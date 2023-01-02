Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
proclaimerscv.com
34-year-old man in Denver was charged with allegedly killing 2 men
On Dec. 20, the Police assigned to the case announced that they were conducting an investigation of homicide in the involvement of an adult male who was killed at North Washington Street near the I-70. Police went to the scene at around 9:50 in the morning and found the victim...
Murderer released early from prison linked to deadly hit & run in Aurora
A convicted murderer who was once sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole is now linked to the fatal hit-and-run of a father in Aurora. Cullin Barnes, 45, was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the death of Jason Lyman in August of 2022. Barnes was convicted in 1994 of murdering his neighbor, Lorraine Tillman. Barnes was just 16 when he stabbed Tillman multiple times with a kitchen knife after breaking into her Aurora townhome. A judge sentenced him to 84 years in prison without the possibility of parole. However, the Supreme Court ruled juveniles...
Loveland police arrest suspect in fentanyl death involving 15-year-old
Police in Loveland have made an arrest in connection with the July 2022 death of a 15-year-old from fentanyl poisoning. Officers have arrested a 30-year-old male in the overdose death. On July 21, 2022, shortly before 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street in Loveland. When officers arrived, they were given information that the teenaged male was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where he later died. The suspect, identified as Samuel Strait, was arrested Dec. 29, 2022 and faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, both felonies.
Police searching for multiple robbery suspects
Police are searching for suspects in two separate robberies that occurred in the last week.
1310kfka.com
Inmate dies at Weld County Jail
An inmate has died at the Weld County Jail. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was having trouble breathing Monday morning when deputies began administering CPR. The inmate was taken to a local hospital via ambulance where she was pronounced dead about an hour later. The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the inmate’s death.
Westword
Denver Violent Crimes: The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in 2022
More than 7,000 violent crimes took place in Denver during 2022, with a large percentage concentrated in the central city. These are among the takeaways from newly updated statistics from the FBI's National Incident Based Reporting System and the Denver Crime Map, an online tool maintained by the Denver Police Department that provides information about offenses in all 78 official city neighborhoods plus Union Station, an area targeted for extra enforcement by the DPD.
Driver arrested in deadly New Year’s hit-and-run on I-25
A man was arrested Monday in a deadly hit-and-run that happened just after midnight New Year's Day on Interstate 25.
CBS News
Family of missing Lakota man pleads with him to come home
For the past five days, Jennifer Black Elk has been searching for her nephew Wanbli Oyate Vigil. The 27-year-old Lakota man has been missing since Dec. 29. He was last seen near West 13th Avenue and Knox Court in Denver.
KKTV
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday. At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.
Woman left on side of Colorado interstate by rideshare driver hit by two vehicles and killed
Questions abound about a fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 25 after midnight on New Year's Day, CBS Colorado's Olivia Young reports. According to Thornton police, a woman was in the rideshare vehicle with friends and became ill. The driver pulled over and the passengers, who'd chosen to end the ride, paid and got out. Soon after, the woman walked onto the roadway and was hit by a dark truck that kept going. The woman was then hit by a car while she was lying on the highway. That car stopped.
Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town
A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
9News
Family of cyclist killed in hit and run stand daily at intersection
A family mourns the lost of a loved one who was killed in a hit and run incident . Denver Police said the driver who hit Logan, the cyclist, did not stop.
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-25
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 early Tuesday morning.
Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspects
Authorities in Denver are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two robbery suspects.According to the Denver Police Department, the two suspects are wanted for a robbery that took place on the 4700 block of North Tower road on Dec. 14 around 2:35 a.m.The suspects are described by the victim as two white males. Both suspects were described to be standing approximately 6 feet tall and between the ages of 22 and 29. One suspect was described to be of slim build, while the other is of medium build, according to police. Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene in an SUV which is believed to be a champagne-colored or dark gold Chevrolet Tahoe. Police say anyone with additional information on the suspects is encouraged to contact the Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-936-7867.
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
International Business Times
3 People Found Dead In Colorado Residence; Suspect In Custody
A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after three people were found dead at a house in Aurora, Colorado. Police responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street in the Willow Park neighborhood in Aurora on Saturday evening. Responding officers said they didn't find anything suspicious at the scene on arrival that would have suggested a forced entry, so eventually left the home, KKTV reported.
CBS News
587K+
Followers
76K+
Post
422M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 19