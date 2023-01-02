Read full article on original website
Bryon Lamont Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Bryon Lamont Thomas will be held Thursday, Januarys 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Thomas departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022. The family will receive friends...
Akron voters will elect a new mayor in 2023. Who's running?
Akron residents will choose a new mayor this year. Seven people have already announced their candidacies – six men and one woman. They're a mix of longtime Akron politicians and political newcomers. Marco Sommerville, current Deputy Mayor of Intergovernmental Affairs under Mayor Dan Horrigan, and Jeff Wilhite, a Summit...
Akron City, To Reopen Applications For Citizens’ Police Oversight Board On January 3, 2023
Beginning on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron City Council will reopen the application period for the newly created Citizens’ Police Oversight Board. The almost 60 individuals who previously applied will still be considered for the Board. Read the charter language here for all duties and responsibilities of the Board.
Power restored to thousands in Summit County
Power is restored to thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Summit County Tuesday morning.
2022 Stark Traffic Fatality Count: 29
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County ends 2022 with 29 traffic deaths, ten fewer than the year before. There were 28 fatal crashes, down from 33 in 2021. But the Stark Sheriff’s Safe Communities Coalition says we should not consider that the start of a downward trend.
Stark County woman gets 6th OVI on New Years Eve, OSHP says
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
Sports Gambling Chief: ‘Free’ Must be ‘Free’ in Ohio
Screens display betting information inside Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Cleveland. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball team is opening a stylish, two-story sports book, where fans can wager on games around the country — as well as the one they're attending. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
Inch of Rain, New Record High Tuesday
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rainy day and a warm one. And a new temperature record for January 3. We hit 62 at the airport on Tuesday, breaking the old record of 60 set in 1897 and tied again in 2004. Nearly an inch of rain...
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
Massillon Woman Facing 6th OVI Charge
BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 52-year-old woman who most recently had a Massillon address was picked up for her sixth OVI over the weekend. Her fifth such violation since 2019, according to court records. Lillian Auble was picked up by state troopers on Northbound I-77...
New owners close Pickle Mama’s in Medina County’s Montville Township
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cleveland Restaurant Group suddenly closed Pickle Mama’s Market & Eatery in Montville Township on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and let the staff go. The restaurant was located at 7249 Wooster Pike, just three miles south of Medina’s historical square. The space has been home to various...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
‘Not going to stay silent’: Akron teachers union speaks out after filing strike notice
With sports betting now legal in the Buckeye State, Clevelanders are about to hear a whole lot about sportsbooks.
Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community.
Year Ends In Akron With 2 Homicides, Young Child Also Shot
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of homicides to end the year in Akron. Saturday evening, a 38-year-old woman was shot dead in an apartment on Brittain Road. A 5-year-old girl suffered injuries in the same incident. Her injuries are not considered life threatening. And a...
Lawsuit: Akron police officer shoved snow in man’s face, blocking his airways during arrest
AKRON, Ohio — A Copley man on Monday sued Akron police officers and accused them of stuffing snow in his mouth and covering his airways while kneeling on him. Charles Hicks shouted that he couldn’t breathe during the Feb. 7, 2021, arrest caught on body camera video that showed an officer kneeling on his upper back, near his neck.
‘It’s terrifying’: Akron man records gun fight in store parking lot
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to get to the bottom of what started a shootout at 11 in the morning in a mini-mart parking lot Monday. 19 News tracked down a witness who caught the shooting on camera. He shared that video exclusively with 19 News. “You...
Substance, bomb threat at Akron federal building deemed not dangerous
The John F. Seiberling Federal Building in Downtown Akron was evacuated Tuesday after a suspicious substance was discovered there and a bomb threat called in, officials confirmed to News 5.
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places. This joint on the eastside is known for their mouthwatering oven-baked wings. You can get your wings tossed in a variety of sauces with heat levels ranging from mild to very hot. Other sauce options include BBQ, hot BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, sweet chili, Cajun (you can also get a dry version of Cajun), Caribbean jerk, dry ranch, six pepper blend, garlic, garlic parmesan, hot garlic, and hot garlic parmesan.
