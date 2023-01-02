Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
KETV.com
Nebraska Legislature convenes 2023 session, elects new speaker of the unicameral
LINCOLN, Neb. — New leadership took hold in the Nebraska Legislature on Wednesday morning. Senators convened Wednesday in Lincoln for the 2023 session, as newly-elected senators were sworn in by Nebraska's chief justice, and then they went to work. Among the first items of business: the election of a...
Nebraska state senators elect new leaders on Day 1, put off fight over secret ballot voting
LINCOLN — State senators put off until later a fight over legislative rules, then spent the first day of the 2023 session on Wednesday electing a new speaker and leaders of legislative committees. The day opened with the possibility of a session-paralyzing debate over whether a tradition of electing chairs of legislative committees by secret […] The post Nebraska state senators elect new leaders on Day 1, put off fight over secret ballot voting appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
siouxlandnews.com
Efforts to eliminate inheritance tax expected during 2023 Nebraska legislative session
KEARNEY, Neb. — At this year’s legislative session, lawmakers could repeal the state’s unpopular inheritance tax. "We are going to try to eliminate it. It's a really big deal, especially for rural Nebraska, farmers and ranchers," said Sen. Teresa Ibach, District 44. State Sen. Tom Briese will...
knopnews2.com
Setting the stage for the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session with District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska State Lawmakers are already in Lincoln preparing to convene for the 108th Legislative Session that begins Wednesday morning. Tuesday afternoon members of the third congressional district caucus gathered to discuss representation for the committee that will decide which lawmakers will be on each legislative committee.
klin.com
Senator John Arch Elected Speaker Of Legislature
The 2023 legislative session began Wednesday morning. 13 new state senators were sworn in along with Speaker of the Legislature John Arch of La Vista. Arch promised lawmakers he would to promote a positive culture with healthy relationships and communication. “There is no replacement for good communication amongst the members. Misunderstandings are the result of poor or lack of communication,” Arch says.
thereader.com
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
Jim Pillen congratulates new Speaker of the Legislature John Arch
Governor-Elect Jim Pillen issued a statement congratulating new Speaker of the Legislature Sen. John Arch.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County applies for Nebraska Crime Commission funds
KEARNEY – Buffalo County has applied for community-based grant funds through the Nebraska Crime Commission and allotted by the Nebraska Legislature. The county is pursuing $167,575 for 2023 and $10,700 as part of its interlocal agreement with Sherman County’s diversion program. The funds support truancy mediation, which, for...
norfolkneradio.com
NEBRASKA: Why are so many people moving away?
An annual study looked at how many Americans moved into and out of all 50 states. It's a way to see how we re-shuffled ourselves and which states are attracting or losing residents. Nebraska is among the top states to move OUT of:. New Jersey. Illinois. New York. Michigan. Wyoming.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol 67th Basic Recruit Camp features three people from panhandle
The next class of Nebraska State Patrol recruits have officially started their training. Fifteen new recruits will work for the next six months at the NSP Training Academy to earn the title of Trooper. “As we begin the new year, we’re excited to launch our next recruit camp and begin...
klkntv.com
Jim Pillen names interim director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov.-elect Jim Pillen selected the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s interim director on Monday. Moe Jamshidi will become the interim director on Thursday. He is currently serving as the department’s director for operations. Pillen said a permanent director will be chosen at a later...
kfornow.com
Nebraska Ranks #8 on List of Most Moved From States in 2022
People moving out of NE (United Van Lines) (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) Nebraska has ranked #8 on the list of Most Moved from States in 2022 according to the 2022 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. In 2022, more residents moved out of Nebraska than into the state, with 56% of moves being outbound.
KETV.com
How much would the $785M Mega Millions winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big to start the new year. Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $785 million — the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. The cash option is $395 million. The drawing...
The Nebraska City News Press
Together, we’ve grown Nebraska
Last week, we celebrated the arrival of Nebraska’s 2022 Silver Shovel. This prestigious national award recognizes states that have successfully attracted major economic development projects. And it’s no coincidence that three out of the four Silver Shovels Nebraska has ever received came in the last four years alone.
gothenburgleader.com
Deadly Winters in Nebraska History
Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
News Channel Nebraska
Roads worsen overnight across Nebraska, Colorado
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- While no major highways have closed as of early Tuesday morning, driving conditions are far from ideal across most of Nebraska. All but the far southeast corner of the state has roads that are completely or partially covered, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Highway...
klkntv.com
Amid rise in kids getting sick from edibles, what’s the future of marijuana in Nebraska?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — New research shows a spike in the number of kids who’ve gotten sick by eating marijuana edibles. The study published Tuesday in the journal Pediatrics found over 7,000 confirmed cases of children under the age of 6 who ate marijuana edibles between 2017 and 2021.
WQAD
New amendment added to Iowa's 'cocktails to-go' bill
The Iowa ABD is updating its cocktails to-go bill. If passed, it'll make cocktails to-go subject to Iowa's open container laws, regardless of container or sealing.
KETV.com
Nebraska hospitals battling with inflation ask for state support
OMAHA, Neb. — Inflation is burning hospitals' bottom lines in rural and urban parts of the state — forcing some to slash services. Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquist is calling on state senators to increase Medicaid provider reimbursement rates for all hospitals. State facilities receive most of their revenue from government payers like Medicare and Medicaid, according to the NHA.
North Platte Telegraph
City of Omaha alleges juror in federal civil trial spoke to former Omaha police officer
The City of Omaha is requesting an evidentiary hearing in its bid for a new trial in a federal civil case won by a former Omaha police captain. In filings last week, Deputy City Attorney Michelle Peters alleges that one juror of the eight-person jury “spoke to people about the trial, which was learned by a former Omaha police officer during the trial.”
