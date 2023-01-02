Read full article on original website
Related
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Blaming Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the COVID vaccine is ‘wildly and irresponsibly speculative,’ says expert
Substantial testing is needed to reach a true and complete diagnosis.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
MedicineNet.com
Is Ureteroscopy a Major Surgery?
Ureteroscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat and examine kidney stones, ureter stones, and kidney blockages. It is performed under general or spinal anesthesia. It is an outpatient procedure that can be done in one to two hours, and the person can be discharged on the same day.
What Is Ablation Surgery?
We have everything you need to know about ablation surgery, including what it is, how it's done, when you might need it, and what the risks and benefits are.
MedicalXpress
Rheumatoid arthritis linked to peripheral artery disease
There may be an association between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and peripheral artery disease (PAD), according to a review published online Nov. 30 in Rheumatology International. Tayser Zoubi, from Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, and Hendry Gordon, Ph.D., from Glasgow Caledonian University in the United Kingdom, conducted a systematic literature review...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Coffee may reduce risk following gestational diabetes diagnosis
Gestational diabetes is diabetes that develops during pregnancy. The condition can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. Data from a recent study shows that regular coffee consumption is associated with a reduced risk for type 2 diabetes among people with a prior history of gestational diabetes.
scitechdaily.com
Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression
Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
Prevention
Using Painkillers Like Ibuprofen May Worsen Joint Inflammation in Knees, Study Says
A new study found long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to treat osteoarthritis of the knee may worsen inflammation. The research found joint inflammation and cartilage quality were worse after four years in patients who took NSAIDs. Scientists say more research is needed to help determine the future of...
Healthline
What Is Involved in a Partial Knee Replacement?
Partial knee replacement surgery can help manage arthritis pain that hasn’t responded to other treatments. It involves the replacement of a damaged part of your knee joint. It has a shorter recovery time than full knee replacement surgery but isn’t right for everyone. Knee replacement is a surgical...
physiciansweekly.com
Long-term Evaluation of Spinal Cord Stimulation in Patients With Painful Diabetic Polyneuropathy: An Eight-to-Ten-Year Prospective Cohort Study.
Contributor: Xander Zuidema,Elke van Daal,Iris van Geel,Thomas J de Geus,Sander M J van Kuijk,Bastiaan E de Galan,Nelleke de Meij,Jan Van Zundert. This study aimed to evaluate the long-term effects of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) in patients with painful diabetic polyneuropathy (PDPN). This prospective cohort study was the eight-to-ten-year follow-up of...
physiciansweekly.com
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
physiciansweekly.com
Cost-effectiveness of invasive monitoring strategies in epilepsy surgery.
Contributor: Taylor J Abel,Nallammai Muthiah,Jasmine L Hect,Jorge Gonzalez-Martinez,Afshin Salehi,Matthew D Smyth,Kenneth J Smith. Drug-resistant epilepsy occurs in up to 40% of patients with epilepsy who may be considered for epilepsy surgery. For drug-resistant focal epilepsy, up to 50% of patients require invasive monitoring prior to surgery. Of the most common invasive monitoring strategies (subdural electrodes [SDEs] and stereo-electroencephalography [sEEG]), the most cost-effective strategy is unknown despite substantial differences in morbidity profiles.
physiciansweekly.com
[Surgical treatment of a patient with stage v multinodular toxic goiter, severe thyrotoxicosis, strangulation syndrome and severe comorbidities].
Contributor: I V Makarov,I V Pismenny,D O Karpova,R M Romanov,S N Fadeicheva. The authors describe thyroidectomy in a patient with multinodular toxic goiter stage V, severe thyrotoxicosis complicated by thyro-cardiac disease, strangulation syndrome and severe comorbidities. Nodular euthyroid goiter was first diagnosed in 1992, and resection of the right thyroid lobe was performed. Progressive enlargement of thyroid gland and thyrotoxicosis occurred after coronavirus infection in February, 2020. Along with progression of thyrotoxicosis and strangulation of cervical organs, the patient suffered from portal vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism. Myeloproliferative disease with essential thrombocythemia was also diagnosed. Volume of the right and left thyroid lobes was 69 and 101.3 cm, respectively. X-ray examination of the esophagus revealed narrowing at C6 level up to 5-8 mm. Surgery time was 2 hours, dimension of removed right thyroid lobe – 10.0×7.5×6.5 cm, left thyroid lobe – 11.0×6.5×5.5 cm, total weight – 348 g. The patient was discharged in 6 days after surgery.
physiciansweekly.com
Effect of Abaloparatide on Bone Microarchitecture Assessed by Trabecular Bone Score in Women with Osteoporosis: Post Hoc Analysis of ACTIVE and ACTIVExtend.
