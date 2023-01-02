ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

advantagenews.com

Charges filed in Collinsville murder

Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Major Case Squad Activated To Investigate Fatal Collinsville Shooting

COLLINSVILLE - At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of a shooting and a male subject shot in a nearby vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Ave., Collinsville, Illinois. The male victim was transported to a St. Louis area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Meth arrest in Bethalto

An area woman already out on bond for a drug arrest last fall has been taken into custody again following a traffic stop in Bethalto on Monday. 34-year-old Savannah E. Douglas, with previous addresses in Bethalto and East Alton, is charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Douglas was the driver...
BETHALTO, IL
FOX2Now

Teen in critical condition after St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy is in critical condition after a St. Louis shooting Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, though it’s unclear if that was the exact location he was shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Highland Man Charged With Attacking Officers

On Monday, January 2, at approximately 12:11 AM, the Highland Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 600 block of Pine Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers met with the parties involved. During an exchange of information, the suspect, 35 year old Patrick J. Kernan, of Highland, allegedly became combative with officers. An altercation reportedly ended with officers being battered while attempting to detain Kernan.
HIGHLAND, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, January 4th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 61-year-old Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license. Kenneth Powell of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested two Sandoval residents at the Huck’s store Tuesday...
CENTRALIA, IL
edglentoday.com

Alton Police Respond To Stabbing, Suspect Is Arrested

ALTON - At 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, the Alton Police Department was notified of a stabbing that occurred at 2208 Gillis St., Alton, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said today. Officers arrived and determined that a male subject had been stabbed in the chest during an altercation with...
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Two Men Die In Fatal Collinsville Shooting Early New Year's Day

COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Police has released information about a double fatal shooting early New Year's Day morning in the city. At 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, the Collinsville Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance of gunshots being fired in a parking lot at the rear of 103 W. Main Street in downtown Collinsville.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Violent few days in Alton

One person is in custody after stabbing a long-time dating partner on New Year’s Day in Alton, while police are still investigating an Upper Alton shooting that happened Friday. 57-year-old Sandra A. Kenshalo is charged with Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery, and charging documents allege she has a history of engaging in domestic violence.
ALTON, IL
mymoinfo.com

Sheriff’s office detective bureau investigating area burglaries

(Jefferson County) Jewelry, credit cards and cash was stolen from a residence in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the burglary occurred sometime between December 20th and 23rd. My MO Info · KJ123022A. Bissell mentions...
HILLSBORO, MO

