Washington, DC

Rip Hamilton Once Shared How Michael Jordan Roasted His Own Teammates For Asking To Be On The Jordan Brand: "My Sneakers Are For All-Stars"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
 2 days ago

Former NBA player Rip Hamilton shared how Michael Jordan roasted his own teammates on the Washington Wizards.

Michael Jordan's prime in the NBA was certainly his years with the Chicago Bulls during the 1980s and the 1990s. He accomplished everything an NBA player could imagine doing so in the league during those years. So when Jordan retired for the second time after winning the 1998 NBA title, not many expected MJ to see him in the league again.

But everyone was proven wrong when Michael Jordan returned to the league with the Washington Wizards in the 2001-02 NBA season. During his two-year stint with the Wizards, Mike may have been out of his prime, but that didn't mean His Airness gave up his attitude and incredible mentality.

Rip Hamilton Shared A Story Of Michael Jordan Roasting His Teammates

During his playing days, Jordan was famous for not showing respect to players who did not share his passion for the game of basketball. Former NBA player Rip Hamilton, who claimed playing with Jordan for the Wizards was the greatest experience of his life , also shared a story about how MJ gave an epic answer to young players wanting to be on the Jordan Brand.

"At times, me and a couple of the young guys would come up to him and say, ‘Hey Mike, what do you think about putting us in the brand Jordan collection?,’ and he’d look and me and say, ‘Hey Rip! My sneakers are for All-Stars!'”

This was another classic Michael Jordan story. While Jordan only wanted the best players to represent his sneaker brand, Mike wasn't all too bad during his Wizards days. In fact, Hamilton once shared that Jordan taught him the art of shooting mid-range shots .

All things considered, Jordan respected those who were serious about basketball and had established themselves as good players. If a player doesn't fit that description, it was certainly a nightmare for the said player to be sharing the court with Michael Jordan.

NEW YORK STATE
New York, NY
