Raleigh motorcyclist death now a homicide investigation, police say
A man who was thrown from a motorcycle in a wreck on New Year's Day has died and police say the investigation has now turned into a homicide.
cbs17
Victim ID’d in deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The victim in a deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting has been identified, according to police. Durham police said Denis Alen Sosa-Gamaz, 45, died after being taken to the hospital. This shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ashe Street just before 10 a.m. on Christmas...
cbs17
Durham man identified after being found dead in car last week
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- The Durham Police Department has released the identity of a man found shot to death in a vehicle last week. Durham Police had previously reported shortly after 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to Holloway Street near South Adams Street in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, police found 40-year-old Ainzargul Totakhil of Durham in a vehicle.
North Carolina deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store
The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
cbs17
Arrest warrants out for DWI suspect who escaped from WakeMed Garner hospital: troopers
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect escaped from a hospital in Garner after being pulled over for driving while impaired in Raleigh Tuesday night, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol. At approximately 10:20 p.m., William Earl Silver Jr., 41, of Knightdale was taken into custody by a member of...
cbs17
2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
Durham police identify man shot and killed on Christmas morning
Officers responded around 10:00 a.m. to Ashe Street and found a man and woman who had both been shot.
Who stole this trailer in North Carolina? Deputies looking for driver of red Chevy truck
Cumberland County authorities are looking for the person who stole a trailer in Fayetteville two weeks ago.
cbs17
N. Raleigh Blvd. reopens after man severely injured in hit-and-run, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car that did not stay on the scene in Raleigh Monday night, police said. The incident was reported as a pedestrian hit by a car just after 6:50 p.m. near 2001 N. Raleigh Blvd., according to Raleigh police.
cbs17
Fayetteville man suspected of fatally shooting man in SC on New Year’s Eve surrenders, police said
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 23-year-old Fayetteville man is now in custody after a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting in South Carolina. The Sumter, South Carolina, Police Department said the suspect, 23-year-old Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, turned himself in Tuesday. He is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Armed robber hit 2 NC stores in about 10 minutes, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed two stores Monday morning. At 6:41 a.m., officers responded to a Kangaroo convenience store at 240 S. Wesleyan Blvd. in reference to a commercial robbery, police said. About 10 minutes later, officers responded to L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road […]
VIDEO: Wild scene, chaos as drive-by shooting injures 5 at North Carolina Subway on New Year’s Day
The Subway owner said three of his employees will not be coming back after the drive-by shooting.
cbs17
4 charges for Fayetteville man after fatal car crash that killed a woman, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged with murder and drunk driving one day after a woman was killed in a car crash, police say. The Fayetteville Police Department on Tuesday charged Christopher Fields, 31, with four charges after the wreck that killed 50-year-old Rhonda Ashford of Fayetteville.
Why didn't ShotSpotter sensors notify Durham police of Sunday's mass shooting?
DURHAM, N.C. — ShotSpotter technology has been available for only two weeks in parts of Durham -- but didn't activate during a mass shooting over the weekend. WRAL News spent the day looking into why the ShotSpotter didn't activate. The shooting on North Miami Boulevard occurred within the area...
Trooper involved in high speed chase, crash on I-95
PRINCETON, N.C. — A high-speed chase on Monday night ended with a crash on Interstate 95. Video shows the damage from the crash, which occurred after 10:30 p.m. The two cars crashed on I-95 between Godwin and Wade in northern Cumberland County. The pursuit began in Johnston County near Princeton but ended following the collision in Cumberland County.
cbs17
Driver shot in hand on US 15-501 in Moore County not believed to be ‘intended target,’ sheriff says
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorist was shot in the hand while driving on U.S. Route 15-501 near Aberdeen, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Sheriff Ronnie Fields says his office is investigating the shooting that took place at about 4:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Pinebluff Lake Road.
WRAL
Lawyers push for release of body camera footage in Jada Johnson fatal Fayetteville police shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Attorneys on Wednesday pushed to get body camera footage released showing the July shooting death of Jada Johnson. Johnson, 22, was killed July 1, 2022, in her grandfather’s living room after officers were called to the Fayetteville home on a report of an attempted break-in.
cbs17
2 adults, 2 kids impacted by Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and two children will be staying somewhere else after a Durham house fire. Firefighters said the fire started around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Carpenter Fletcher Road. When firefighters arrived, they said there was smoke and flames coming from the...
Fire damages vacant home in Johnston County
GARNER, N.C. — A fire broke out Tuesday at a vacant home near Garner. Before 3:45 a.m. firefighters responded to a home on 2974 North Shilo Road. Crews had to use foam to extinguish the fire, which left extensive damage. It appeared the fire started in the attic. Neighbors...
Family of man who died inside his home is suing town of Wake Forest, police department and officer for negligence
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer. The lawsuit accuses the three of negligence after Jason Meyer – a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and father of four – started experiencing “diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration” on Sept. 4, 2020, inside his home on Fairview Club Drive. He was 49.
