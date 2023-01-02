Sam Libraty is pleased to announce the release of his new sci-fi time travel novel, The Time Agents: Search for the Leon Key. Born in the 25th century and trained as an agent dedicated to keeping his timeline stable. He is a lone wolf with no emotional ties, that is until he meets Shoshanna. His orders and main goals are to find a way to stop an invasion from another universe and obtain the love of this strange, somewhat angry exotic woman, who for the first time in his life has stirred extreme emotion in him.

