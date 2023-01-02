Monday Memories: Neither ice, nor snow, nor polar bear kept Herb Mericle from his annual New Year's swim

Except for his wedding day, Herb Mericle never missed his New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip in the icy Maumee River from 1929 through 2002. In this 1986 Blade archive photo, Don Buckhout, dressed in a polar bear costume, stands on thick ice staging a mock protest as Mericle, 79, prepares to duck under the water.

“Hard water is our thing,” his sign proclaims, “you two-footed ones go play in your hot tubs.” As the tradition took hold in Waterville, Mericle often had plenty of company. Mericle was in his 90s when he took his last dip in 2002, and died in 2008 at the age of 101.

