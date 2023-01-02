ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek Township, OH

Heavy apartment fire in Beavercreek Twp. displaces multiple people

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hp0Ju_0k0sodIt00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

BEAVERCREEK TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple people are displaced after a “heavy” fire in Beavercreek Township Sunday.

According to Beavercreek Township fire crews on scene, the fire began just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at an apartment on Woodview Drive.

Crews reported that a resident was home at the time but was able to make it out.

3 dead after head-on crash in Jefferson Twp.

The fire started on the second floor of the apartment before spreading to another unit. Fire crews said it took 45 minutes to knock down the heavy fire and they were able to contain it to the two units.

Four to five people were reportedly displaced as a result of the fire but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Concerns drive observation at Huber Heights intersection

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are working to resolve concern in a congested Huber Heights intersection. The Huber Heights Police Department posted on Facebook that they will be monitoring the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Merily Way after they were made aware of concerns in the community. The post says two officers will monitor […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WHIO Dayton

2-vehicle crash on US-68 sends victim to Springfield hospital

SPRINGFIELD — Two vehicles crashed on US-68 southbound early Wednesday morning. >> MORE: Coroner IDs children, adult killed in crash on New Year’s Day in Jefferson Twp. Springfield post of Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to US-68, just north of West National Road, after receiving reports of an injury crash at around 5:55 a.m., the Springfield post dispatch told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

2 injured after ceiling collapse at VFW on Dayton Xenia Rd

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are injured after the ceiling collapsed at the VFW on 2389 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, according to deputies on scene. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time. VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 posted...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Springfield (OH)’s Selma Road Fire Station Shuts Down After 63 Years

A fire station that opened at 1401 Selma Road in Springfield (OH) in 1959 closed this week as the Springfield Fire Division looks ahead to its four new fire locations, SpringfieldNewsSun.com reported. The Selma Road station, known as Fire Station No. 3, was decommissioned in a ceremony Tuesday, the day...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Second man dies after boat fire along Ohio River

DAYTON, Ky. — A second person has diedfollowing a boat fire in a marina along the Ohio River last week. According to Tuesday morning's Hamilton County Coroner's report, a person, identified only as a white man, died Sunday at UC Medical Center, with "boat fire" listed as the cause of death.
DAYTON, KY
WDTN

Crews tackle fire in Kettering garage

Crews were sent to the 900 block of East Stroop Road, between Akerman Boulevard and Mengel Drive. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a garage had caught fire. The garage was attached to a home.
KETTERING, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Police: Man shot, injured in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton, authorities say. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews received a call at 3:30 p.m. on a report of a man shot. Officers responded to Madden Hills Drive in Dayton and found the man. Police brought the person injured […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police search for 2 involved in Wednesday morning home invasion

MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - Middletown police responded to a home invasion and shooting Wednesday morning. At approximately 9:50 a.m., officers arrived at the 1600 block of Kensington Street where a woman said two intruders broke into her apartment, according to Middletown police. Residents at the apartment told police they confronted the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Madison Co.

MT. STERLING, Ohio — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the 15000 block of Blain Road near Mt. Sterling in Madison County. The call came in shortly before 2:30 p.m. Initial reports indicate that heavy smoke is visible from the residence. Additional assistance has been...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘There is blood everywhere,’ 911 caller details stabbing between 2 relatives

SPRINGFIELD — A woman who reported a stabbing on Sunset Avenue early Sunday morning detailed the events leading up to the altercation to Springfield Police Dispatch. News Center 7 previously reported that two men mutually stabbed each other after allegedly getting into an argument in the 1300 block of Sunset Avenue at around 6:30 a.m., a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson informed.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

WDTN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy