ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The big idea: could you have made different choices in life?

By Philip Ball
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4im7_0k0soEQq00
***BigIdea Illustration: Elia Barbieri/The Guardian

Now is the time when we look back over the past year and wonder: how did I do? Did I make the right decisions? Could I have made better ones?

Well, could you? A determinist who believes that the world unfolds in an inexorably preordained manner would say not. If, on the other hand, you believe in free will, you might feel sure that other decisions were available to you, other paths not taken. “I could have done otherwise” is sometimes taken as the very definition of free will.

But asking if you could have chosen differently is not a yes or no question – in fact, it is simply devoid of meaning. If free will exists, it’s not to be found by asking whether we could have chosen differently.

Sure, that sounds odd. But if we want to talk about actual physical reality, such hypotheticals are irrelevant. Think about it. If you’re wondering whether you should have bought that other car, what does that really mean? You pondered it for days, all of that cogitation feeding into your decision. A whole bunch of other stuff, working out of conscious sight, was influencing your choice too – even, perhaps, what you had for breakfast. (A study in 2011 found that judicial rulings are systematically more lenient after the judges’ lunch break .) What exactly do you imagine changing, then, in this world where you chose differently? Where do you stop? There is no such world in which “everything is the same except my decision”. The decision is not somehow superimposed on the rest of the world, but emerges from it.

It’s the same if we ask about changing the future. A determinist will deny that you can do this – what is going to happen is preordained. But that doesn’t mean they can tell you what that future will be, even if they can make some pretty good predictions about aspects of it. This isn’t just a question of their having incomplete information; we’ll always lack information. Rather, a completely accurate prediction requires your predictive model to omit essentially nothing – to be indistinguishable from the world itself (so-called computational irreducibility ). Add that to the sheer randomness of events at the quantum level and you see that it is impossible to be totally sure of anything that happens until it happens. We can only know the future when it arrives.

In other words, the future too is something that cannot be changed – not because the world is deterministic and we lack free will, but by definition: the future is simply “what happens”. A determinist who says at every instant: “That was bound to happen, though I couldn’t have predicted it” is not adding anything to this simple fact.

The neurobiology of volition should be the real locus of discussions both about 'free will' and moral responsibility

Yet still we ask both whether we could have acted differently in the past and whether we can change the future. When we do that, however, we’re not wondering about things that truly happened or might happen; we are deploying the imaginative capabilities of our minds. That’s the extraordinary thing about the mind: it is unbounded. As Emily Dickinson wrote: “The Brain – is wider than the sky.” We are constantly creating alternative mental worlds based on our internal models of how the real world works. They may or may not correspond to what happens or what happened, and they’ll certainly ignore almost everything that does happen. They are, in other words, part of the cognitive apparatus of decision-making itself. As philosopher Daniel Dennett says, the mind “mines the present for clues … turning them into anticipations of the future”. That is, in a sense, what minds are for.

Could these imagined worlds have come to pass, or occur in the future? The answer is not yes or no; asking the question is itself the point, for it motivates behavioural choices. In other words, we are asking about the neurobiology of volition – which should be the real locus of discussions both about “free will” and moral responsibility. As cognitive scientist Anil Seth says, the point of having what we call free will is not so that we do anything differently in the moment (different from what?), but that we can learn from our actions to reset our volitional circuitry and make better choices in the future.

Related: The big idea: do we all experience the world in the same way?

This is really why we ask: “Could I have done otherwise?” As Dennett says: “We ask it because something has happened that we wish to interpret … That is, we want to know what conclusions to draw from it about the future.” The main thing, says Dennett, “is to see to it that I will jolly well do otherwise in similar situations in the future” (if indeed it’s something we regret). But do we have that self-determining power, or are we just automata driven by forces beyond our ken or control? Contrary to what is often claimed, modern science does not insist that you are at the whim of your particles. (And don’t be misled by those famous neuroscientific experiments allegedly showing our actions are predictable from brain activity before we’re conscious of having made the decision; they are a red herring.) Instead, it seems to show that, in complex systems like the brain, causal power doesn’t all flow from the bottom up. Our volitional neural circuits are genuine causes of things that happen. We don’t change the future (a meaningless concept), but rather we are a part of what creates it.

That, as Dennett says, is the basis of “free will worth wanting”. I think even some determinists know this deep down. The claim in physicist Sabine Hossenfelder’s book Existential Physics that “the future is fixed except for occasional quantum events that we cannot influence” is rather undermined by her remark that “progress [in science] depends on choice and effort. It is up to us.” Thankfully, it is.

The mental leap to this perspective is both empowering and liberating. To think: “If only I’d chosen X, not Y!” could be a rod for your own back – a source of regret and self-flagellation. Or it could be a learning opportunity: “Now I know what I’ll do next time.” Perhaps this year you will.

• Philip Ball is a science writer and the author of The Book of Minds: How to Understand Ourselves and Other Beings, from Animals to Aliens (Picador, £16.99). To support the Guardian and Observer, order your copy at guardianbookshop.com . Delivery charges may apply.

