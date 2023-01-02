ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Well-known Bethlehem restaurateur taking over former Hellertown Diner. Here’s what’s shaping up.

A familiar face soon will be overseeing operations at Hellertown Diner. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri’s Restaurant, 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, closed late last month on purchasing the Hellertown Diner property, 29 Main St. The previous owner wanted to retire with a seamless change of hands without having to close during the transition, she said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LVHN acquires Bethlehem area research, education facility

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - LVHN is expanding its education program by acquiring the Venel Institute in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Robert Barraco, LVHN's chief academic officer, says this will make training more efficient and realistic. He said the expansion would allow providers to work directly with cadavers, patterning well with...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Despite loss of SPCA’s Quakertown shelter, 40 hoarded Perkasie cats re-homed

Luna peered out from her cage at the Bucks County SPCA Lahaska Shelter in Buckingham with a look that seemed to say “me next please.”. The three-year-old domestic shorthair mix, one of 76 cats recovered from a hoarding situation at a Perkasie apartment, got her wish just two days later, becoming one of 40 of the cats to be adopted into a new family as of noon Tuesday.
BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
Just Married: Sabine & Jose's Wedding at Rodale Institute

Sabine Page and Jose Grullon met at Rutgers University, then maintained their relationship long distance afterward, Sabine off to dental school and Jose to podiatry. Sabine’s graduation was cause enough for celebration, but it would also be the day Jose proposed amid friends and family, making her both a fiancée and a doctor.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Cars damaged by thrown rocks in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Three cars were damaged after rocks were thrown at them. According to police, two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from the railroad bridge that goes over Luzerne Street Tuesday night. Both are being charged with criminal mischief. No one was hurt in the incident in Lackawanna...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Long-awaited Hibachi grill opening this month in Downtown Bethlehem

Downtown Bethlehem’s dining scene is getting ready to smoke and sizzle. The long-awaited Steak & Steel Hibachi plans to officially open once its final city inspection is completed on Jan. 9, Rob Lewis, a partner with the restaurateur group that owns the business, told lehighvalleylive.com Tuesday. The group of about 20 other partners also operates the popular Jim Thorpe-based MYST gastropub, which specializes in sushi and Hibachi in Carbon County, as well as about a half dozen other Asian-inspired eateries nationally.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Southside Bethlehem leaders speak out on sale of Lutheran church

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Southside Bethlehem residents and representatives from nonprofit groups spoke out against the potential sale of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church during Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Located at 617 E. Fourth St., the church was recently listed for sale along with its parking lot at...
BETHLEHEM, PA
