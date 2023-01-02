Influence of constant rate infusions of fentanyl alone or in combination with lidocaine and ketamine on the response to surgery and postoperative pain in isoflurane anesthetized dogs undergoing unilateral mastectomy: a randomized clinical trial.

Read full article on original website
Blaming Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the COVID vaccine is ‘wildly and irresponsibly speculative,’ says expert
Substantial testing is needed to reach a true and complete diagnosis.
Horror details after Taylor Goodridge, 17, dies at boarding school after ‘officials ignored her crippling pain’
A TEENAGER has died after a boarding school she attended ignored her complaints of "extreme pain," according to a lawsuit filed by her family. Taylor Goodridge, 17, was a student at the Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane, Utah, when she collapsed and died on December 20. Her family believes she...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
Medical News Today
High doses of statins may impact bone health, mouse study finds
A new study examined the effects that higher doses of statins, drugs that can lower cholesterol, have on the body in terms of bone health. The researchers used mice in the study who were fed on a high fat diet and obese, and the female mice had their ovaries removed to simulate adults who take statins. Half the mice were given high dose of simvastatin for 5.5 months.
scitechdaily.com
Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression
Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
MedicineNet.com
Is Ureteroscopy a Major Surgery?
Ureteroscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat and examine kidney stones, ureter stones, and kidney blockages. It is performed under general or spinal anesthesia. It is an outpatient procedure that can be done in one to two hours, and the person can be discharged on the same day.
physiciansweekly.com
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
Healthline
Injectable Treatments and Preventive Therapies for Migraine
Injectable medications can both stop and prevent migraine episodes. Migraine is a neurological condition that causes severe throbbing pain, usually on one side of your head. Migraine episodes are pretty common. According to a. , they affect around one out of six Americans, most commonly women. Migraine is more than...
Prevention
Using Painkillers Like Ibuprofen May Worsen Joint Inflammation in Knees, Study Says
A new study found long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to treat osteoarthritis of the knee may worsen inflammation. The research found joint inflammation and cartilage quality were worse after four years in patients who took NSAIDs. Scientists say more research is needed to help determine the future of...
physiciansweekly.com
[Surgical treatment of a patient with stage v multinodular toxic goiter, severe thyrotoxicosis, strangulation syndrome and severe comorbidities].
Contributor: I V Makarov,I V Pismenny,D O Karpova,R M Romanov,S N Fadeicheva. The authors describe thyroidectomy in a patient with multinodular toxic goiter stage V, severe thyrotoxicosis complicated by thyro-cardiac disease, strangulation syndrome and severe comorbidities. Nodular euthyroid goiter was first diagnosed in 1992, and resection of the right thyroid lobe was performed. Progressive enlargement of thyroid gland and thyrotoxicosis occurred after coronavirus infection in February, 2020. Along with progression of thyrotoxicosis and strangulation of cervical organs, the patient suffered from portal vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism. Myeloproliferative disease with essential thrombocythemia was also diagnosed. Volume of the right and left thyroid lobes was 69 and 101.3 cm, respectively. X-ray examination of the esophagus revealed narrowing at C6 level up to 5-8 mm. Surgery time was 2 hours, dimension of removed right thyroid lobe – 10.0×7.5×6.5 cm, left thyroid lobe – 11.0×6.5×5.5 cm, total weight – 348 g. The patient was discharged in 6 days after surgery.
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS)?
Key differences between rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis include the joints they affect and who’s most likely to develop each condition. Some treatment options may also work for one but not the other. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are among the most common rheumatic (joint) conditions. RA...
physiciansweekly.com
Clinical effectiveness of the Ganga Hospital Open Injury Severity Score for limb salvage versus amputation in patients with complex limb injuries : a systematic review and meta-analysis.
Contributor: Sebastian Ndlovu,Mumraiz Naqshband,Stanley Masunda,Kudzayi Ndlovu,Krissen Chettiar,Anoop Anugraha. Clinical management of open fractures is challenging and frequently requires complex reconstruction procedures. The Gustilo-Anderson classification lacks uniform interpretation, has poor interobserver reliability, and fails to account for injuries to musculotendinous units and bone. The Ganga Hospital Open Injury Severity Score (GHOISS) was designed to address these concerns. The major aim of this review was to ascertain the evidence available on accuracy of the GHOISS in predicting successful limb salvage in patients with mangled limbs.
ems1.com
Understanding sedation
One of the things I have observed over the years is that the distinction between sedation, analgesia and paralysis is commonly misunderstood. This is not unique to paramedicine; it is something I have experienced with healthcare providers at all levels and in many different areas of practice. At the end of this article, download a set of sedation terminology flashcards to guide your study.
physiciansweekly.com
Cost-effectiveness of invasive monitoring strategies in epilepsy surgery.
Contributor: Taylor J Abel,Nallammai Muthiah,Jasmine L Hect,Jorge Gonzalez-Martinez,Afshin Salehi,Matthew D Smyth,Kenneth J Smith. Drug-resistant epilepsy occurs in up to 40% of patients with epilepsy who may be considered for epilepsy surgery. For drug-resistant focal epilepsy, up to 50% of patients require invasive monitoring prior to surgery. Of the most common invasive monitoring strategies (subdural electrodes [SDEs] and stereo-electroencephalography [sEEG]), the most cost-effective strategy is unknown despite substantial differences in morbidity profiles.
Healthline
What Is Involved in a Partial Knee Replacement?
Partial knee replacement surgery can help manage arthritis pain that hasn’t responded to other treatments. It involves the replacement of a damaged part of your knee joint. It has a shorter recovery time than full knee replacement surgery but isn’t right for everyone. Knee replacement is a surgical...
physiciansweekly.com
Long-term Evaluation of Spinal Cord Stimulation in Patients With Painful Diabetic Polyneuropathy: An Eight-to-Ten-Year Prospective Cohort Study.
Contributor: Xander Zuidema,Elke van Daal,Iris van Geel,Thomas J de Geus,Sander M J van Kuijk,Bastiaan E de Galan,Nelleke de Meij,Jan Van Zundert. This study aimed to evaluate the long-term effects of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) in patients with painful diabetic polyneuropathy (PDPN). This prospective cohort study was the eight-to-ten-year follow-up of...
