BETTY (LUSTIK) KUBIN, 79
Betty Jane (Lustik) Kubin, 79, of Beaver, WV and Indiana, PA, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in her home. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Kubin to whom she was married 51 years. Born in Washington, PA, April 6, 1943, Betty was the daughter of the late Leo Lustik and Mary (Shronovich) Lustik of Eighty-Four, PA.
PAULINE WILSON, 92
Pauline P. Wilson, 92 of Homer City, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at her home. She was born January 26, 1930 in Coral, PA, the daughter of the late John Pavlick and Mary (Sopko) Pavlick. Pauline was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucerne...
SHIRLEY (MUIR) DRANZIK, 85
Shirley (Muir) Dranzik, 85 of Greensburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. She was born February 05, 1937 in West Wheatfield Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Walter Muir and Sarah (Steffey) Muir. Shirley had worked many years as a phlebotomist and...
ANTOINETTE TRENNEY, 83
Antoinette G. (Primozich) Trenney, 83, of Blairsville, PA (Brenizer) passed peacefully Monday, January 2, 2023 surrounded by family. As a lifelong believer of Jesus Christ, she is surely now healed and in glory alongside the Saints who have gone before her, and reunited with her beloved husband of 45 years, Ronald Lee Trenney, Sr.
HELEN (KNUPP) NOEL, 103
Helen Virginia (Smith) Knupp Noel, 103, of Hollidaysburg and formerly of Indiana, PA died December 30, 2022 at the Veterans Home in Hollidaysburg. Born August 27, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Everett and Almeda (Smith) Smith. Virginia graduated from Indiana High School in 1937 and worked in...
CAROLYN BLOSE, 88
Carolyn “Callie” Jane Blose, 88, of Blose Hollow (Glen Campbell), PA died Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, in Indiana, PA. The daughter of William “Monroe” and Jennie (Harris) Blose, she was born on May 9, 1934 in Elmora (Bakerton), PA. A...
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
TONY SOTTILE TO RUN FOR DISTRICT JUDGE
An Indiana attorney has announced he is running for magisterial district judge. Indiana attorney Tony Sottile announced that he is running for the district magistrate’s seat for Indiana Borough and portions of White Township. He is looking to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of district Judge Guy Haberl.
MORE POSTSEASON HONORS FOR IUP’S DUANE BROWN
D2Football.com has released its 2022 “Elite 100” football team, and IUP wide receiver Duane Brown is on the second team. Shepherd placed four players in the 100, East Stroudsburg two, and Slippery Rock one. https://www.d2football.com/2022-d2footballcom-elite-100/
EMERGENCY CREWS CALLED OUT FOR SMOKE IN STRUCTURE IN BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville and Black Lick fire companies got an early start to the day with a fire call this morning in Blairsville Borough. Indiana County 911 reported a structure fire at 4:46 AM at 211 East Chestnut Street, and summoned not only the Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments, but also the Coral-Graceton and the Homer City fire departments, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens’ Ambulance. Blairsville fire officials said that a wire had burned on a furnace and created a lot of smoke. Crews remained on the scene to ventilate the house.
THREE CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS ON NEW YEAR’S DAY
Indiana Borough Police have released three reports of public drunkenness that happened early in the morning on the first day of the New Year. The first report came in at 12:29 a.m. at the Sheetz on Wayne Avenue. Police found 22-year-old Juliana Stuer of Johnstown in an intoxicated state. Medics arrived on scene to assist.
SPECIAL MASS SCHEDULED TODAY FOR POPE BENEDICT XVI IN GREENSBURG
While mourners are paying tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg will hold a special memorial Mass today. According to an announcement from the diocese, Bishop Larry Kulick is asking the faithful to join him for a Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg. Kulick called Benedict “a consonant theologian and one of the great intellectual lights of the post-conciliar Church.” He added that Benedict faced a lot of modern-day challenges and “proved himself to be a gentle shepherd.”
VINEGAR HILL STEPS DISCUSSED AT INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL MEETING
Maintenance of the Vinegar Hill steps was discussed at last night’s Indiana Borough Council meeting. During public comment, James Watta said that he wanted to see the steps that go up 7th Street to the top of the hill maintained much like the borough’s sidewalks. Borough manager Nicole Sipos said that could now be a possibility.
MEALS ON WHEELS TO END IN LATE FEBRUARY
A popular meal delivery program for Indiana’s residents has announced that they will end meal service next month. In an announcement made to its clients, Indiana’s Meals on Wheels program will end meal service following deliveries on Friday February 24th. Organizers have cited the rising cost of food and packaging materials as a reason for closing down, as they are no longer able to provide the same quality of meals as a reasonable cost.
FATAL SHOOTING ON ROUTE 22 IN NOVEMBER JUSTIFIED
The district attorney for Westmoreland County determined that the shooting of a suspect by police in New Alexandria in November was justified. Reports say 35 year old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown was shot around 3:00 in the afternoon on November 3rd on Route 22 at the intersection with Rushwood Road. That came after he led police on a chase that started in a suburb of Johnstown. Pretlor fled from police in Richland Township as they were in the process of getting a warrant for his arrest in connection with the domestic violence incident involving a gun. State Police and a Blairsville police officer assisted in the pursuit when it went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. After going 45 miles and sometimes reaching 100 mph, the chase came to an end when Pretlor tried to turn his car into the eastbound lanes and he was blocked by state troopers.
MAN CHARGED WITH MAKING METH DUE FOR PRELIMINARY HEARING TODAY
Charges have been filed and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for today for a Homer City man accused of making methamphetamine. 57-year-old George F. Sager of Homer City faces single felony counts of operating a meth lab and possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of depositing, storing and disposing of chemical waste, and misdemeanor ephedrine possession and possession of a controlled substance for an incident on December 18th. State police were dispatched to a home at 1912 Route 56 East and found items needed for the manufacture of meth using the “one-pot” method, along with a spent “one-pot”. The state police clandestine laboratory response team was able to gather evidence and clear the scene without further incident. Bail was initially set for Sager at $100,000 bail, and he has been in jail since then.
BASKETBALL, WRESTLING, RIFLE RESULTS
There were a couple of Heritage Conference showdowns last night as the top girls teams in the East and the West met each other. At the Homerdome, West leader River Valley jumped out to a big first quarter lead and knocked off defending conference champion Homer-Center. Ava Perischetti led the...
WANTED HOMER CITY MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING FROM TROOPERS
A Homer City man wanted out of Armstrong County was arrested after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in White Township late Friday morning. Drew Alexander Bittner, 19, was charged with two felony counts of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, misdemeanor counts of DUI (controlled substance), possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 66 summary Vehicle Code violations.
IUP BASKETBALL TEAMS BOTH UNBEATEN HEADING INTO 2023
Fresh off their twin wins over Millersville, the undefeated IUP women’s and men’s basketball teams will finally get to settle into the rhythm of their January schedule, with their games for the rest of the regular season all doubleheaders on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with two exceptions. Starting this...
HOMER CITY MAN ACCUSED OF DRUG-RELATED CRIMES WAIVES PRELIMINARY HEARING
A Homer City man accused of making methamphetamine waived his preliminary hearing and will head to trial. 57-year-old George F. Sager of Homer City had his preliminary hearing this morning in front of District Judge Robert Bell, Sr. He faces single felony counts of operating a meth lab and possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of depositing, storing, and disposing of chemical waste, along with misdemeanor ephedrine possession and possession of a controlled substance for an incident on December 18th.
