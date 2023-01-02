Read full article on original website
Related
Taraji P. Henson Says She Hasn’t Been Happy ‘In a Long Time’: ‘The Things I Thought Made Me Happy Don’t Cut It Anymore’
Taraji P. Henson discussed her mental health challenges with radio host Angie Martinez. Here's what she shared about not being happy.
People are just realizing what E.T really is – and everyone is shocked to discover what’s under his skin
THE original model used in Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi classic 1982 film E.T. has sold for more than $2.5million on Sunday, December 18. Pre-dating modern CGI technology and effects, the one-of-a-kind prop, constructed in 1981, features 85 points of movement and is regarded as an engineering masterpiece. It was originally...
Collider
Scariest PG-13 Horror Movies
The natural response to hearing horror movie and PG-13 in the same breath is, most likely, skepticism. How scary can a movie honestly be when its rating is only a single step above Scooby-Doo? There's not much blood. Minimal swearing. No severed limbs. Yet, there's a treasure trove of films that make up for what they lack in R-rated horror tropes by doubling down with many, many scares. You see, PG-13 is not a death knell for a horror film. In fact, it opens up a wide berth of creativity in order to deliver scares without resorting to the tried and true of the slice and dice.
Reality Must Be Addressed review – telling the unvarnished truth about friendship
It would be easy to sneer at the almost agonising intimacy of this documentary from 26-year-old German film-maker Johanna Seggelke, made as part of her course at the University of Television and Film in Munich and tells the story of her passionate relationship (and possibly romance, it’s left open) with Sky, whom she meets backpacking in South Africa. Running at just 53 minutes, it’s a slight and narrowly focused film; I suspect some will find it too self-absorbed. But there is something so disarmingly honest in how Seggelke opens up her feelings and vulnerabilities, and captures the intoxication of an intense teenage/young adult friendship.
New Netflix ghost hunting series Lockwood & Co. doesn't rely on jump scares, says director Joe Cornish
Exclusive: SFX talks to writer-director Joe Cornish about spooky new Netflix show Lockwood & Co.
The Dizzying Debauchery of Babylon
For a lavish and expensive epic about 1920s Hollywood, Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon, introduces itself about as scatologically as possible. In its first sequence, a harried gofer named Manny Torres (played by Diego Calva) tries to transport an elephant into the Hollywood Hills for a big-shot producer’s party, a farcical task that ends with the elephant pooping on the camera lens—in a way, on the viewers themselves. We then cut to a giggling movie star getting urinated on as part of some private sexcapade while the party ensues on the floors below—a sweaty, drug-fueled orgy that Chazelle presents in a bravura unbroken take.
Ruggero Deodato, Director of Banned Horror ‘Cannibal Holocaust,’ Dies at 83
Ruggero Deodato, director of the shocking horror movie “Cannibal Holocaust,” which was so controversial it was banned in some countries, died Thursday, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported. He was 83. The 1980 film “Cannibal Holocaust” is considered one of the goriest movies of all time and cited as the first movie to use found footage. It was banned in several countries due to its graphic depictions of violence, sexual assault and animal cruelty, and it even resulted in Deodato being arrested on obscenity charges. He was accused of murdering several actors on camera to achieve the level of realistic brutality,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Sighs of relief breathed all-round as one of the worst franchises ever fails the rose-tinted nostalgia test
If you ever need a hint of how steeply Michael Bay’s stint at the helm of the Transformers franchise fell off a cliff, then look no further than what happened to the series once he finally departed two movies later than he said he would. Travis Knight’s Bumbleebee was...
Gizmodo
Netflix Makes Pinocchio's Art Book and Screenplay Free for All
Ever since Netflix’s stop-motion Pinocchio movie arrived on the platform earlier in the month, the film from directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson has received high marks and no shortage of acclaim. It seems likely to get some nominations at the Oscars (and already has over at the Golden Globes), and has been made a part of several end of year “Best of” lists, including two of io9's own.
Lily James Channels Old Hollywood Glamour and Unveils Her Go-to Glow Trick for New Charlotte Tilbury Highlighter Campaign
Lily James is using her star power in a new Charlotte Tilbury campaign. The actress on Thursday debuted as the leading lady in the makeup brand’s campaign for the new Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter. James said the highlighter is among her favorite new beauty products. “It has...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans still irritated by one of genre’s most insufferable characters
When it comes to horror content, the characters who appear in it do not always make the smartest decisions or behave in the best ways. We yell at the screens, hope for retcons, and today one in the found footage space still grinds the gears of fans deeply. 20 minutes...
John Wayne Felt ‘Ashamed’ Starring in Westerns and Deeply Wanted a Gutsy Career Change
Actor John Wayne's name is closely associated with Westerns, but he felt "ashamed" to star in them for quite some time, wanting to make a career change.
Opinion: The awkward truth about the new 'Avatar' is far bigger than its bottom line
As it is, audiences and critics now and in the future will laud James Cameron's creativity and attention to detail in 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' and they should — but they likely won't know how much of the franchise's incredible worldbuilding is simply an act of elaborate collage, writes Jeff Yang.
James Cameron Justifies ‘Avatar 2’s Lengthy ‘Hangout’ Sequences: ‘People Forget to Put Beauty Into a Film’ (Exclusive Video)
The filmmaker also tells TheWrap that Fox tried to cut flying scenes from the first ”Avatar“ for lack of plot. James Cameron knows there are plenty of people who complain about the length of so-called “hangout” sequences in his “Avatar” movies. But for him, those people are missing the point.
Collider
'Ghosts' Cast and Character Guide
CBS' Ghosts is an American remake of a popular British sitcom. Much like The Office and Shameless before it, it's become a highly-rated smash hit adored by audiences and critics alike. Joe Port and Joe Wiseman came on board from the original series across the pond to adapt the series for CBS and have served as showrunners of the American series for two seasons thus far. Ghosts follows married couple Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as they inherit the Woodstone Estate, a beautiful mansion, from a distant relative of Sam's. Together, they have dreams of renovating an old home into a bed and breakfast, but upon arriving, Samantha discovers that many spirits are haunting the halls, and she's the only one that can interact with them.
Netflix's new thriller Kaleidoscope can be watched in 5,040 different ways
Netflix has kicked off 2023 with a bang, with a new show which can be viewed in thousands of different orders. No, I’m not kidding - as UNILAD reports, Kaleidoscope is Netflix’s new crime thriller series, which boasts an almost entirely non-linear plot. This means that you can watch any of its eight episodes in basically any order you want. All of the episodes are named after colours - the show’s creator Eric Garcia has suggested that viewers should leave ‘White’ while last, as that’s supposed to be the finale. That’s pretty much the only ‘rule’ though, and even then, who’s going to stop you if you decide to choose chaos and watch that one first?
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘White Noise’ on Netflix, a Bewildering Satire About Life, Death, and Shopping
White Noise (now on Netflix) is notable on several fronts: Director Noah Baumbach not only steps away from his signature small-scale interpersonal dramedies (Marriage Story, Frances Ha), but adapts someone else’s story. And that story is novelist Don DeLillo’s highly acclaimed 1985 novel White Noise, deemed by some as – here comes that word – “unfilmable,” the adaptation of which passed through the hands of Barry Sonnenfeld and Michael Almereyda during the last couple of decades before landing with Baumbach. The film also marks the first front-of-camera role for Greta Gerwig since 2016’s 20th Century Women, and reunites the director with Marriage Story star Adam Driver. To call it a doozy of a film may be to understate the power of doozies.
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0