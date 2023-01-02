ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phspenndulum.org

Hidden Gems: The Sights of Bucks County

Within the entirety of Bucks County, there is a bounty of sights to see. In this edition of Hidden Gems, the focus is shifted to a tranquil park in New Britain, the Covered Bridge Park. With a size of about 15 acres, there is an ample amount of activities to partake in throughout the seasons that makes Covered Bridge Park a must-visit.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Despite loss of SPCA’s Quakertown shelter, 40 hoarded Perkasie cats re-homed

Luna peered out from her cage at the Bucks County SPCA Lahaska Shelter in Buckingham with a look that seemed to say “me next please.”. The three-year-old domestic shorthair mix, one of 76 cats recovered from a hoarding situation at a Perkasie apartment, got her wish just two days later, becoming one of 40 of the cats to be adopted into a new family as of noon Tuesday.
BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Building collapses in Schuylkill County

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A building partially crumbled to the ground in Schuylkill County. It happened around 3 p.m. along South Bower Street. Norwegian Township News and Concerns shared this video of the collapsed building, which appears to have fallen out onto the street and onto a vehicle. So far...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading considers 1-way street to increase parking

READING, Pa. – The City of Reading is looking to increase the number of on-street parking spaces in southeast Reading. However, the effort will require one major change. As part of Mayor Eddie Moran's initiative to increase on-street parking, Nathan Matz, executive director of the Reading Parking Authority, has proposed turning Cotton Street into a one-way street, heading west towards the city.
READING, PA
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

The Most Popular Historical Sites in Pennsylvania

- If you're looking to learn about Pennsylvania's history, there are many places you can visit that will be both educational and fun. These include the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Fort Ligonier, Valley Forge, the Johnstown Flood Museum, and the Erie Maritime Museum. Independence Hall. Independence Hall, located in Independence...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Police searching for missing person in Berks County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department is searching for a missing person who may be at special risk of harm or injury. Police are searching for 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was last seen in the area of School Road, Marion Township, Berks County on Wednesday, January 4 at about 10:15 a.m. Manbeck […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Schwenksville Church Co-Hosts Human Trafficking Talk

SCHWENKSVILLE PA – As part of its observance of January 2022 as Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Collegeville retailer and non-profit organization Worthwhile Wear will present a conversation about the effects of and healing after trauma. It is scheduled for Saturday (Jan. 7) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at NEXT Community Church, 2024 Cressman Rd., and features Worthwhile Wear Founder Dan Emr.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at concrete company in Schuylkill

MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Firefighters spent hours battling a three-alarm fire in Schuylkill County Tuesday evening. It happened at a concrete company on Schaeffer Hill Road in Minersville. Crews were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No word on...
MINERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Home-care provider that serves Reading, Bethlehem areas acquired by Help at Home

Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival. Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy