Police release identity of victim killed in New Year's Day crash in Stamford

Police have released the identity of the victim killed in a New Year's Day crash in Stamford.

Police say 31-year-old Marcela Parra was killed after the car she was driving crossed over the northbound side of Greenwich Road, going over the sidewalk and hitting a tree head on.

A passenger was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Officers are awaiting the results of Parra's autopsy and results of the toxicology tests.