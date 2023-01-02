ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

13News Now

Missing Virginia Beach man found safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Marc Angelo Nozzolillo has been found safe. The police department tweeted an update on Tuesday morning. No other information was released. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing man who may be endangered. Marc Angelo...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman reported missing in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Security cameras captures homicide suspect vehicles in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Accomack County to add time, days to high school schedule for rest of school year

ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing man

NORFOLK, Va. — A 47-year-old man who was driving down Granby Street on Tuesday crashed into a tree, and has died from his injuries, police say. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection with Afton Avenue. When police got there, they found Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, seriously...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 injured in Granby St. crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash that took place Tuesday morning on Granby Street. Norfolk Police said the crash took place around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of Granby Street. Police continue to investigate the incident,...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport News, police say

The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CG8ztd. Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport …. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

