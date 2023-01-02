Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
2 programs for fishing enthusiasts and novices alike returning to Lehigh Valley
If you’re a fly fisherman interested in discovering how to tie your own flies, the best way to get started is learning from other anglers. Two years ago, however, the COVID pandemic brought a screeching halt to the few fly-tying classes that were offered in the region. Well, anglers...
Dedicated Lehigh Valley Charter School Teacher 'Battled Cancer With Elegant Tenacity,' 36
Tributes are pouring in across state lines for Lehigh Valley charter school teacher and former standout college athlete Amy L. (Zdrojesky) Rivera, who died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Thursday, Dec. 29 after a valiant cancer battle. She was 36. Born in Allentown, Amy always had a passion...
Lehigh County brewery nabs two awards in statewide poll after month-long vote
A month ago, Ron Beitler watched as Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual reader poll amassed over 10,000 votes on its first day. A month and 100,000 votes later, Beitler and his brewery, Rising River Brewing Co., nabbed two awards from the popular craft beer blog’s Best of Pennsylvania Craft Beer Readers’ Choice Awards.
New ‘bruncheonette’ opening in Flemington, NJ looks oddly familiar
FLEMINGTON — A new bruncheonette is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023 in the historic downtown area. The restaurant will open on the former Flemington Filling Station lot — and the building will retain some of that vintage flair. Millie’s Bruncheonette is a new concept...
Well-known Bethlehem restaurateur taking over former Hellertown Diner. Here’s what’s shaping up.
A familiar face soon will be overseeing operations at Hellertown Diner. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri’s Restaurant, 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, closed late last month on purchasing the Hellertown Diner property, 29 Main St. The previous owner wanted to retire with a seamless change of hands without having to close during the transition, she said.
LVHN acquires Bethlehem area research, education facility
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - LVHN is expanding its education program by acquiring the Venel Institute in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Robert Barraco, LVHN's chief academic officer, says this will make training more efficient and realistic. He said the expansion would allow providers to work directly with cadavers, patterning well with...
A Burst Pipe Forced This Quakertown Shelter to Relocate Dozens of Animals
The shelter flooded over the holiday season, temporarily displacing dozens of animals.Photo by6ABC. Over the holiday season, a Bucks County animal shelter found itself finding new dwellings for animals after an issue with their building. Annie McCormick wrote about the incident for 6abc.
Despite loss of SPCA’s Quakertown shelter, 40 hoarded Perkasie cats re-homed
Luna peered out from her cage at the Bucks County SPCA Lahaska Shelter in Buckingham with a look that seemed to say “me next please.”. The three-year-old domestic shorthair mix, one of 76 cats recovered from a hoarding situation at a Perkasie apartment, got her wish just two days later, becoming one of 40 of the cats to be adopted into a new family as of noon Tuesday.
Just Married: Sabine & Jose's Wedding at Rodale Institute
Sabine Page and Jose Grullon met at Rutgers University, then maintained their relationship long distance afterward, Sabine off to dental school and Jose to podiatry. Sabine’s graduation was cause enough for celebration, but it would also be the day Jose proposed amid friends and family, making her both a fiancée and a doctor.
Cars damaged by thrown rocks in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Three cars were damaged after rocks were thrown at them. According to police, two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from the railroad bridge that goes over Luzerne Street Tuesday night. Both are being charged with criminal mischief. No one was hurt in the incident in Lackawanna...
Tourists, Mystery Chasers Flock to Upper Black Eddy to See and Hear Ringing Rocks
Ringing Rock Park, pictured above, is known for its unique rock formations and its natural landscape. One of Bucks County’s most popular parks is a must-stop location for nature lovers and those looking for a unique local outdoor spot. Piya Sengupta wrote about the park for Unbelievable Facts. For...
Long-awaited Hibachi grill opening this month in Downtown Bethlehem
Downtown Bethlehem’s dining scene is getting ready to smoke and sizzle. The long-awaited Steak & Steel Hibachi plans to officially open once its final city inspection is completed on Jan. 9, Rob Lewis, a partner with the restaurateur group that owns the business, told lehighvalleylive.com Tuesday. The group of about 20 other partners also operates the popular Jim Thorpe-based MYST gastropub, which specializes in sushi and Hibachi in Carbon County, as well as about a half dozen other Asian-inspired eateries nationally.
Plans for New Hope Restaurant Site to Be Presented to Borough Council This Month
Known for its thriving restaurant scene, a Bucks County town may soon have a new addition to their large selection of local eateries. Emma Dooling wrote about the plans for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Landmark Developers, a New Jersey real estate developer, hopes to present its updated plan for the...
The Many Flavors of Strudel with Mattie Strudel Haus's Bonnie and Kelly Vlasics | The Inside Dish
Mike Drabenstott talks all things strudel with Bonnie and Kelly Vlasics from Mattie's Strudel Haus in Bath, from the business's family roots to the wide variety of fillings — savory and sweet — wrapped up in this Hungarian stretched pastry. Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of...
Idaho murder case gains national attention for the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The University of Idaho murders have garnered the attention of the nation since four students were brutally killed on November 13. That national attention then turned to Monroe County, Pennsylvania, where the suspect was captured and was seen in court Tuesday for an extradition hearing.
Group accused of stealing thousands in fragrances from Pennsylvania Ulta Beauty stores
WEST WHITELAND TWP, Pa. - Three Delaware women were arrested in Chester County after police say the trio robbed an Ulta beauty store and other retailers in neighboring counties. West Whiteland Township Police shared surveillance video that allegedly shows the women brazenly filling store baskets with thousands worth of fragrances...
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
Southside Bethlehem leaders speak out on sale of Lutheran church
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Southside Bethlehem residents and representatives from nonprofit groups spoke out against the potential sale of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church during Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Located at 617 E. Fourth St., the church was recently listed for sale along with its parking lot at...
Concerns, frustration after gunfire erupts in gym of Allentown youth center
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gunfire at the East Side Youth Center that resulted in four people being shot happened in one of the gymnasiums during a basketball game, according to a neighborhood outreach group and people who frequent the center. Allentown police have been mum on details since the shooting happened...
3 women arrested for allegedly stealing about $20K in merchandise from Ulta, department stores
Police say when the women were arrested they found around $20,000 worth of items in the getaway car.
