Heavy apartment fire in Beavercreek Twp. displaces multiple people

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

BEAVERCREEK TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple people are displaced after a “heavy” fire in Beavercreek Township Sunday.

According to Beavercreek Township fire crews on scene, the fire began just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at an apartment on Woodview Drive.

Crews reported that a resident was home at the time but was able to make it out.

The fire started on the second floor of the apartment before spreading to another unit. Fire crews said it took 45 minutes to knock down the heavy fire and they were able to contain it to the two units.

Four to five people were reportedly displaced as a result of the fire but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.