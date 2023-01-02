Read full article on original website
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
To celebrate a year of slightly more financially successful writing (hey, improvement is improvement, no matter how small), I treated myself to lunch at a local Japanese restaurant near the end of 2022.
Parma Heights’ Ann George Food Pantry seeks donations
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The holiday giving season may be over, but the need to help the less fortunate remains. Take for instance The Ann George Food Pantry, which is located at 6369 Pearl Road in Parma Heights. “From September through November, we served 160 families,” Assistant Director Joann Fertal...
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream to open second Cuyahoga County location in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A Bruster’s Real Ice Cream store is planned for the southwest corner of Pearl Road and Ellsworth Drive, about 1,200 feet south of Drake Road. It would be the second Bruster’s in Cuyahoga County and the fifth in Ohio. A Bruster’s opened in 2021 in North Olmsted, and there are Bruster’s in Calcutta, Canton and Girard.
Why gas prices jumped, where to find lowest in NE Ohio
The average price for gas in Northeast Ohio is 30 cents higher than last week at $3.232 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
New owners close Pickle Mama’s in Medina County’s Montville Township
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cleveland Restaurant Group suddenly closed Pickle Mama’s Market & Eatery in Montville Township on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and let the staff go. The restaurant was located at 7249 Wooster Pike, just three miles south of Medina’s historical square. The space has been home to various...
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places. This joint on the eastside is known for their mouthwatering oven-baked wings. You can get your wings tossed in a variety of sauces with heat levels ranging from mild to very hot. Other sauce options include BBQ, hot BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, sweet chili, Cajun (you can also get a dry version of Cajun), Caribbean jerk, dry ranch, six pepper blend, garlic, garlic parmesan, hot garlic, and hot garlic parmesan.
North Olmsted adding security cameras at Springvale Ballroom, recreation center and senior center
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- One of the first things North Olmsted Director of Recreation & Public Engagement Tim Pinchek noticed when joining the city last year was the lack of security cameras at various community amenities. That’s about to change, with City Council recently awarding Southeast Security a $115,000 contract...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
New data supports ‘back-to-the-future’ project to rezone Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, for transit-oriented development
CLEVELAND, Ohio — New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD. The research shows that market demand is rising for transit-oriented-development in and around Cleveland. At...
Wadsworth’s Holmesbrook Park joins Medina County Park District
WADSWORTH, Ohio -- The city’s Holmesbrook Park is one of the latest additions to the Medina County Park District (MCPD). MCPD signed a 50-year lease agreement with the City of Wadsworth in May to operate Holmesbrook Park as a county park. The park is located at 660 College St....
Eastlake family surprised with new furniture
Weaver’s Fine Furniture Ltd. in Sugarcreek surprised an Eastlake couple Wednesday with free furniture!
The Hooley Pub & Kitchen to open Strongsville restaurant at SouthPark Mall entrance
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A Mentor-based restaurant and bar chain plans to open a new location in SouthPark Mall early this year, possibly in February. The Hooley Pub & Kitchen -- formerly Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille -- would fill the space formerly occupied by Bar Louie, next to the mall’s main entrance off Ohio 82.
cleveland19.com
Longtime Lakewood business forced to start over after parts of ceiling collapse
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood staple of almost 100 years is being forced to start from scratch after a burst pipe turned their business into a waterpark. “I walked into a waterpark; it was like a waterfall” said Dennis Tvrdik, director of Pins and Needles. Tvrdik, who heads...
cleveland19.com
Beachwood police substation at mall should soon be fully staffed
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Beachwood police substation at Beachwood Place opened Nov. 3 and Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin said officers have been assigned there “as man power has allowed” during mall hours. Chief McLaughlin said the city is currently in the process of hiring laterally and...
Some vehicles recovered after Strongsville luxury dealership robbed Tuesday
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Strongsville police are searching for suspects who stole several vehicles and approximately 60 keys from an upscale dealership on Tuesday. Since then, five vehicles have been recovered, but no arrests have been made. Strongsville police said at least four people dressed in dark clothing entered the...
Police called to restaurant when man with a touch of gray asks young females if they want to party: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Suspicious person: Cedar Road. At 6:20 p.m. Dec. 30, police were called to Wild Mango restaurant, 25385 Cedar Road at Legacy Village, where it was reported that a man with salt-and-pepper colored hair and wearing a neon blue shirt and basketball shorts, was approaching young females and asking if they wanted to party with him.
What happened to Northeast Ohio mom?
Caroline Tokar says this all began in July of 2017 when their family alerted the Huron County Sheriff's Office they were concerned about Amanda's whereabouts.
Two suspects raid Nordstrom cash register for $10,000 in gift cards: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 11:40 a.m. Jan. 2, two men went to the cash register at Nordstrom at Beachwood Place to ostensibly purchase a pair of shoes and gift cards. While the clerk was distracted and away from the register, the two suspects manipulated the machine and awarded themselves gift cards totaling $10,179.60.
9 cars, dozens of key fobs stolen from Strongsville Alfa Romeo dealership
Nine vehicles and dozens of key fobs were stolen from the Fiat and Alfa Romeo dealership in Strongsville early Tuesday morning, according to police.
Seven Hills begins zoning code overhaul
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Considering that parts of Seven Hills’ current zoning code date back to before the Cleveland Guardians (Cleveland Indians) last won the World Series, city officials are about to begin a multi-year effort to modernize its language. “We’re hiring Steward Land Use LLC for $51,500,” Mayor...