Contributor: Felicia Cosman,Didier Hans,Enisa Shevroja,Yamei Wang,Bruce Mitlak. Although bone mineral density (BMD) is a predictor of fracture, many fractures occur in women with T-scores >-2.5. Bone microarchitecture, assessed by trabecular bone score (TBS), predicts fracture risk independent of BMD. We evaluated whether abaloparatide improves TBS and whether TBS trends were associated with vertebral fracture risk reduction. Women with osteoporosis randomized to abaloparatide or placebo for 18 months (ACTIVE), followed by alendronate for 24 months (ACTIVExtend), with evaluable TBS, were included in this post hoc analysis (N=911). TBS was calculated from spine BMD scans using an algorithm adjusted for tissue thickness (TBS ) at baseline, 6, 18, and 43 months. Mean increments in TBS from baseline within and between treatment groups, proportion of women with TBSth increments above least significant change (LSC) and proportion with degraded TBS (<1.027) were calculated. Risk estimates for vertebral fracture were compared using binary logistic regressions adjusted for baseline age and spine BMD. At baseline, 42% had degraded TBS . Mean TBS increased 4% after 18 months abaloparatide (P<0.001) and was unchanged with placebo. After 2 subsequent years of alendronate, the total cumulative TBS increase was 4.4% with abaloparatide/alendronate and 1.7% with placebo/alendronate (group difference, P<0.001). At 43 months, the proportion of women with degraded TBS had declined to 21% with abaloparatide/alendronate and 37% with placebo/alendronate (P<0.05). An increase in TBS ≥LSC was observed in 50% of abaloparatide-treated women at 18 months and was associated with decreased odds (OR [95% CI]) of vertebral fracture (0.19 [0.04, 0.80], 6 months; 0.30 [0.11, 0.79], 43 months). In conclusion, abaloparatide increased TBS rapidly and progressively over 18 months and increments were maintained over 2 years with alendronate. TBS increase was associated with vertebral fracture risk reduction. Microarchitectural improvement may be one mechanism by which abaloparatide strengthens vertebral bone.
physiciansweekly.com
Relationship between plasma homocysteine and chronic kidney disease in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Zilong Shen,Zhengmei Zhang,Wenjing Zhao. This cross-sectional study aimed to investigate the association between plasma homocysteine (Hcy) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). We used data from the 2003-2006 National Health and Nutritional Examination Surveys (NHANES). CKD was defined as an estimated...
physiciansweekly.com
Neuronal melatonin type 1 receptor overexpression promotes M2 microglia polarization in cerebral ischemia/reperfusion-induced injury.
Contributor: Yalikun Suofu,Abhishek Jauhari,Emilia S Nirmala,William A Mullins,Xiaomin Wang,Fang Li,Diane L Carlisle,Robert M Friedlander. Microglial activation is readily detected following cerebral ischemia/reperfusion-induced injury. Activated microglia polarize into either classic pro-inflammatory M1 or protective M2 microglia following ischemia/reperfusion-induced injury. Melatonin is protective immediately after ischemia/reperfusion-induced brain injury. However, the ability of melatonin to affect longer-term recovery from ischemic/reperfusion-induced injury as well as its ability to modulate microglia/macrophage polarization are unknown. The goal of this study is to understand the impact of melatonin on mice 14 days after injury, as well as to understand how melatonin affects microglial polarization of neuronal MT activation following cerebral ischemia/reperfusion. We utilized MT-GFP transgenic mice which overexpress MT (melatonin type 1 receptor) in neurons. Melatonin-treated or vehicle treated wild type and MT-GFP mice underwent middle cerebral artery occlusion (MCAO)/reperfusion and followed for 14 days. Neuronal MT overexpression significantly reduced infarct volumes, improved motor function, and ameliorated weight loss. Additionally, melatonin treatment reduced infarct volume in MT-GFP mice as compared to untreated wild type, melatonin treated wild type, and untreated MT-GFP mice. Melatonin improved neurological function and prevented weight loss in MT-GFP mice compared with melatonin treated wild type mice. Finally, melatonin treatment in combination with MT overexpression reduced the numbers of Iba1/CD16 M1 microglia and increased the numbers of Iba1/ CD206 M2 microglia after ischemic injury. In conclusion, neuronal MT mediates melatonin-induced long-term recovery after cerebral ischemia, at least in part, by shifting microglial polarization toward the neuroprotective M2 phenotype.
physiciansweekly.com
Influence of constant rate infusions of fentanyl alone or in combination with lidocaine and ketamine on the response to surgery and postoperative pain in isoflurane anesthetized dogs undergoing unilateral mastectomy: a randomized clinical trial.
Contributor: Éder Juvenardi Marques,Eduardo Raposo Monteiro,José Ricardo Herrera Becerra,Débora Tomazeli,Inácio Bernhardt Rovaris,Tiago Franco de Oliveira,Stella de Faria Valle,Marcelo Meller Alievi. The aim of this study was to compare the effects of constant rate infusions (CRI) of fentanyl alone or combined with lidocaine and ketamine (FLK), on...
physiciansweekly.com
The coexistence of two rare diseases thought to use the same pathologic pathway: cystic fibrosis and Niemann-Pick disease.
Contributor: Aslı İmran Yılmaz,Betül Uğurlu,Gökçen Ünal,Hüseyin Tokgöz,Sevgi Pekcan. Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a multisystemic, autosomal recessive disease, which is caused by a mutation in the transmembrane conduction regulator protein (CFTR) gene. We present a patient who was diagnosed with CF and later diagnosed with Niemann-Pick type-A (NPA) disease, which is an autosomal recessive lysosomal lipid storage disease.
Comments / 0