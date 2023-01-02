ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

South Tampa parents rally against proposed school boundary changes

TAMPA (WFLA) — There is growing opposition in South Tampa to plan to redraw attendance boundaries public schools in Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County Public School leaders are considering rezoning plans that could close a number of campuses and force up to 24,000 students to change schools. Guilherme Barati, Maria Landaeta and Emma Rogier said they […]
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Pasco schools votes on bathroom rules for transgender students

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County School Board voted Tuesday night for a policy on which bathroom or locker room transgender-identifying students will have to use. Superintendent Kurt Browning said those students will need to use facilities based on the sex listed on their birth certificate.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Parent says new boundaries may affect school bus eligibility

TAMPA — Plans by the Hillsborough County School District to re-purpose schools and set new attendance boundaries are the subject of a series of public meetings scheduled for next week. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough County Schools are dealing with higher attendance. One solution is to redraw the...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area program helps kids find love for the arts

TAMPA, Fla. - The arts can play a big part in developing children’s minds and passions and that’s why a Bay Area program is bringing the finer crafts to underserved children. Junior Pollo enjoys visiting the Centennial Library in New Port Richey to help teens discover the importance...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
suncoastnews.com

School Board approves contracts for multiple projects

BROOKSVILLE — Brian Ragan might not be a certified teacher, but at the final School Board meeting of the year Dec. 13, he gave a crash course in contracting processes. Ragan is the director of facilities and construction for the district. Public commenter Ken Mayon raised some concerns about...
BROOKSVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy