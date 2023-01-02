Effective: 2023-01-04 18:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Southwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

