Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
Seasons Center Looking to Expand Family Support With Grant
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Seasons Center in Spencer recently announced they were awarded a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Seasons Grants Project Administrator Sarah Heinrichs-Wurm shared their goals for the funding. She says this project is an extension of a similar program in their...
kicdam.com
Spencer Mayor Looks Ahead to 2023
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Yesterday you heard Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars state that purchasing 44 acres on the North end of town was one of the significant events of 2022. He hopes the Iowa Department of Transportation makes a decision about the highway 71 and 18 intersection so definite development plans can be put into motion.
kicdam.com
Kathleen Hardman, 78, of Milford
A Celebration of Life for 78-year-old Kathleen Hardman of Milford will be held at a later date. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
nwestiowa.com
Bootsma claims beard growing contest
SHELDON—Deric Bootsma of Sheldon has never had a beard before, and hair maintenance isn’t exactly something he has to worry about since he is mostly bald. But in October he heard Brian Tutje, the owner of Just Cuts for Men in Sheldon, was going to hold a two-month beard-growing contest.
KCCI.com
Parts of Iowa preparing for ice storm
HUMBOLDT, Iowa — Parts of Iowa are bracing to slip and slide. An ice storm warning begins, effective 6 p.m. Monday for much of north central and northwest Iowa. Kyle Bissell, Humboldt County Emergency Management director, told KCCI he is concerned with items falling into powerlines, creating power outages. Bissell said local power utilities are prepared and have crews on standby if outages occur.
kicdam.com
Voting Underway For University of Okoboji Winter Games Cheerleaders
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– Voting is underway to decide which eight individuals will represent the Iowa Great Lakes Area as the official cheerleaders during the University of Okoboji Winter Games. Members of the public can cast their votes for their eight picks out of the thirty-one possible candidates until...
kicdam.com
Goyne-Yarns Scheduled For Sentencing
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Sentencing is scheduled to take place this week for the man convicted of killing Shelby Woizeschke in Milford early last year. Christian Goyne-Yarns was found guilty of first degree murder by a Buena Vista County jury in December after a change of venue request was granted in the case.
kiwaradio.com
Winter Storm Continues; Some Roads Impassable
Northwest Iowa — A winter storm is dropping freezing rain and snow. Watches and warnings are posted throughout the state. Meteorologist Jeff Zogg, at the National Weather Service, says the ice wasn’t quite as bad as first feared, but it still created very slick sidewalks and roadways. The...
kicdam.com
Mary Newton, 99, of Spirit Lake Formerly of Okoboji
Services for 99-year-old Mary Newton of Spirit Lake, formerly of Okoboji, will be Friday, January 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spirit Lake with burial at St. Margaret’s Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Robinson Funeral Home...
UPDATE: Some rural Iowans customers receive 9 days worth of mail, unclear if issue has been resolved
Since November 14, McCabe has documented fifteen days mail hasn't been delivered or picked up. While getting the mail now is a relief, it doesn't help her business which requires her to send packages frequently.
kicdam.com
Bryan Steven, 72, of Spencer
Funeral services for 72-year-old Bryan Steven of Spencer will be Thursday, January 5th, at 10:30 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial taking place at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the...
kicdam.com
John Sindt, 52, of Everly
Memorial services for 52-year-old John Sindt of Everly will be Thursday, January 5th at 10:30am at Warner Funeral Home in Everly. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
kicdam.com
Area Boards of Supervisors Hold Annual Organizational Session
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– The first business day of the new year is a busy one for many groups including county government bodies as they hold their annual organizational meeting. The first step for the Board of Supervisors in each county is to name a chairperson for the coming. Clay...
kicdam.com
Melvin Cornwell, 83, of Spencer
Funeral services for 83-year-old of Spencer will be Friday, January 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Reformed Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Military services will be conducted by American Legion Glen Pedersen Post #1 and V.F.W. Clay County Post #3159.
kicdam.com
Louise Woodall, 93, of Sutherland
Services for 93-year-old Louise Woodall of Sutherland will be Saturday, January 7th at 10:30am at the Church of Christ in Sutherland. Visitation will be Friday at 2pm, with the family present from 4-6pm at Warner Funeral Home in Sutherland.
kicdam.com
Bernice Back, 91, of Galesville, WI Formerly of Spencer
Funeral services for 91-year-old Bernice Back of Galesville, Wisconsin, formerly of Spencer, will be Saturday, January 7th, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial taking place at 1:30 at Pleasant View Cemetery in Hartley. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
kicdam.com
Goodlow Appointed to Role of Dickinson County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A new leader has formally been named to fill a vacancy in the Dickinson County Attorney’s Office. Assistant County Attorney Steve Goodlow was formally appointed to the top spot Tuesday morning after serving in an interim position for the last several weeks. The opening...
kicdam.com
Clay County Supervisors Approve Jail Surveillance Updates
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Board of Supervisors have approved contracts to bring some needed updates to the surveillance system in the jail. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling and Jail Administrator Luke Christensen brought the request before Supervisors as their systems were over 10 years old and becoming outdated.
5 animals found dead in freezers inside Sac City home; Woman arrested
Five animals, two cats and three dogs that were inside a freezer, were found dead inside a home in Sac City on Sunday.
kicdam.com
Greg Weidauer, 50, of Pomeroy
Funeral services for 50-year-old Greg Weidauer of Pomeroy will be Saturday, January 7th, at 10:30 a.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church near Pomeroy with burial at Evangelical Covenant Church. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the church. Powers Funeral Home in Pomeroy is in charge of the arrangements.
Comments / 0