestling teams compete at Dodge City

The Emporia High wrestling teams opened up the 2023 portion of their schedules at Dodge City Saturday. The Lady Spartans finished sixth, while the Spartans finished ninth. On the girls side, Katina Keosybounheuang finished first at 120 pounds. Azia Obregon placed fourth at 115. Virginia Munoz took fourth at 135. Alexa Castillo finished fifth at 235.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Olpe sweeps Hartford in first Area Game of the Week of 2023

The Olpe Eagles soared over Hartford to pick up back-to-back wins in the first Area Game of the Week matchup of 2023 Friday night. The Olpe Girls managed to hold Hartford to single digits in every quarter of their 53-20 victory. Olpe would lead by just four points at the...
OLPE, KS
KVOE

Kansas Gas Service offering in person assistance for LIEAP program application process

The Kansas Gas Service is offering assistance to energy customers with utility payments. Kansas Gas representatives will be teaming up with several agencies across the state for a series of events that will provide in-person assistance to customers looking to apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Kansas Gas Service Manager of Public Relations Dawn Tripp says the additional assistance comes as the gas service recognizes the difficult financial times many of their customers are undoubtedly facing.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Emporia High’s Koby Le to attend National Combine

Emporia High sophomore Koby Le gets to show his football skills this weekend. Le will be attending the National Combine at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. He says attending this combine will get his name out there. Le has played two years for Emporia High. He also attended...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State basketball teams host Lincoln in return to White Auditorium

The Emporia State basketball teams host Lincoln Thursday night as the Lady Hornets and Hornets begin a stretch of playing 6 of their next 8 games at White Auditorium. The Emporia State women are looking to end a 3-game-losing skid in MIAA play. Even though Lincoln has not won a game in MIAA play Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn says they cannot take Lincoln lightly.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Residents who contract COVID, flu still told to isolate

If you get sick with influenza or COVID-19, you’ll need to isolate yourself from others around you. Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern says the COVID isolation period is five days, as it has been for months. The isolation period for flu is also five days...
KVOE

Emporia High basketball teams to travel to Topeka High

The Emporia High basketball teams hit the road for the first time in 2023 with games at Topeka High. The girls game will feature two ranked teams. Emporia High is 7-0, 1-0 in league play and ranked third in 5A. Topeka High is sixth in Class 6A and is 7-1 and 1-0 in league play. Both teams have won seven consecutive games.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State men win, women lose to Lincoln

The Emporia State men defeated Lincoln 57-48 Thursday night. The Hornets never trailed. Their biggest lead was by 16 in the first half. Lincoln cut the lead to 3 in the 2nd half but Emporia State was able to hold on for the win. Owen Long led Emporia State in...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

USD 252 seeking community input soon on new superintendent

Early work is fully underway for a new superintendent at USD 252 Southern Lyon County, and the next step in the process is a big one. USD 252 Board President Emily Darbyshire says there will be a special Board of Education meeting with the Kansas Association of School Boards to gather input on “desired superintendent characteristics” by Feb. 2. The Kansas Association of School Boards is leading the search effort, and Assistant Executive Director of Leadership Services Britton Hart says this essentially prioritizes the desired qualities in the district’s next leader.
LYON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy