Twitter reacts to Broncos' 27-24 loss to Chiefs

By Brad Washington
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The post-Nathaniel Hackett era is now here, albeit a loss.

The Denver Broncos were defeated by their division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24 on Sunday. The loss drops the Broncos to 4-12. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson ended his day going 26-of-38, throwing for 222 yards and a touchdown that went along with an interception. Wilson added two rushing touchdowns as well.

Jerry Rosberg, in his debut, primed the Broncos to be competitive. While his era didn’t begin with a win, staying competitive against one of the Crown Jewels of the NFL is a great moral victory, especially after a debacle against the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Twitter usually has a lot to say about the Broncos, and this post centers around that each week. Let’s dive into some reactions.

The Broncos will close out their season against the Los Angeles Chargers next week.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

