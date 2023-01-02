ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Lost wallet returned nearly 60 years later

By CNN Newsource
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XafE5_0k0sjzN000

For many, a truly lost wallet is gone forever. Finding it is a lost cause.

Sharon Day was 16 years old when she lost her wallet in 1968.

She was a student at Fayetteville High School and believes she lost her wallet at a school dance.

Long ago, Day resigned herself to the fact she would never see it again.

Events leading to her reunion with her wallet started when the old high school closed in 2019.

A local contracting company started work to transform it into new apartments.

That work uncovered Day's billfold.

Bradley Scott owns the company doing the renovation work.

"This is the ductwork that we were breaking loose when it fell out and you can actually still see there's an old shoe in there. There's some other things," said Scott.

And that's not all.

"There was some old admission tickets to a boxing match and some other things that all fell out of there when we broke that loose and opened it up for the first time in a hundred years," said Scott.

And Day's wallet was there, laying in the menagerie of long-forgotten items stuck in the duct like a time capsule.

"When we found that wallet that was something that was just instantaneously very different about it. Like this is something that we can identify as the personal property of someone that might very well still live in this area and with all the wallet photos and names on the back of wallet photos, with a social security card in it- it was like well I think we can actually find this person," said Scott.

So Scott went on Facebook to try to track down the wallet's owner.

"My sister told me that I was on there and I said why? She said they found something for you. So it was really... I didn't ever think about having something like that 54 years from when I had it," said Day.

As Day combed through her wallet, she says she started remembering things about her life she'd forgotten.

"I was excited, you know, because I knew there was things that was mine, that belonged to me, and I like my pictures of the people that I went to school with and friends. It's something that I never thought I would see or know what was going on about it," said Day.

"Does it make you feel like you are in high school again?" asked reporter Gailyn Markham.

"Yeah," replied Day.

Day also reconnected with memories of youth, giving them new life -- all thanks to a long-lost wallet.

Comments / 1

Flora West
2d ago

Now that’s a real feel good story for a change 😊 I am glad that you have finally found some of your past memories, memories are something that can’t be replaced 🙏🏻🥰💜♥️😇

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Still Unsolved

She May Have Been Murdered For Rejecting A Date

Debbie WolfePhoto by(Michael Futch/Fayetteville Observer) This case centers around Debbie Wolfe. Debbie was a nurse who vanished after leaving work one day in December of 1985. Just the day before — Christmas Day — Debbie was celebrating with her family. The next day, she was expected to show up for work at the hospital. Her family became very concerned when she never showed up. John and Jenny Wolfe — Debbie’s parents — went to her home to check on her. They were accompanied by a close friend named Kevin Gorton. Debbie lived in a remote cabin just outside of Fayetteville, North Carolina.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

New Year's Eve fire burns Fayetteville church academy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On New Year's Eve a fire destroyed the New Life Bible Church on Hoke Loop Road, and now the pastor is trying to figure out how to get students ready for school on Monday. Pastor Allen McLauchlin watched flames burst out of the church academy he...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says

VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County. Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Hundreds say they bought tickets for event that never happened

Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh. Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Fire damages vacant home in Johnston County

GARNER, N.C. — A fire broke out Tuesday at a vacant home near Garner. Before 3:45 a.m. firefighters responded to a home on 2974 North Shilo Road. Crews had to use foam to extinguish the fire, which left extensive damage. It appeared the fire started in the attic. Neighbors...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy