Missing Virginia Beach man found safe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Marc Angelo Nozzolillo has been found safe. The police department tweeted an update on Tuesday morning. No other information was released. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing man who may be endangered. Marc Angelo...
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
Virginia Beach mass shooting commission member: Laptop could lead to motive
A member who sits on the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission, which is conducting its own investigation, says the laptop is crucial, and it may lead to a motive in the shooting.
Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport News following threats
Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport News following threats
Woman reported missing in Newport News
Woman reported missing in Newport News
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
"He worked at the shipyard for about 11 years and he was in businesses for himself with two businesses. He was everything to everybody."
Security cameras captures homicide suspect vehicles in Portsmouth
Security cameras captures homicide suspect vehicles in Portsmouth
Possible laptop of VB mass shooter now in attorney’s hands
A laptop computer believed to have belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter is still not in the hands of law enforcement, but 10 On Your Side has confirmed it has exchanged hands.
2 shot on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton, police investigating
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left two people hurt Wednesday morning. Officers say that they received a call about a shooting on the 4900 block of Falcon Creek Way at 12:39 a.m. That's at the Falcon Creek Luxury Apartments. As officers got...
Stolen bikes recovered after break-in at Norfolk store
Two bikes have been recovered after a break-in at a bike and skate shop in Norfolk, but the owner is still responsible for the damage.
Norfolk man dies following Granby Street crash
A man has died following a crash that happened late Tuesday morning in Norfolk. Around 11 a.m., officers said they responded to the 6200 block of Granby Street where a car reportedly hit a tree.
Accomack County to add time, days to high school schedule for rest of school year
Accomack County to add time, days to high school schedule for rest of school year
Trial underway for man accused of injuring Norfolk's youngest gun violence victim
Trial underway for man accused of injuring Norfolk's youngest gun violence victim
Man, boy injured in overnight shooting on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton
A man and a boy were sent to a local hospital following an overnight shooting in Hampton.
Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing man
NORFOLK, Va. — A 47-year-old man who was driving down Granby Street on Tuesday crashed into a tree, and has died from his injuries, police say. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection with Afton Avenue. When police got there, they found Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, seriously...
Police: 1 injured in Granby St. crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash that took place Tuesday morning on Granby Street. Norfolk Police said the crash took place around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of Granby Street. Police continue to investigate the incident,...
Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport News, police say
Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport News, police say

The victim's injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital.
Missing Chesapeake woman last seen Nov. 2
Police are seeking the help of community members in search of a missing Chesapeake woman who was last seen on Nov. 2.
Virginia Beach courthouse cleared after evacuation due to bomb threat
The Virginia Beach courthouse has been evacuated following a bomb threat Tuesday morning.
Newport News police investigating overnight shootings, domestic assault
Police say an adolescent boy was among three people who were shot in Newport News in the last few hours.
