Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for info on Greenville man’s disappearance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of a man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee....
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to shooting scene in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after a shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the coroner, they arrived to the scene at around 11:40 a.m. on Highway 29 near Plantation Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

No charges filed following shooting in Anderson County

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said no charges were filed following a shooting that injured one person in Piedmont on Tuesday afternoon. According to deputies, the call came in just after noon about a shooting on Fire Tower Road. Deputies said it appears that...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

18-year-old dies after car overturns in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County. Troopers said the crash happened along Cothran Road at around 2:02 p.m. According to troopers, the 18-year-old driver was traveling along Cothran Road when...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Domestic dispute leads to woman's death in South Carolina, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A woman was found shot to death inside an Upstate apartment on Tuesday, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox. Sox has identified the victim as Latoya Cynthia Coleman, 41, of Charlotte, North Carolina. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the University Commons Apartments on...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing Woman Case File Revelations

GREENVILLE, SC
wnctimes.com

Rutherford County Missing Woman Found Dead

Rutherford County -- January 3 2023: On January 1, 2023, Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. responded to 143 Kristins Place in Bostic, in reference to the body of Tracey Leigh Thompson being found. Thompson had been reported missing, from this residence by family members on December 28, 2022.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

More people die on Greenville County roads than any other SC county; experts talk defensive driving

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Though traffic deaths were down 12 percent in South Carolina last year, Greenville County has seen a 32 percent increase since 2019. With 99 people dead on the road just last year, it's more important than ever to drive defensively. That's why Drive Alert Training Academy owner Tina Dodd founded her course in the first place.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

