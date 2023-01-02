Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Peoria home destroyed by fire
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home will be demolished, deemed a total loss after a fire early Wednesday. Peoria firefighters were called the area of W. Marquette and W. Antoinette Streets around 6 a.m. on reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from a one-and-a-half-story home. Residents of the...
25newsnow.com
Fire leaves Peoria house a total loss, firefighters still putting out hotspots
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A house is set to be demolished, deemed a total loss after a house fire earlier Wednesday. The Peoria Fire Department says they were called to the 1900 block of Marquette earlier Wednesday for heavy smoke and fire from a one-and-a-half-story home. Two occupants were...
Central Illinois Proud
Dog dies in ‘total loss’ house fire Wednesday morning
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire at 1907 W. Marquette early Wednesday morning resulted in over $100,000 worth of damage and will be demolished. According to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to the 1.5 story house just after 6:00 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire. The house was fully engulfed in flames.
1470 WMBD
Fire damages Bloomington Beer Nuts plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – A fire may be impacting operations at a Central Illinois facility known for making the snacks you may eat at your local bar. Firefighters in Bloomington were called to the Beer Nuts plant around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when flames broke out. Officials say smoke could be seen coming through a roof.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police welcome new minority recruits
PEORIA, Ill. — In a white, male-dominated field, Peoria Police are working to attract more female officers. It’s an effort to bring diversity to the department and make sure the community is better represented in uniform. Tuesday, six recruits were sworn in as Peoria Police officers. Three are...
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria home goes up in flames overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
25newsnow.com
Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois father arrested for fracturing son’s skull
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A father was arrested after allegedly fracturing his son’s skull. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a boy less than 2 months old having a skull fracture at OSF Monday morning. The injuries are considered serious. Peoria...
25newsnow.com
1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
Central Illinois Proud
KDB Group announces it’s reevaluating Peoria area projects
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The KDB Group announced that it will be evaluating the scope of local projects Wednesday. According to a press release, the reevaluation could affect all existing and future operations in the Peoria area. This reevaluation is also expected to impact the operations of the Scottish Rite Theatre and the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts.
1470 WMBD
Peoria police recover four stolen vehicles
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police recovered four stolen vehicles over the weekend as part of an on-going investigation. The vehicles were recovered at on the 2100-block of W. Garden St. One of the four was an unreported stolen vehicle from East Peoria. Peoria Police said the recovered vehicles came...
Central Illinois Proud
Gun and drug arrests in Peoria traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Two Peoria men were arrested Tuesday evening for a variety of gun and drug-related charges. According to a Peoria Police press release, two males identified as 43-year-old Antoine Mack and 37-year-old Joseph Sharp were pulled over during an investigative stop in the 200 block of N. MacArthur. During a search of the vehicle, illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and three loaded handguns were discovered.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, January 4th
Frizzle is a young, high energy dog ready to find a forever home. She needs some work on her training but she is food motivated and ready to learn. You can get more information on her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
1470 WMBD
Longtime Fon du Lac Park District Police Chief retires
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A man you might consider to be a legend in local law enforcement has officially called it a career. Chief Mike Johnson signed off for the final time Monday as Chief of the Fon Du Lac Park District Police Department. “Always remember, whether you know...
bloomingtonil.gov
South Main Street, Hamilton Road to Oak Creek Plaza Closed Effective Immediately
BLOOMINGTON, IL – Beginning immediately, both lanes of South Main Street, heading North from Hamilton Road to Oak Creek Plaza, will be closed due to water work. Northbound traffic will be detoured down Hamilton Road to Veterans Parkway. This section of South Main Street will be reopened as soon as work is completed.
Central Illinois Proud
Father who allegedly fractured child’s skull pleads not guilty
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man accused of fracturing his infant son’s skull pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. Alexander King, 21, was arrested earlier this week for aggravated domestic battery of a child with great bodily harm as well as endangering the health and safety of a child.
Central Illinois Proud
2 Bloomington men arrested, one on $2 million bond
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two men on several changes Sunday. According to a press release, officers were looking for 23-year-old Ronald J. Thorton on an existing warrant. Officers located him at approximately 1:20 a.m. outside a business near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive.
