A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP Whales Move Over 200 Million Tokens After Rapid Accumulation Period
Whales on the $XRP Ledger have been moving a significant amount of tokens over the last few days after rapidly accumulating a significant percentage of the cryptocurrency’s supply over the past five weeks. As reported by Daily Hodl, whale monitoring service Whale Alert has flagged $XRP transactions moving more...
NEWSBTC
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
financefeeds.com
Gemini’s Winklevoss confrontation with Barry Silbert may trigger Chapter 11 at Genesis
The firms’ legal teams are likely to be busy because, as under current law, if the debtor has more than 12 creditors, three creditors can join in an involuntary petition to trigger a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The digital asset industry is bracing for a another epic collapse, it seems....
cryptoslate.com
DCG on tight deadline, new Binance acquisition, Silvergate lawsuit, Solana pumps – CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 22 is dominated by lawsuits, bankruptcies, and acquisitions as the top people in the industry duke it out on a big day for the bear market in this CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group...
dailyhodl.com
Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back
A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
CoinDesk
Shiba Inu-Themed BONK Tokens Are Yielding Nearly 1,000% for Solana Liquidity Providers
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A flat market and contagion risks aren’t deterring crypto traders from finding the next major narrative to generate returns, and a meme coin is at the center of that in the Solana (SOL) ecosystem.
thenewscrypto.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers From 24 Hours
The top 5 gainers from 24h are LDO, SOL, BIT, LUNC, and LTC. The Top 1 gainer from 24 hours is Lido DAO (LDO). As the market and the downfall of the FTX led to suffering the entire crypto market faced the red and global crypto has fallen from trillions to billions and it is still trying to recover from down and at the time of writing the global market cap is $805.83B and it has increased to 0.90% in the last 24 hours. And the top five gainers in the last 24 hours are Lido DAO (LDO), Solana (SOL), BitDAO (BIT), Terra Classic (LUNC), and Litecoin (LTC).
zycrypto.com
Here’s Why Solana’s Future Is Still Bright Despite SOL Price Nuking 97% Below ATH: Vitalik Buterin
Solana, the crypto once backed by FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, is one of the leading Layer 1 networks to have suffered in the enduring crypto winter. Despite the prices of top crypto assets like bitcoin and Ethereum remaining relatively stable over the last four weeks, SOL has bled out. However,...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data
XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...
thenewscrypto.com
Memecoin Bonk (BONK) Soars up 1600% In Just a Week
The first Solana Dog Coin $BONK witnessed a massive price surge of over 1622%. The new memecoin airdrop made up 50% of its token supply to the Solana community. Despite the prominent cryptocurrencies trading in the red, a new doge-themed Bonk ($BONK) token has significantly surged by over 1622% since the trading began on December 29, 2022. At the time of writing, the robust price performance boosted the new memecoin to attain an all-time high of $0.00000154.
SpaceX raises $750 million in new funding with a valuation of $137 billion: Report
SpaceX has reportedly earned $750 million in new cash flow and has a valuation of approximately $137 billion, according to a new report.
thenewscrypto.com
Cryptocurrency Technology Will Move Toward More “Stable Hands” Says Circle CSO
Dante Disparte says that the current market conditions will be a boon to the crypto industry. As per Circle CSO, cryptography and blockchain will still be crucial components of the current economic toolkit. Dante Disparte, the Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy for the leading digital financial services...
dailycoin.com
Only 20% of All Staked Ethereum (stETH) is in Profit, Lido Finance Leads Staking
On-chain data shows that despite the increasing interest in Ethereum (ETH) staking, only about 20% of all ETH staked is in profit following the crypto winter of 2022. Data from Dune Analytics shows that only approximately 20% of all staked ETH were done at prices lower than current levels and are still in the money. ETH currently trades at $1,250 from an all-time high of $4,891.
CoinDesk
Ethereum's Upcoming Shanghai Upgrade Powers Lido DAO, SWISE, RPL Tokens Higher
There is rarely a dull moment in the crypto market. While bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) remain in stasis, governance tokens of liquid staking platforms, which allow users to retain liquidity of their tokens even though they are locked in a blockchain network, are rallying. Lido DAO or LDO, the...
thenewscrypto.com
SEC Declined Binance U.S Bid to Acquire Voyager Digital
SEC issued a limited objection to Binance U.S. Voyager stated the Binance bid was the highest and best bid for its assets. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance U.S has received a “limited objection” from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the planned $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital. SEC disclosed the statement by declining the acquisition proposal due to a lack of “adequate information”.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Name Service Recorded Over 2.8M Domain Registrations in 2022
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Ethereum Name Service (ENS) saw a lifetime record number of domain registrations in 2022 amid a broader market frenzy in which some traders treated the domains as investments. ENS is a decentralized domain name...
thenewscrypto.com
Miner US Limited the Most Trustable and Certified Hash Mining Service
If you are interested to know more about Miner US Limited you can check out the : Miner US Limited Introduction Video. Cloud mining is a method for mining a cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, using rented cloud computing power and without installing and directly running the necessary hardware and software. Cloud mining firms enable account creation and remote participation in cryptocurrency mining for a nominal fee, making mining accessible to a greater number of people worldwide. Since this type of mining is performed in the cloud, equipment maintenance and direct energy costs are reduced.
