Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska state senators elect new leaders on Day 1, put off fight over secret ballot voting

LINCOLN — State senators put off until later a fight over legislative rules, then spent the first day of the 2023 session on Wednesday electing a new speaker and leaders of legislative committees. The day opened with the possibility of a session-paralyzing debate over whether a tradition of electing chairs of legislative committees by secret […] The post Nebraska state senators elect new leaders on Day 1, put off fight over secret ballot voting appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Setting the stage for the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session with District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska State Lawmakers are already in Lincoln preparing to convene for the 108th Legislative Session that begins Wednesday morning. Tuesday afternoon members of the third congressional district caucus gathered to discuss representation for the committee that will decide which lawmakers will be on each legislative committee.
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Senator John Arch Elected Speaker Of Legislature

The 2023 legislative session began Wednesday morning. 13 new state senators were sworn in along with Speaker of the Legislature John Arch of La Vista. Arch promised lawmakers he would to promote a positive culture with healthy relationships and communication. “There is no replacement for good communication amongst the members. Misunderstandings are the result of poor or lack of communication,” Arch says.
NEBRASKA STATE
thereader.com

Weirdest Places in Omaha

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Buffalo County applies for Nebraska Crime Commission funds

KEARNEY – Buffalo County has applied for community-based grant funds through the Nebraska Crime Commission and allotted by the Nebraska Legislature. The county is pursuing $167,575 for 2023 and $10,700 as part of its interlocal agreement with Sherman County’s diversion program. The funds support truancy mediation, which, for...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

NEBRASKA: Why are so many people moving away?

An annual study looked at how many Americans moved into and out of all 50 states. It's a way to see how we re-shuffled ourselves and which states are attracting or losing residents. Nebraska is among the top states to move OUT of:. New Jersey. Illinois. New York. Michigan. Wyoming.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Nebraska Ranks #8 on List of Most Moved From States in 2022

People moving out of NE (United Van Lines) (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) Nebraska has ranked #8 on the list of Most Moved from States in 2022 according to the 2022 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. In 2022, more residents moved out of Nebraska than into the state, with 56% of moves being outbound.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

Together, we’ve grown Nebraska

Last week, we celebrated the arrival of Nebraska’s 2022 Silver Shovel. This prestigious national award recognizes states that have successfully attracted major economic development projects. And it’s no coincidence that three out of the four Silver Shovels Nebraska has ever received came in the last four years alone.
NEBRASKA STATE
gothenburgleader.com

Deadly Winters in Nebraska History

Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Roads worsen overnight across Nebraska, Colorado

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- While no major highways have closed as of early Tuesday morning, driving conditions are far from ideal across most of Nebraska. All but the far southeast corner of the state has roads that are completely or partially covered, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Highway...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska hospitals battling with inflation ask for state support

OMAHA, Neb. — Inflation is burning hospitals' bottom lines in rural and urban parts of the state — forcing some to slash services. Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquist is calling on state senators to increase Medicaid provider reimbursement rates for all hospitals. State facilities receive most of their revenue from government payers like Medicare and Medicaid, according to the NHA.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

City of Omaha alleges juror in federal civil trial spoke to former Omaha police officer

The City of Omaha is requesting an evidentiary hearing in its bid for a new trial in a federal civil case won by a former Omaha police captain. In filings last week, Deputy City Attorney Michelle Peters alleges that one juror of the eight-person jury “spoke to people about the trial, which was learned by a former Omaha police officer during the trial.”
OMAHA, NE

