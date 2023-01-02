Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Major Case Squad announces 2 arrests in Collinsville homicide
Less than 24 hours after being activated to investigate a New Year's Day homicide in Collinsville, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has made two arrests in the case.
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in Collinsville murder
Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
FOX2now.com
2 arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois teenager sitting in car: ‘He had so much innocence’
Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was in Collinsville on Sunday when a vehicle approached and one man got out and opened fire, authorities said. Both the alleged shooter and alleged getaway driver are charged with murder. 2 arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois teenager …. Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was in...
edglentoday.com
Major Case Squad Activated To Investigate Fatal Collinsville Shooting
COLLINSVILLE - At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of a shooting and a male subject shot in a nearby vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Ave., Collinsville, Illinois. The male victim was transported to a St. Louis area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights business
An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights.
Vigil for slain Collinsville 18-year-old; authorities announce arrests
During a news conference Tuesday, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced they've found the men they believe are responsible for Miguel Villegas De-Santiago's death.
advantagenews.com
Meth arrest in Bethalto
An area woman already out on bond for a drug arrest last fall has been taken into custody again following a traffic stop in Bethalto on Monday. 34-year-old Savannah E. Douglas, with previous addresses in Bethalto and East Alton, is charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Douglas was the driver...
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Madison County, Illinois.
Teen in critical condition after St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy is in critical condition after a St. Louis shooting Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, though it’s unclear if that was the exact location he was shot.
wgel.com
Highland Man Charged With Attacking Officers
On Monday, January 2, at approximately 12:11 AM, the Highland Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 600 block of Pine Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers met with the parties involved. During an exchange of information, the suspect, 35 year old Patrick J. Kernan, of Highland, allegedly became combative with officers. An altercation reportedly ended with officers being battered while attempting to detain Kernan.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 4th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 61-year-old Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license. Kenneth Powell of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested two Sandoval residents at the Huck’s store Tuesday...
edglentoday.com
Alton Police Respond To Stabbing, Suspect Is Arrested
ALTON - At 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, the Alton Police Department was notified of a stabbing that occurred at 2208 Gillis St., Alton, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said today. Officers arrived and determined that a male subject had been stabbed in the chest during an altercation with...
edglentoday.com
Two Men Die In Fatal Collinsville Shooting Early New Year's Day
COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Police has released information about a double fatal shooting early New Year's Day morning in the city. At 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, the Collinsville Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance of gunshots being fired in a parking lot at the rear of 103 W. Main Street in downtown Collinsville.
advantagenews.com
Violent few days in Alton
One person is in custody after stabbing a long-time dating partner on New Year’s Day in Alton, while police are still investigating an Upper Alton shooting that happened Friday. 57-year-old Sandra A. Kenshalo is charged with Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery, and charging documents allege she has a history of engaging in domestic violence.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office detective bureau investigating area burglaries
(Jefferson County) Jewelry, credit cards and cash was stolen from a residence in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the burglary occurred sometime between December 20th and 23rd. My MO Info · KJ123022A. Bissell mentions...
Man charged after road rage leads to gunfire in Clayton
A man is behind bars after a road rage incident last week led to gunfire in Clayton.
Gun fires inside car that crashed into dumpster, causing fire early Wednesday morning
A startling crash in the middle of the night awakens neighbors in St. Louis City to the sound of gunshots.
Police investigate Fenton sporting goods store burglary Tuesday morning
Police are at a Fenton sporting goods store Tuesday morning after burglars targeted the business.
Woman identified in fatal St. Louis New Year’s hit-and-run
Police responded to the 1100 block of N. Kingshighway Blvd. on January 1 around 1:40 a.m. for a hit-and-run.
Comments / 1