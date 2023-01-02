Westchester and Rockland celebrate 1st babies of 2023

A happy couple is excited to introduce the first baby of 2023 born in Westchester County.



Marilyn and Kristoff Albanese gave birth to Luciano at 12:41 a.m. at Northern Westchester Hospital.



He weighs 6 pounds and 4 ounces and is 19 inches long.



His parents arrived at the hospital at 5 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. "It felt like the staff were all like 'Oh my God - New Year's baby. They were excited," says Marilyn Albanese. "And then while she was giving birth, of course you heard a couple rooms over, 'Happy New Year!', while we're in the middle of the process," says Kristoff.

In Rockland County, Frida was born just before 4 a.m. at Good Samaritan Hospital.



She weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces.



Congratulations to Esther and Akiva Sussholz of Montebello.