Luna peered out from her cage at the Bucks County SPCA Lahaska Shelter in Buckingham with a look that seemed to say “me next please.”. The three-year-old domestic shorthair mix, one of 76 cats recovered from a hoarding situation at a Perkasie apartment, got her wish just two days later, becoming one of 40 of the cats to be adopted into a new family as of noon Tuesday.

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO