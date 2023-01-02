Read full article on original website
Carnival Has a Plan to Get Rid of Low Cruise Prices
A hotel room that sells for $100 a night comes with a place to sleep, maybe a pool, and if you are really lucky, a free, very mediocre breakfast. Buy a cruise cabin for $100 a night -- something that's easy to do right now -- and you get your cabin, multiple pools, hot tubs, shows, live music, and as much food as you can eat from multiple venues.
Only One U.S. City Made the Top Travel Destinations List in 2022
While the high cost of plane tickets has curtailed some people's plans to travel over the holidays, demand is also not going down as many finally take the trips they put off during the pandemic. There have been studies that showed the anticipation of and planning process for a holiday...
Royal Caribbean Makes Big Deal to Fix a Passenger Pain Point
Boarding a cruise ship can be a laborious process. Parking can be a challenge because some cruise-ship terminals serve as the dock for multiple ships. There's nothing worse than leaving from one terminal in Fort Lauderdale but not actually being able to park near your ship. And, even at terminals...
Norwegian Cruise Line Reportedly Reducing Turn-Down Service
A new report claims that Norwegian Cruise Line plans to reduce cleaning services across its entire fleet of ships in 2023. According to Crew-Center.com, a letter from the cruise line to its onboard employees revealed plans to provide guests in Studio, Inside, Oceanview, Balcony and Club Balcony Suite rooms with once-daily turn-down service.
This Cabo Resort Just Unveiled 36 New Private Pool Suites—and Its Own Yacht
The Montage Los Cabos is upping its game. This month, the Mexican beach resort unveiled its newest suite categories, designed to elevate the guest experience, along with a shiny new yacht that you can charter for a day on the water. The 122-key resort has added 36 new private pool suites—and in addition to their own plunge pools, they each also have views of Santa Maria Bay’s blue waters. The latest additions to the property range from studios to a three-bedroom layout, but they all feature a sun-filled balcony with a daybed and an outdoor shower. When you’re ready to venture beyond...
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit
New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023.
Tesla delivered a record 1.3 million vehicles in 2022, but it still disappointed Wall Street
Tesla delivered a record number of cars last year, as sales continued to grow by percentages any other major automaker would dream about. But Tesla still managed to disappoint Wall Street throughout 2022 -- and the last quarter was no different. The electric automaker delivered 1.3 million vehicles in 2022,...
There wasn't a single bank robbery in Denmark last year
The number of bank robberies in Denmark fell to zero last year, as beefed-up security and reduced use of cash in the Nordic country make holdups less lucrative. Bank heists have been declining steadily since 2000, when 221 took place, or one for nearly every day that branches were open.
Global markets try to put last year's misery behind them
Global stocks are pushing higher on the first major trading day of 2023 as investors try to look beyond a gloomy outlook for the world economy, China's worst Covid outbreak and stubbornly high inflation in Europe. Europe's Stoxx 600 index rose 1.2% by 08.42 ET Tuesday, off earlier highs but...
Indians demand justice for Delhi woman dragged to her death
Angry crowds gathered in Delhi on Tuesday, demanding justice for a scooter rider who was killed and dragged by a car for miles through the streets of India's capital. Delhi police said the 20-year-old woman's scooter collided with the car in the early hours of January 1 before her body was pulled for up to 12 kilometers (more than 7 miles).
Head of Saudi investment fund subpoenaed in case over Musk's 'funding secured' tweet
Elon Musk's team has subpoenaed the head of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund as part of litigation over the Tesla CEO's 2018 tweet that he was considering taking the car company private and had secured funding to do so. Tesla shareholders sued Musk in 2018, alleging that he did not,...
UK train strikes will disrupt return to work this week
Brits are facing another week of travel chaos as rail strikes drag into the new year, disrupting the return to workplaces following the holidays and dealing another blow to retail and hospitality businesses. Some 40,000 rail workers began five days of strike action over pay on Tuesday, shutting down rail...
U.S. inflation has not 'turned the corner yet', IMF official warns -FT
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Inflation in the United States has not "turned the corner yet" and it is too early for the Federal Reserve to declare victory in the fight on rising prices, a top IMF official said in an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday.
Kim Jones Takes Dior Men, ERL Collaboration on the Road, With Pop-ups Planned Worldwide
LONDON — Kim Jones is taking his California dream on the road with a series of pop-ups worldwide that will showcase the Dior Men’s 2023 resort collection, a glittering rainbow of a collaboration with Eli Russell Linnetz’s ERL. The first shop will open Thursday at Dover Street...
Where is hot in January? Best holiday destinations for winter sun in 2023 – deals from £166pp
WITH the temperatures dropping and the excitement of Christmas wearing off, spending January in the UK can be a dreary affair. We've compiled a list of the top destinations for winter sun for those who can't stand another second of it. Where is hot in January?. Long-distance locations like Cancun...
Chef hats, aprons, and smiles on – Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa welcomed children from Diyar Private Academy Early Years, Girls’ Campus for International World Children’s Day
Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa has hosted students from Al Diyar Private Academy for an educational and a fun field trip for International Children’s Day. The program was attended by more than 120 students and were accompanied by their respective teachers. During the visit, the students were able to...
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Curacao 2023
Perched along the southern Caribbean sea, Curaçao is a gorgeous island boasting a spectacular array of sandy beaches, dazzling coral reefs rich with marine life, and magnificent architecture. The beautiful, pastel-colored buildings in the historic center of Willemstad reflect the Spanish, Portuguese, and Durch architectural styles. Scharlo is where...
