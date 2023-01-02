ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New City, NY

New City park closes as county launches $5.7M renovation of Demarest Kill Dam

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Demarest Kill County Park in New City will be closed to the public for most of the year as a multimillion-dollar project gets underway.

The Demarest Kill Dam at the park is over 75 years old and is need of some upgrades.

County officials say they're investing $5.7 million to rehabilitate the dam to bring it up to modern safety standards.

“We have an old dam … the spillway is undersized. This dam is not up to standards,” said Rockland Executive Ed Day. “It's not just a dam on New Hempstead Road. This could actually affect other homes in that area."

Day said the work couldn’t be “put off any longer”

News 12 is told the work includes removing and replacing the spillway, removing vegetation, and installing a steel sheet pile wall and concrete wall.

As the work is underway, all 30 acres of the park, including the hiking trail, picnic area, wooden fishing station and benches will be closed.

County officials tell News 12 the park might reopen during the summer.

“We figured if we start in the winter, we have a shot of it opening in the summer. I am certainly keenly aware that people use that park,” said Day. “I used it when I lived in New City. So I am well aware of that and we are doing the best we can."

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

