Temperatures above average through the week, unsettled weather for Friday

WHAT'S NEW : Cloudy and unseasonably mild.

WHAT'S NEXT: Fog in the morning. Best chance of rain is Tuesday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies, some showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy Skies. Spotty shower or two in the morning. Showers expected in the afternoon. Highs in the lwo to mid 50s

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy Skies with scattered showers mostly in the afternoon. Near record warmth. Highs in upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Some breaks of sunshine. Spotty shower. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Weather to watch. Cloudy Skies. Rain mix with snow or sleet. Highs 37 to 42.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Sun and Clouds. Snowflakes are possible Saturday night. Highs in the low 40s, Lows 28 to 33.