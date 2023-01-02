Read full article on original website
Older adults are 40% more likely to get heart disease & cancer if they sleep less than 5 hours a night, says new study
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine whether sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study expressly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over a 25-year period. [i]
Study shows that drinking black tea each day may lower the risk of death
According to new research from the National Institutes of Health, drinking at least two cups of black tea a day can help people live longer, healthier lives. Black tea drinkers have "slightly" lower rates of heart disease, ischemic heart disease, and stroke, as well as death from all causes, according to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Drinking two or more cups of coffee daily may double risk of heart death in people with severe hypertension
Drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease among people with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher) but not people with high blood pressure not considered severe, according to research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
Have high blood pressure? New study says drinking too much coffee could raise risk of death
A new study found those with severely high blood pressure could increase their chances of cardiovascular death by drinking two cups of coffee a day.
Silent heart attacks: half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and increase risk of death from all causes by 34%
Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.
The One Vegetable You Should Eat Every Single Day, According to Nutritionists
As we all know, vegetables are a staple in a well-balanced, nutritious diet. Whether you enjoy veggies as a dinner side or a snack with hummus, there are many different ways to enjoy them. “Vegetables have a perfect combination of specific vitamins inherent in the specific vegetable, cancer-fighting polyphenols, immune-boosting...
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
MedicalXpress
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Expert shares why you shouldn't wipe more than three times after doing a number two
A pelvic floor expert has explained why you shouldn’t wipe more than three times after going for a poo and offered advice for those who do. TikTok user George, who is a pelvic floor physiotherapist, explained why wiping too many times after you've been to the toilet can be bad news. You can see her explain it here:
studyfinds.org
Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory
NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
ScienceBlog.com
Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
studyfinds.org
Just 2 coffees a day can double risk of heart death for people with very high blood pressure
DALLAS — Two coffees may be too much for people with extremely high blood pressure, a new study warns. Researchers with the American Heart Association have found that consuming two cups of coffee daily doubles the risk of heart death among people dealing with severe hypertension. Researchers studied 18,600...
Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not...
A young couple on a raw fruit diet claim that they no longer have cavities or body odor
Armpit evaluations at a laboratory, Circa 1985Photo bySteve Shook. A fruitarian diet or a fruit diet is a highly-restrictive vegan diet. The diet primarily consists of raw fruits but vegetables, dried fruits, nuts, and seeds are eaten in moderation.
CNET
4 More Lots of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity
Four batches of the hypertension medication Quinapril sold by Lupin Pharmaceuticals are being recalled over nitrosamine impurity, the company announced last week in a voluntary recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are organic compounds found in food and water at low levels. But at higher levels, and with regular exposure over a long period of time, they may increase the risk of cancer.
myscience.org
The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe
A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
labroots.com
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
