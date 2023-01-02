Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyTampa, FL
Hidden History: Guava in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Only Permanent Beatles Exhibit in America is in an Unassuming Florida Museum and You Can Still Visit for FreeL. CaneDunedin, FL
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Volunteering in Tampa Bay -- Where to StartModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Pasco school leaders changing bathroom policy
New rules about school bathrooms in Pasco County are sparking a debate. The school district is now requiring students to use bathrooms based on their biological sex at birth.
South Tampa parents rally against proposed school boundary changes
TAMPA (WFLA) — There is growing opposition in South Tampa to plan to redraw attendance boundaries public schools in Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County Public School leaders are considering rezoning plans that could close a number of campuses and force up to 24,000 students to change schools. Guilherme Barati, Maria Landaeta and Emma Rogier said they […]
Bay News 9
Pasco schools votes on bathroom rules for transgender students
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County School Board voted Tuesday night for a policy on which bathroom or locker room transgender-identifying students will have to use. Superintendent Kurt Browning said those students will need to use facilities based on the sex listed on their birth certificate.
Superintendent: Pasco County students must use restrooms that correspond with gender at birth
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The superintendent of Pasco County Schools announced Tuesday during a meeting that students must now use restrooms that correspond with their biological gender at birth. Superintendent Kurt Browning said that the county will update its policy to align with the state's new parental rights in...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough parents question format of school boundary meetings
A new year could mean new schools for thousands of Hillsborough County students. This month, a series of community gatherings will be held for parents and people in the community to speak up after getting a first look at the proposed boundary changes unveiled in December.
The Laker/Lutz News
New ‘Angeline’ school to offer unique options for Pasco students
Angeline Academy of Innovation is set to open in the fall, ushering in new education choices for middle and high school students in Pasco County Schools. Initially, the magnet STEM program will serve grades six through 10, but the school will add grades 11 and 12 in coming years. JoAnne...
Bay News 9
Parent says new boundaries may affect school bus eligibility
TAMPA — Plans by the Hillsborough County School District to re-purpose schools and set new attendance boundaries are the subject of a series of public meetings scheduled for next week. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough County Schools are dealing with higher attendance. One solution is to redraw the...
fox13news.com
Free Tampa health fair offers a wide range of services for the uninsured
TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area nonprofit wants to make it easier for people to kick off the year on a healthy note. Pioneer Medical Foundation is hosting a free health fair on Saturday, January 7 at Water Works Park in Tampa from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Pioneer, along...
fox13news.com
Bay Area program helps kids find love for the arts
TAMPA, Fla. - The arts can play a big part in developing children’s minds and passions and that’s why a Bay Area program is bringing the finer crafts to underserved children. Junior Pollo enjoys visiting the Centennial Library in New Port Richey to help teens discover the importance...
fox13news.com
Lake Wales commissioners approve resolution that establishes time limits for public comment
LAKE WALES, Fla. - In a 3-2 vote, Lake Wales commissioners approved a resolution establishing a time limit for public comment. The vote on the resolution was held from last month’s meeting that ended early due to audience disruptions during discussion of the draft. The original resolution limited speakers...
fox13news.com
St. Pete residents invited to give feedback on Gas Plant District redevelopment proposals
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Downtown St. Petersburg does not look the same as it did just a decade ago. Or even four decades ago. Now, the city is down to the wire as Tropicana Field's lease expires four years now – and they need the public's input to reach a final decision.
suncoastnews.com
School Board approves contracts for multiple projects
BROOKSVILLE — Brian Ragan might not be a certified teacher, but at the final School Board meeting of the year Dec. 13, he gave a crash course in contracting processes. Ragan is the director of facilities and construction for the district. Public commenter Ken Mayon raised some concerns about...
Hillsborough customers of defunct pool company want accountability
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillary Bello, owner of the now-shuttered Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast, was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office last month. The sheriff’s office charged Bello with one count of contractor fraud. According to the sheriff’s office, a victim paid more than $54,000 for a pool that wasn’t […]
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Hillsborough County (FL) Officials Hold Ribbon-Cutting for New $4.7M Fire Station 29
Hillsborough County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for Fire Station 29 in Apollo Beach, wtsp.com reported. The new building is replacing a smaller, outdated station. A fire official said it first started to use the new facility during Hurricane Ian. Quick access to U.S. 41 has helped to improve...
fox13news.com
St. Pete program helps those with disabilities lead more independent lives
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg program is helping people with disabilities lead a more independent life. Their initiative is changing lives. Students in the St. Petersburg Therapeutic Recreation program made this past Christmas a little merrier for some local residents. They were handing out free holiday food baskets.
Gulf Boulevard fatal crash highlights need for safety on Pinellas Co. roadway
Gulf Boulevard is one of the worst roadways for pedestrians, according to safety organizations. Yet, numbers from the state show the roadway is seeing fewer fatalities now compared to 5 years ago.
usf.edu
An extension of the Central Polk Parkway is planned between Lakeland and Bartow
Another extension of the Polk Parkway toll road is being planned, this time between Lakeland and Bartow. It is projected to move traffic more easily between Interstate 4 and State Road 60 to Florida's east coast. This is the second planned extension of the Polk Parkway, which circles Lakeland to...
‘I just want justice’: Lakeland residents hold town hall after officer seen on video punching man
LAKELAND, Fla, (WFLA) — Community members held a town hall discussion Monday to discuss experiences with police after an officer was seen on video punching a man during a traffic stop. The video was obtained by 8 On Your Side after the traffic stop on Dec. 19. According to an affidavit, police pulled over Antwan […]
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
fox13news.com
Benson's Canine Cookies celebrates 25 years in Lakeland
It's been a 25 years since Benson's Canine Cookies opened its doors in Lakelands, and they've been open this long because of their amazing customers. They have healthy treats and even a bakery.
