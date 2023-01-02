Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
One transported following vehicle tree collision west of Bushong
An Emporia man was hospitalized after his vehicle struck a tree near Bushong early Saturday afternoon. Emporia/Lyon County, Allen Admire and Morris County EMS as well as Lyon County Deputies were called to the 300 block of US Highway 56, a mile west of Bushong, for an injury crash around 1:40 pm. According to Deputy Jody Meyers, 46-year-old Mark Hanson of Emporia was westbound on 56 in a 2019 Nissan Sentra.
KVOE
Gorton representing Spartan Boxing at Silver Gloves regionals in Nebraska
Emporia Spartan Boxing is in Fremont, Nebraska for regional competition Saturday. 13-year-old Ryker Gorton is competing in the Silver Gloves Region Five Tournament which encompasses Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois. Gorton advanced to the regional with a walkthrough victory at the Kansas state tournament held in Wichita this past December.
KVOE
SPARTAN BOXING: Gorton nationals bound following Silver Gloves regionals
Emporia Spartan Boxing will be present at the 2023 Silver Gloves national tournament next month. 13-year-old Ryker Gorton advanced to the national tournament via walkover at the regional tournament held in Fremont, Nebraska Saturday. Gorton will enter the tournament with an amateur record of 1-2. The national tournament will be...
KVOE
Emporia High wrestling teams head to Dodge City; bowling opens season in Wichita
Two Emporia High programs are in action Saturday. The Emporia High wrestling teams both travel to Dodge City for their first tournaments of the new year. Senior Nick Marcum will be wrestling at 190 pounds for the Spartans. Freshman Kensley Medrano will be wrestling at 125 for the Lady Spartans.
KVOE
Two semis collide west of Emporia, one driver cited
One semi driver was cited after two semis collided west of Emporia late Thursday afternoon. The crash happened in the 300 block of US Highway 50, about three miles west of Emporia’s western city limits, and developed just after 4:45 pm. Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early says 49-year-old Shannon Owen was westbound in a tanker trailer and was waiting to turn into A-1 Pump and Jet Services when that semi was rear-ended by a refrigerator trailer driven by Jasvir Singh of Fresno, California.
KVOE
Emporia State to host Central Missouri
The Emporia State basketball teams host Central Missouri Saturday afternoon. The Lady Hornets will be looking to end a 4-game MIAA losing skid against the 7th-ranked Jennies. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn says they still have a lot to play for. The Emporia State men will look to build off...
KVOE
Emporia High wrestling teams compete at Dodge City
The Emporia High wrestling teams opened up the 2023 portion of their schedules at Dodge City Saturday. The Lady Spartans finished sixth, while the Spartans finished ninth. On the girls side, Katina Keosybounheuang finished first at 120 pounds. Azia Obregon placed fourth at 115. Virginia Munoz took fourth at 135. Alexa Castillo finished fifth at 235.
KVOE
Olpe sweeps Hartford in first Area Game of the Week of 2023
The Olpe Eagles soared over Hartford to pick up back-to-back wins in the first Area Game of the Week matchup of 2023 Friday night. The Olpe Girls managed to hold Hartford to single digits in every quarter of their 53-20 victory. Olpe would lead by just four points at the...
KVOE
Kansas Gas Service offering in person assistance for LIEAP program application process
The Kansas Gas Service is offering assistance to energy customers with utility payments. Kansas Gas representatives will be teaming up with several agencies across the state for a series of events that will provide in-person assistance to customers looking to apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Kansas Gas Service Manager of Public Relations Dawn Tripp says the additional assistance comes as the gas service recognizes the difficult financial times many of their customers are undoubtedly facing.
KVOE
Emporia High’s Koby Le to attend National Combine
Emporia High sophomore Koby Le gets to show his football skills this weekend. Le will be attending the National Combine at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. He says attending this combine will get his name out there. Le has played two years for Emporia High. He also attended...
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams host Lincoln in return to White Auditorium
The Emporia State basketball teams host Lincoln Thursday night as the Lady Hornets and Hornets begin a stretch of playing 6 of their next 8 games at White Auditorium. The Emporia State women are looking to end a 3-game-losing skid in MIAA play. Even though Lincoln has not won a game in MIAA play Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn says they cannot take Lincoln lightly.
KVOE
Lyon County History Center to host program on genealogy as Historical Society kicks off 85th anniversary year
The Lyon County Historical Society is now into year 85 of its existence and the Lyon County History Center will be holding a special event Monday afternoon to kick off the anniversary year. The history center will be playing host to Dr. Kim Stanley who will be speaking on the...
KVOE
Residents who contract COVID, flu still told to isolate
If you get sick with influenza or COVID-19, you’ll need to isolate yourself from others around you. Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern says the COVID isolation period is five days, as it has been for months. The isolation period for flu is also five days...
KVOE
Emporia High basketball teams to travel to Topeka High
The Emporia High basketball teams hit the road for the first time in 2023 with games at Topeka High. The girls game will feature two ranked teams. Emporia High is 7-0, 1-0 in league play and ranked third in 5A. Topeka High is sixth in Class 6A and is 7-1 and 1-0 in league play. Both teams have won seven consecutive games.
KVOE
Emporia State men win, women lose to Lincoln
The Emporia State men defeated Lincoln 57-48 Thursday night. The Hornets never trailed. Their biggest lead was by 16 in the first half. Lincoln cut the lead to 3 in the 2nd half but Emporia State was able to hold on for the win. Owen Long led Emporia State in...
KVOE
USD 252 seeking community input soon on new superintendent
Early work is fully underway for a new superintendent at USD 252 Southern Lyon County, and the next step in the process is a big one. USD 252 Board President Emily Darbyshire says there will be a special Board of Education meeting with the Kansas Association of School Boards to gather input on “desired superintendent characteristics” by Feb. 2. The Kansas Association of School Boards is leading the search effort, and Assistant Executive Director of Leadership Services Britton Hart says this essentially prioritizes the desired qualities in the district’s next leader.
KVOE
HomeServe agrees to $850,000 payment for alleged violations of Kansas Consumer Protection Act
A company approved for warranty business involving the City of Emporia will pay money to Kansas state government and to consumers in the state for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. As part of a consent judgment involving the company, Kansas Attorney General’s Office and Sedgwick County Attorney’s...
KVOE
USD 253 hosting pair of fundraisers to support Camp Hope summer program
USD 253 Emporia has a pair of fundraising opportunities coming up over the course of the next week all to support summer camp experiences for the district’s special needs students. Emporia High School will be hosting a sensory-friendly movie and game day Saturday at 2 pm. The cost to...
Comments / 0