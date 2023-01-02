Read full article on original website
Deputies looking for info on Greenville man’s disappearance
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of a man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee....
Deputies find missing Greenville man
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee.
Man found shot to death on side of Anderson Co. road
A man was found shot to death Wednesday morning on the side of an Anderson County road.
Coroner responding to shooting scene in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after a shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the coroner, they arrived to the scene at around 11:40 a.m. on Highway 29 near Plantation Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to...
Woman shoots man inside moving vehicle, man arrested, Anderson County deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man hospitalized after he was shot by a woman inside a moving vehicle has been arrested, officials said Wednesday. Shale Remien, with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, said John Stephen Boyd is charged with first-degree domestic violence after the shooting on Tuesday afternoon on Fire Tower Road in Piedmont.
Anderson County deputies ask residents to check doorbell cameras after deadly drive-by shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for residents to check their doorbells after a deadly drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. on Friday, according to public information officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Coroner identifies body found in Anderson roadway with multiple gunshot wounds
ANDERSON, S.C. — A body was found in the roadway in Anderson Wednesday afternoon, according to the coroner's office. Someone found the body on Highway 29 near Plantation Road at about 11:40 a.m. Police Chief Jim Stewart said the victim, a man in his 20s, was shot several times.
Investigation underway after missing woman found dead in NC
A death investigation is underway after a missing woman was found dead in Rutherford County.
No charges filed following shooting in Anderson County
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said no charges were filed following a shooting that injured one person in Piedmont on Tuesday afternoon. According to deputies, the call came in just after noon about a shooting on Fire Tower Road. Deputies said it appears that...
Driver dead after car hits tree, overturns in South Carolina
One person died after a single car crash Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
1 injured during shooting in Anderson Co.
One person was injured during a shooting Tuesday morning in Anderson County.
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. Asheville Water Crisis Response. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The West...
Woman wanted for outstanding warrants in SC jumps from moving car during chase, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A woman who was wanted by deputies in Pickens County, South Carolina, jumped from a moving car during a pursuit, according to deputies. Deputies said they were called to the Stop-A-Minit convenience store on Liberty Highway in search of Nikki Elisha Harrison, who was wanted for multiple outstanding arrest warrants.
18-year-old dies after car overturns in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County. Troopers said the crash happened along Cothran Road at around 2:02 p.m. According to troopers, the 18-year-old driver was traveling along Cothran Road when...
Domestic dispute leads to woman's death in South Carolina, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A woman was found shot to death inside an Upstate apartment on Tuesday, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox. Sox has identified the victim as Latoya Cynthia Coleman, 41, of Charlotte, North Carolina. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the University Commons Apartments on...
Missing Woman Case File Revelations
Kari Beal explores the importance of CPR at Encompass Health in Greenville. Crews preparing to work round-the-clock to repair Clemson apartment building. Anderson police say Imani Clemons died after getting shot at Fairview Gardens Apartments on December 29th.
Rutherford County Missing Woman Found Dead
Rutherford County -- January 3 2023: On January 1, 2023, Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. responded to 143 Kristins Place in Bostic, in reference to the body of Tracey Leigh Thompson being found. Thompson had been reported missing, from this residence by family members on December 28, 2022.
Four minors, one adult in 'severe crash' may not have been wearing seatbelts, police say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities have released more details regarding a crash that shut down a roadway near McDowell High School on Tuesday, sending five people to the hospital. The Marion Police Department says on the afternoon of Jan. 3, a collision between a 2014 Ford truck and a...
More people die on Greenville County roads than any other SC county; experts talk defensive driving
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Though traffic deaths were down 12 percent in South Carolina last year, Greenville County has seen a 32 percent increase since 2019. With 99 people dead on the road just last year, it's more important than ever to drive defensively. That's why Drive Alert Training Academy owner Tina Dodd founded her course in the first place.
Teenage driver killed in Upstate crash
A teenaged driver has died in a single vehicle collision in Spartanburg county. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway reports, that the 18 year-old driver from Campobello ran off the roadway.