Further reading

Elbow Room by Daniel C Dennett (MIT Press, £20)

Making Sense of Freedom and Responsibility by Dana Kay Nelkin (Oxford University Press, £31.99)

Being You by Anil Seth (Faber, £9.99)


Comments / 3

Related
The Guardian

‘Eight hours’ sleep! And you must eat breakfast!’ The truth behind 10 of the biggest health beliefs

It’s easy to think that science is constantly changing its mind on all things dietary and health-based – if you have never suffered headline whiplash from trying to keep up with whether or not wine is good for you, you probably aren’t paying attention. In fact, our collective understanding is getting more nuanced, with ever-emerging longitudinal studies and meta-reviews getting us closer and closer to the truth about what is good for our bodies. Here are some widely held beliefs and what science says now – so you can start making informed health decisions this year.
The Guardian

Anita Pointer obituary

Anita Pointer, who has died from cancer aged 74, was a member of the Pointer Sisters from their formation in 1969 until illness forced her to step down in 2015. They achieved immediate success with their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973, which reached No 13 on the US chart, and their first single, the Allen Toussaint composition Yes We Can Can, went to No 11.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Will Refuse To Validate Their Relationships

My phone dinged, and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked, and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years, we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me, he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically, we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.
psychologytoday.com

Why It’s a Good Thing I Never Became a Therapist

Just because a field fascinates you doesn't mean it's your calling. Some traits of a good therapist include patience, empathy, and non-judgmental learning skills. Therapists can provide general guidance as well as treating psychoses, emotional trauma, and personality disorders. Have you ever asked yourself, "Would I have made a good...
The Guardian

Colbert on speaker votes: ‘Pure uncut Peruvian blue flake Schadenfreude’

Stephen Colbert’s first monologue of 2023 coincided with the first day of the new Congress, in which Republicans took over the House and Kevin McCarthy tried and failed three times to become its speaker. “It has been a day of pure uncut Peruvian blue flake Schadenfreude, watching the GOP stab each other in the throat,” the Late Show host said. “And tonight, I’ll peel back the many layers of the stupidity” in a segment titled “Ass Onion: A Kev’s Out Mystery.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

China is now the centre of Covid. The world should be watching – and testing

After almost three years of trying to wholly eliminate the virus that causes Covid-19 from within its borders, the Chinese government has abruptly changed course. Now, the country is attempting to “live with Covid-19”. Testing is no longer required, and numbers of officially reported Covid-19 cases are at odds with scientific estimates of the situation.
The Guardian

How Sumy’s residents kept Russian forces out of their city

On 24 February, when Russia invaded, there were only a few dozen Ukrainian professional soldiers in Ukraine’s north-eastern city of Sumy, and they had no command centre. That evening, those 50 or so paratroopers were ordered to leave the city – about 20 miles (30km) from the Russian border – for another area. Most of the police force had already fled, along with much of the city’s leadership.
Fatherly

Why Good Men Are Bad To Their Families

Dad looks the part of a model citizen. He works hard, volunteers, and makes friends easily. He’s a good neighbor and an even better coworker. Then he goes home. Surrounded by his family, he’s angry and irritable, prone to yelling, and quick to punish. He’s not abusive, per se, but difficult and distant in a way that confuses his increasingly anxious children, who can see the disconnect, but lack the perspective to understand it. To them, it feels personal. In fact, it’s a relatively common situation.
The Guardian

Why so few baby boomers are doing Dry January

January is again upon us, marking a month of abstinence from alcohol for many. Nearly 9 million people will participate in dry January this year, according to Alcohol Concern. The campaign, devised by the charity in 2013 to change drinking culture through “social contagion”, has boomed in popularity over the past decade, and points to a corresponding rise in the sober curious (people who drink less or not at all). But dig a little deeper behind the statistics and you will find a growing disparity between young and older people in attitudes towards alcohol.
hubpages.com

The Importance of Work in the Life of the Individual and Society

Work is the foundation of a better society. Work provides us with the essentials that allow us to live a good life. Work has always been a necessary part of society. From the time of the ancient Greeks and Romans, to the medieval period, to the Industrial Revolution, work has been a fundamental part of human life. Work has also been a source of income, socialization, and identity for many people. Today, work still plays an important role in our society. Work provides us with income, allows us to socialize with others, and provides us with a sense of identity. In this post, we will be discussing the benefits of working and the role work plays in society. We will also be discussing the challenges of working and the ways that we can overcome these challenges. Finally, we will be discussing the importance of work and the ways that we can make work more beneficial for everyone.
psychologytoday.com

Are You Being Loved or Love-Bombed?

Love-bombing is characterized by excessive displays of affection, gifts, and attention early in a relationship as a means to gain control. Love-bombing behavior is particularly common among people with low self-esteem. To save yourself from being love-bombed, communicate about your romantic expectations and set clear boundaries. Many people come to...
The Guardian

The Guardian

546K+
Followers
124K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy