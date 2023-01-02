Read full article on original website
Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Says a Heartbreaking Goodbye to Someone Who ‘Was a Light and An Inspiration’
This is never an easy way to end a year. Over the course of his career, Sean Kanan has played many characters, from villainous karate teen Mike Barns in The Karate Kid III to General Hospital‘s fallen golden boy A.J. Quartermaine and The Bold & Beautiful‘s bad-boy Deacon. But in the past decade or so, he’s also tackled a completely new role: that of a writer.
The Bold And The Beautiful's Ronn Moss Was Once Married To This Young And The Restless Star
Not only is Ronn Moss well-known for playing Ridge Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful" for 25 years, but he's also an accomplished rock musician. His band, Player, made it big in 1977 with their No. 1 song, "Baby Come Back," according to their website. They even performed their hit song on "General Hospital" in 2014 when young Spencer Cassadine (then Nicholas Bechtel) hired them to play at the Nurses Ball in an attempt to make up with Emma Drake (Brooklyn Rae Silzer). The cute kid made a reference to Moss' "B&B" career when he told Emma, "I had to do something bold and beautiful to try and make up with you."
It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’
Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
Sally Comes Clean With Nick — and Diane Makes Another Startling Confession to Jack
Adam arrives at Noah’s club, and flashes back to being in bed with Sally, who told him it’s time for them to move on. He spots Chance, who is furiously swigging a beer. Chance says, “It looks like you had a rough night.” Adam sits down with him, and notes it’s been a while since they were on drinking buddy terms. He apologizes for being rough on him with the whole Locke investigation. Chance shrugs, “Case closed.” He asks Adam what his deal is. Adam confesses he’s facing the fact that he’s lost Sally for good.
Eric Braeden and Dale Russell Have Been Married For 56 Years
Eric Braeden has built a successful acting career, and outside of his famous role as Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless,' he has built a 56-year marriage with his wife Dale Russell.
Hope and Steffy Are Flabbergasted by What They Find at Brooke’s — and What Happens at Bill’s House Leaves Him and Katie in Tears
At Forrester, Finn tells Steffy it’s a lot to process knowing Sheila is alive but he’ll do what’s necessary to protect the people he loves. Hope comes in and asks if Steffy knows what happened with their parents. Steffy says no and guesses Hope hasn’t either. She hasn’t. Steffy’s dying to know what’s going on. Hope feels the same way.
She’s Baaack! Bold & Beautiful’s Katrina Bowden Makes a ‘Colorful’ Return to the Screen
The CBS soap actress resurfaces during the holidays. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Katrina Bowden on The Bold and the Beautiful and though it’s hard to tell where Flo has been hiding these days (heck, we hardly ever get to see Wyatt!), the actress is about to unveil a new character this Friday. On December 9, at 8 pm, the Hallmark Channel will premiere The Most Colorful Time of Year, as part of its Countdown to Christmas programming event.
Bold & Beautiful Hurtles Toward a ‘Killer’ Conclusion to Sheila’s Reign of Terror
There’s only one way that this story can end. Since her comeback in the summer of 2021, Sheila has singlehandedly turned The Bold and the Beautiful into The Armed and the Dangerous. But now that Steffy and Finn know that the madwoman who nearly killed them (not to mention Li) is only missing a toe, not a pulse, the walls are closing in on public enemy No. 1.
Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8
In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops a Holiday Bombshell: ‘It’s Heartbreaking!’
It is possible to love more than one Christmas special. Proof positive that you just never know what you’re going to find out during an interview. When Soaps.com’s Kristyn Burtt recently spoke with Young & Restless Emmy winner Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and fiancé Brock Powell about Mickey Saves Christmas, the new Disney Channel special in which they voice the Clauses, the couple revealed not only that they are Christmas fanatics but true aficionados of stop-motion animation. That, of course, is one of the reasons that they were so excited to play Santa and his missus in Mickey Saves Christmas.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally
Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
Sorry, Ladies: Looks Like Young & Restless’ Michael Mealor Is Newly Engaged and Off the Market!
While The Young and the Restless‘ Kyle has been dealing with one trauma after another since mom Diane returned, things are going much, much better for portrayer Michael Mealor. And we suspect the smile on his handsome face will only get bigger in the days ahead, now that he and girlfriend Sasha have gotten engaged.
The Young & Restless Bombshell That Will Devastate Kyle and Jack — In More Ways Than One
You never know whether you’re going to get the Young & Restless Therapy Hour or Job Swaps of the Rich and Restless when you tune in these days, but I am intrigued to find out what’s really going on with Diane, Tucker, and Jeremy, and took a stab at a theory. Feel free to poke holes in it, it’s all in fun.
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Summer and Jack deceive Phyllis who is later frightened by Jeremy
Jeremy Hyde frightens PhyllisPhoto byY&R screenshot. Monday on The Young and the Restless Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) finds that she is having a day where everything is going wrong. She begins celebrating with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) because they have been successful or so they believe in getting Diane Jenkins (Cynthia Watros) to leave Genoa City. This is because Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Summer Abbott (Alison Lanier) have implied that the women ran Diane out of town. Both of them argued with her and cause her but Phyllis stands her ground and admits nothing.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
Who Is Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ in 2022?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' saw lots of casting changes in 2022 with some notable actors leaving or rumored to be exiting the show.
