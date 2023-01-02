ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Gloss Up Details The Female Rap Scene In Memphis & “Don’t Play With Me” For “On The Come Up”

Quality Control artist Gloss Up introduces herself for HotNewHipHop’s “On The Come Up.”. Over the last several years, Memphis has become the only true rival to Atlanta as the new Hip-Hop capital. Now, the female rappers there have started to really gain steam, so Memphis may actually have an edge over the A. Following the release of GloRilla’s sensational breakout hit “F.N.F.,” the Hip-Hop community became hypnotized by the CMG signee. In addition to Glo, the Hip-Hop community also fell in love with her “ratchet ass friends.” Surprisingly, many of them were also rising Memphis femcees.
Gucci Mane’s Artist Mac Critter Arrested For Murder In Memphis

According to several confirmed reports, Gucci Mane’s artist Mac Critter was arrested for first-degree murder in Memphis, Tennessee, last month. He’d just signed to Gucci’s 1017 imprint two months before the shooting. Critter, whose real name is Daniel Bates, was arrested for a shooting on December 21...
Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder

A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
If We Lose the Oak Court Mall

If not repurposed, the Oak Court Mall will be torn down, causing environmental harm.
Memphis rapper 'Mac Critter' one of two men charged in deadly North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis rapper is one of two men charged in a deadly shooting in December 2022 in North Memphis. Daniel Bates, who goes by ‘Mac Critter’ and who's Instagram lists him as on Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Markeith Taylor. A second man, Gary Taylor, also faces a charge of first-degree murder.
Teen sues Ja Morant, claims Grizzlies star punched him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is being sued after a 17-year-old claims he was punched by Morant. According to a report from TMZ Sports released early Tuesday morning, the incident took place at Morant’s home in July, and the lawsuit was filed in September. Morant is not facing criminal charges, and claims he […]
Man killed in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in Whitehaven on Monday night, police say. It happened around 9 p.m. on the 3500 block of Devon Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have one man detained.
One shot, killed in apartment complex on Frayser Blvd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed Tuesday night on Frayser Boulevard. It happened at the Carriage House Apartments on the 1100 Block of Frayser Blvd just after 10 p.m. A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. No arrests have been made. Don Humphrey has lived across […]
New Daisy Theater to re-open soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Beale Street favorite is making a return in the new year. Four years after unexpectedly shutting its doors, live music is coming back to the iconic New Daisy Theater. The last show the theater held was in late 2018. The venue is now looking for...
Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
Man critical after East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night in East Memphis. Police responded to a shooting call near the intersection of Getwell Road and New Willow around 1:25 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police […]
Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
Things to Do in Southaven, Mississippi

Southaven, Mississippi is a diverse city with a multitude of things to do that should appeal to almost everyone. Whether you’re looking for history, golf, or culture or want to relax, there’s no shortage of exciting places to visit. Southaven is in the Memphis metropolitan area and has...
