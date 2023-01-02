MHP trooper injured in Saturday night crash

St. LOUIS – A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper was seriously hurt Saturday night after someone hit him on the side of the road.

Investigators said the trooper was working a call on the outer road south of Sullivan when a passing pickup truck did not drive over and hit the trooper. The trooper was airlifted to a nearby St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

