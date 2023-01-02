Read full article on original website
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
worldboxingnews.net
Rival claims Gervonta Davis got knocked out in sparring
Gervonta Davis was knocked out in sparring by a super lightweight out of the top contenders, according to a rival who he’s already embroiled in a slanging match. Ivan Redkach remains relentless with his attacks and targeting of Davis after the pair fell out following a sparring session. On...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence Jr’s trainer skeptical about Terence Crawford fight happening
By Huck Allen: Errol Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James isn’t optimistic about a fight with Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford happening at this point after the Nebraska native acted impetuously by suddenly, without warning giving up on talks to accept an offer by BLK Prime to fight David Avanesyan.
BoxingNews24.com
VIDEO: Sergio Martinez and the WBA
By Geoffrey Ciani: Former middleweight champion Sergio Martinez will be 48 years old next month and he has not had a significant victory at 160 in nearly 10 years, and yet amazingly, Martinez is ranked as the #3 middleweight in the entire world according to the WBA sanctioning body. Once...
TMZ.com
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges
A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MMAmania.com
Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos,16, dies after catastrophic incident
Young boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos – tipped to be a future professional world champion, died after a series of tragic circumstances left him in an intensive care unit. Topalos, just 16 years old and with European Youth honors to his name, suffered a catastrophic incident in mid-December. The Greek...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
Dana White Slapping Wife at Nightclub Video Viewed Over 1 Million Times
White slapped his wife at a New Year's Eve party in Mexico and said while there was alcohol involved, that was "no excuse."
stillrealtous.com
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife
Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: 'I'm In A Real Fight' With Hector Luis Garcia, He Looks Hungry & Wants My Spot
Gervonta Davis wants to make sure he doesn’t end up dealing with a trap fight when he faces Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Showtime pay-per-view. Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has a date arranged with Ryan Garcia later this year for...
Josh Barnett reacts to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni: “It was obvious why: CTE”
Josh Barnett is reacting to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni. Phil ‘New York Bad Ass’ Baroni (16-19 MMA) officially retired in August of 2021 after 19 years of active competition in mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle boxing. Taking to ‘Twitter‘ with the news, Baroni...
Anthony Joshua’s ex-coach reveals how many bouts star must have before facing Deontay Wilder and makes fight prediction
ANTHONY JOSHUA has been urged by his former trainer to take a few confidence-building fights before facing Deontay Wilder. Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel and coach Malik Scott have opened the door to a bout with AJ, who is coming off two losses to Oleksandr Usyk. For the second of those,...
Sporting News
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia undercard: Complete list of fights before main event in 2022 boxing match
Heading back home to Maryland, Gervonta Davis (27-0) puts his WBA (Regular) lightweight title on the line against Hector Luis Garcia (16-0 with three no-contests) on January 7. The fight takes place inside the Capital One Arena. Known for selling out venues, Davis is ready to show the world he...
thesource.com
Stephen Jackson Threatens to Slap Skip Bayless: ‘All Respect Gone’
Skip Bayless is in hot water with many in the sports community after an insensitive tweet following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In the aftermath, former NBA player and current sports analyst Stephen Jackson hit Twitter with a direct threat to Bayless. “Ima slap the shit outta...
Boxing Scene
Nelson: Fury Will Prove Dominance as Heavyweight King By Beating Usyk
Former cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson has a lot of respect for Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles. However, Nelson is confident that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defeat Usyk when they collide in an undisputed fight that is being negotiated to take place in the month of March.
Dana White captured on video exchanging slaps with wife
Dana White and his wife were involved in a physical altercation with one another at a nightclub in Mexico over the weekend, and the UFC boss says any criticism he receives over the incident is well deserved. White and his family were vacationing in Cabo San Lucas when he and his wife Anne went to... The post Dana White captured on video exchanging slaps with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
