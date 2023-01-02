ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WMBD

Peoria home destroyed by fire

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home will be demolished, deemed a total loss after a fire early Wednesday. Peoria firefighters were called the area of W. Marquette and W. Antoinette Streets around 6 a.m. on reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from a one-and-a-half-story home. Residents of the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Dog dies in ‘total loss’ house fire Wednesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire at 1907 W. Marquette early Wednesday morning resulted in over $100,000 worth of damage and will be demolished. According to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to the 1.5 story house just after 6:00 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire. The house was fully engulfed in flames.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire damages Bloomington Beer Nuts plant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – A fire may be impacting operations at a Central Illinois facility known for making the snacks you may eat at your local bar. Firefighters in Bloomington were called to the Beer Nuts plant around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when flames broke out. Officials say smoke could be seen coming through a roof.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Police welcome new minority recruits

PEORIA, Ill. — In a white, male-dominated field, Peoria Police are working to attract more female officers. It’s an effort to bring diversity to the department and make sure the community is better represented in uniform. Tuesday, six recruits were sworn in as Peoria Police officers. Three are...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria home goes up in flames overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois father arrested for fracturing son’s skull

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A father was arrested after allegedly fracturing his son’s skull. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a boy less than 2 months old having a skull fracture at OSF Monday morning. The injuries are considered serious. Peoria...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

KDB Group announces it’s reevaluating Peoria area projects

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The KDB Group announced that it will be evaluating the scope of local projects Wednesday. According to a press release, the reevaluation could affect all existing and future operations in the Peoria area. This reevaluation is also expected to impact the operations of the Scottish Rite Theatre and the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria police recover four stolen vehicles

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police recovered four stolen vehicles over the weekend as part of an on-going investigation. The vehicles were recovered at on the 2100-block of W. Garden St. One of the four was an unreported stolen vehicle from East Peoria. Peoria Police said the recovered vehicles came...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Gun and drug arrests in Peoria traffic stop

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Two Peoria men were arrested Tuesday evening for a variety of gun and drug-related charges. According to a Peoria Police press release, two males identified as 43-year-old Antoine Mack and 37-year-old Joseph Sharp were pulled over during an investigative stop in the 200 block of N. MacArthur. During a search of the vehicle, illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and three loaded handguns were discovered.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
NORMAL, IL
wmay.com

Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois

We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pet of the Week, January 4th

Frizzle is a young, high energy dog ready to find a forever home. She needs some work on her training but she is food motivated and ready to learn. You can get more information on her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Longtime Fon du Lac Park District Police Chief retires

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A man you might consider to be a legend in local law enforcement has officially called it a career. Chief Mike Johnson signed off for the final time Monday as Chief of the Fon Du Lac Park District Police Department. “Always remember, whether you know...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Father who allegedly fractured child’s skull pleads not guilty

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man accused of fracturing his infant son’s skull pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. Alexander King, 21, was arrested earlier this week for aggravated domestic battery of a child with great bodily harm as well as endangering the health and safety of a child.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2 Bloomington men arrested, one on $2 million bond

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two men on several changes Sunday. According to a press release, officers were looking for 23-year-old Ronald J. Thorton on an existing warrant. Officers located him at approximately 1:20 a.m. outside a business near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy