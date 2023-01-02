ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
CNET

Retirement: New Rules Are Coming For 401(k) and IRA Accounts. Here's What to Know

Retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs will soon be under a new set of regulations, now that the Senate and House approved a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that includes new regulations for retirement plans. Following in the path of the original SECURE (Setting Every Community Up...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Should you consider investing your money in a Roth IRA? Here are the benefits

There have been great swings in the stock market over the past year and the Dow is down about 5% since the beginning of the year. Inflation and rising interest rates are pushing down 401(k) and other investment accounts. So, how do you help yourself in this environment?. Business Editor...
msn.com

How I'd Invest $20,000 Today If I Had To Start From Scratch

If there were a Mount Rushmore of investing advice, the words "make sure you have diversification" would surely be up there. Diversifying company size, sector, and geographic location is important because you don't want your portfolio to rely on too few factors. There can be upsides to concentrated portfolios, but the downsides are usually much worse (and more likely to happen in the long term).
Bakersfield Channel

Tips for last-minute tax savings as 2022 comes to a close

(KERO) — As 2022 draws to a close, it's a good time to take a look at some of the last-minute ways to reduce what you'll owe Uncle Sam come April. Boosting your retirement savings could offer some big tax benefits. Contributions to your 401k come out of your paycheck before income taxes are deducted, lowering your tax bill for the year. If you're over the age of 50, know that you can make a catch-up contribution of $6,500 for the year 2022.
morningbrew.com

New year, new money resolutions

It’s no secret the economy’s been trending downward. But the doom-and-gloom headlines don’t automatically mean your finances have to take a hit. If it feels like your expenses are the only thing going up, if that annual raise is looking less and less likely, or if seeing the numbers in your financial accounts brings up all the (not-so-great) feels, it’s time to make every penny count.
CNBC

Secure 2.0 changes 3 key rules around required withdrawals from retirement accounts

President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion omnibus federal spending package on Thursday that contains several retirement provisions, including some updates to required minimum distribution rules. RMDs force many savers to pull money from tax-advantaged accounts like IRAs and 401(k) plans each year, starting at a certain age. The so-called...
wealthinsidermag.com

The Moneyist: ‘I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle’: Should I use my bonus to pay off my mortgage, put it in a savings account or Vanguard?

Over the last couple years I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle, and I am making good money. I never learned about stocks, investing, etc. I do not have a 401(k) at work. My lawyer uncle advised me to open a self managed Vanguard account with four different levels of stocks. I use and pay my credit cards off every month, and my vehicle is paid off.
Madison Cates

Money Saving Strategies for the 2023 New Year

The new year is a great time to save money, and there are lots of different ways to do it. Here are five of our favorites. Try them out and see how much you can save in 2023!. Saving money can be a real challenge - who doesn't like to splurge and treat themselves? This year, it is time to get serious about your finances.

