Elle
ELLE Editors’ Favorite Books of 2022
Not only did 2022 bless us with a new Beyoncé album and a chaotic second season of The White Lotus, but it also gave us some amazing books. Take Dress Code, for example, written by ELLE’s very own Véronique Hyland, which traces the way fashion affects politics, pop culture, and our daily lives. On the fiction side, Akwaeke Emezi dipped into the romance genre for the first time with their seventh book You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty.
anothermag.com
Books in 2023: Fiction to Look Out for This Year
If your reading list is long and the piles of books on your nightstand never reduce, get ready for more of the same, as 2023 promises to be a year of stellar fiction. From masterful world-building to missing children, murder mystery and toxic masculinity, there is storytelling to suit any mood by some of the most exciting voices in literature today.
Kirkus Reviews
‘Wired’ Names Its 12 Best Books of 2022
Wired magazine named its 12 best books of the year, with titles by Rachel Aviv, Adrienne Buller, and Dan Saladino all making the cut. Kate Knibbs, a staff writer at the technology magazine, praised Aviv’s Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us, about people dealing with mental illness, writing, “It doesn’t offer easy answers, but provokes fascinating questions.”
These Are the Best Books of 2022, According to Goodreads Users
Whether you’re a casual reader or a certified bookworm, chances are you’ve heard of Goodreads, a popular book-driven social media site where thousands of users review and discuss their recent reads. The site can be a great place to discover new reads, especially when Goodreads releases its annual...
The 13 Best Women's Fiction Books Of 2022
We really are living in the golden age of content, and it is more clear than ever in the books that were published in 2022. From phenomenal debut novels to highly-anticipated follow-ups from renowned authors, readers of women's fiction, in particular, have experienced an incredible year of literature. It can...
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
‘1923’: Helen Mirren Details Her Family Ancestry and Cara Dutton’s Irish History
Helen Mirren discussed the importance of Cara Dutton from '1923' being an immigrant and shared her own family history.
bookriot.com
These are Goodreads Users’ Most Anticipated Books of 2023
The Goodreads editorial team has put together a list of the most anticipated books of 2023, using both Goodreads user data — such as the titles getting positive reviews from users who have gotten Advance Reader Copies, as well as the number of people who have added these books to their Want To Read shelves — and editorial curation. The list is separated into Fiction, Mystery & Thriller, Fantasy, Science Fiction, Horror, Nonfiction, Romance, and Young Adult.
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This is the weekly feature where we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
How did the Guardian get hold of Harry's book Spare? Questions as autobiography leaks in the US
Questions are being asked about the leak of Prince Harry's highly anticipated autobiography to the US edition of The Guardian, which has reported on its sensational claims about rifts among the royals.
Kirkus Reviews
‘The Sound of Things Falling’ Film in the Works
Juan Gabriel Vásquez’s novel The Sound Of Things Falling is headed to the big screen, Deadline reports. Vásquez’s book, translated by Anne McLean and published in the U.S. by Riverhead in 2013, follows Antonio Yammara, a Colombian law professor who investigates the past murder of a friend who had been involved in drug running. The novel received a starred review from Kirkus.
Karin Slaughter Talks Adapting 'Will Trent' Novels to TV — and Which Books Season 1 Will Follow (EXCLUSIVE)
ABC's newest procedural drama, Will Trent, is based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling book series of the same name. After growing up in the harsh foster care system in the city of Atlanta, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations uses his unique viewpoint and skill set to solve difficult cases.
Gizmodo
Netflix Makes Pinocchio's Art Book and Screenplay Free for All
Ever since Netflix’s stop-motion Pinocchio movie arrived on the platform earlier in the month, the film from directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson has received high marks and no shortage of acclaim. It seems likely to get some nominations at the Oscars (and already has over at the Golden Globes), and has been made a part of several end of year “Best of” lists, including two of io9's own.
Kirkus Reviews
Indie Fiction That Travels Through Time
Time-travel tales have been popular since H.G Wells penned his 1895 novella, The Time Machine, and later writers, such as William Gibson in his 2014 novel, The Peripheral, have further refined the genre. YA authors have also made key contributions, such as Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 classic, A Wrinkle in Time. Here are three more books about time treks, all recommended by Kirkus Indie:
crimereads.com
Jeffery Deaver's Guide to Writing Page-Turning Fiction
“People don’t read books to get to the middle.”. The four stories that make up The Broken Doll, from Amazon Original Stories, was written in the same way I’ve approached all my 45 novels and 90 short stories: from conception to execution, I strive to sure the reader is immersed in a nonstop tale.
crimereads.com
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. Christoffer Carlsson (transl. Rachel Willson-Broyles), Blaze Me a Sun. “The first great crime novel of 2023 is Blaze Me a Sun by the decorated Swedish crime writer Chrisoffer Carlsson, who twines together national and personal trauma to devastating effect.”
Adapting Stephen King's The Stand: How The 2020 Miniseries Adds To The Legacy Of The Apocalypse-Centric Epic
A deep look at the 2020 remake of The Stand, starring Alexander Skarsgård and Amber Heard.
Woonsocket Call
Sam Libraty Releases New Science Fiction Novel – The Time Agents: Search for the Leon Key
Sam Libraty is pleased to announce the release of his new sci-fi time travel novel, The Time Agents: Search for the Leon Key. Born in the 25th century and trained as an agent dedicated to keeping his timeline stable. He is a lone wolf with no emotional ties, that is until he meets Shoshanna. His orders and main goals are to find a way to stop an invasion from another universe and obtain the love of this strange, somewhat angry exotic woman, who for the first time in his life has stirred extreme emotion in him.
A Major Sherlock Holmes Work Just Entered The Public Domain (& What That Means For The Character's Future)
Sherlock Holmes is arguably the most famous detective in pop culture, and he's one of the most portrayed literary characters in film and television. At the time of this writing, there have been well over 200 "Sherlock Holmes" on-screen adaptations, ranging from straight retellings of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic stories to modern-day reboots to blockbuster action movies. The world of literature is even weirder, as creative authors have pitted the detective against everything from the Cenobites of "Hellraiser" to Lovecraftian entities.
Indie Romance Author Susan Meachen Accused of Faking Her Suicide
In September 2020, the online community of self-published romance writers was rocked by a Facebook post announcing that author Susan Meachen had died by suicide.To her readers and fellow authors, Meachen had seemed like another writer hustling to make it big in the grueling, potentially lucrative world of indie romance. The author of more than a dozen books with titles like His Wicked Way and My Crush, Meachen had amassed a small but loyal following online, where her fans discussed her works in a Facebook group.Complicating the news of Meachen’s purported death, Meachen’s family members blamed bullying from other romance...
