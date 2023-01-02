Read full article on original website

A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
hotnewhiphop.com
Gloss Up Details The Female Rap Scene In Memphis & “Don’t Play With Me” For “On The Come Up”
Quality Control artist Gloss Up introduces herself for HotNewHipHop’s “On The Come Up.”. Over the last several years, Memphis has become the only true rival to Atlanta as the new Hip-Hop capital. Now, the female rappers there have started to really gain steam, so Memphis may actually have an edge over the A. Following the release of GloRilla’s sensational breakout hit “F.N.F.,” the Hip-Hop community became hypnotized by the CMG signee. In addition to Glo, the Hip-Hop community also fell in love with her “ratchet ass friends.” Surprisingly, many of them were also rising Memphis femcees.
thesource.com
Gucci Mane’s Artist Mac Critter Arrested For Murder In Memphis
According to several confirmed reports, Gucci Mane’s artist Mac Critter was arrested for first-degree murder in Memphis, Tennessee, last month. He’d just signed to Gucci’s 1017 imprint two months before the shooting. Critter, whose real name is Daniel Bates, was arrested for a shooting on December 21...
Popculture
Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder
A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares her five favorite bites of 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about her favorite bites of 2022, from the fried chicken biscuit at Kinfolk to Blue Crab Focaccia at Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen. Watch their full interview now...
Memphis Flyer
If We Lose the Oak Court Mall
If not repurposed, the Oak Court Mall will be torn down, causing environmental harm. (Photo: Shara Clark) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
Memphis rapper 'Mac Critter' one of two men charged in deadly North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis rapper is one of two men charged in a deadly shooting in December 2022 in North Memphis. Daniel Bates, who goes by ‘Mac Critter’ and who's Instagram lists him as on Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Markeith Taylor. A second man, Gary Taylor, also faces a charge of first-degree murder.
Teen sues Ja Morant, claims Grizzlies star punched him
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is being sued after a 17-year-old claims he was punched by Morant. According to a report from TMZ Sports released early Tuesday morning, the incident took place at Morant’s home in July, and the lawsuit was filed in September. Morant is not facing criminal charges, and claims he […]
Man killed in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in Whitehaven on Monday night, police say. It happened around 9 p.m. on the 3500 block of Devon Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have one man detained.
One shot, killed in apartment complex on Frayser Blvd
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed Tuesday night on Frayser Boulevard. It happened at the Carriage House Apartments on the 1100 Block of Frayser Blvd just after 10 p.m. A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. No arrests have been made. Don Humphrey has lived across […]
actionnews5.com
New Daisy Theater to re-open soon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Beale Street favorite is making a return in the new year. Four years after unexpectedly shutting its doors, live music is coming back to the iconic New Daisy Theater. The last show the theater held was in late 2018. The venue is now looking for...
Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
Man critical after East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night in East Memphis. Police responded to a shooting call near the intersection of Getwell Road and New Willow around 1:25 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police […]
Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M
Meet Norland James and his wife, Dr. Amina Gilyard James, the owners of the newest Black-owned Quality Inn hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.
Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
WBBJ
Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
Lightning strike burns down house in East Memphis, MFD confirms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lightning strike during Monday night's severe weather in Memphis caused a fire at a large vacant house in East Memphis, the Memphis Fire Department confirmed Tuesday. MFD said no one was hurt, but there was more than $730,000 worth of damage to the house and...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Southaven, Mississippi
Southaven, Mississippi is a diverse city with a multitude of things to do that should appeal to almost everyone. Whether you’re looking for history, golf, or culture or want to relax, there’s no shortage of exciting places to visit. Southaven is in the Memphis metropolitan area and has...
Family says wife warned she would stab husband to death on New Year’s over Facebook Live
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members said a Memphis mother of six warned on a Facebook Live she would stab her husband to death shorty before police said she carried out the act. “You see your sibling just lying out there and there’s like nothing you can do,” said Ernashay Flenorl, the victim’s sister.
fox13memphis.com
FOX13 Investigates: End-of-year Memphis homicide numbers not what they seem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 Investigates is looking at the homicide rate in Memphis after several murders in the last few days of the year. The homicide rate in Memphis dropped about 13% from 2021 to 2022; there were still 302 homicides. FOX13 Investigates checked back several years and found...
Baby’s surgery canceled due to hospital, insurance dispute, parents say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: After this report was published, a surgery has been scheduled for Thursday morning. A Mid-South family is devastated after learning their son’s time-sensitive surgery at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital was canceled at the last-minute. The reason: a business dispute with their insurance. Methodist...
