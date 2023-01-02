Lonp1 and Sig-1R contribute to the counteraction of ursolic acid against ochratoxin A-induced mitochondrial apoptosis.

Read full article on original website
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Inhibition of fibroblast activation protein ameliorates cartilage matrix degradation and osteoarthritis progression.
Contributor: Aoyuan Fan,Genbin Wu,Jianfang Wang,Laiya Lu,Jingyi Wang,Hanjing Wei,Yuxi Sun,Yanhua Xu,Chunyang Mo,Xiaoying Zhang,Zhiying Pang,Zhangyi Pan,Yiming Wang,Liangyu Lu,Guojian Fu,Mengqiu Ma,Qiaoling Zhu,Dandan Cao,Jiachen Qin,Feng Yin,Rui Yue. Fibroblast activation protein (Fap) is a serine protease that degrades denatured type I collagen, α2-antiplasmin and FGF21. Fap is highly expressed in bone marrow stromal cells and...
Degradation of perineuronal nets in the cerebellar interpositus nucleus ameliorated social deficits in Shank3-deficient mice.
Contributor: Peng Liu,Yulu Zhao,Wenchao Xiong,Yida Pan,Minzhen Zhu,Xinhong Zhu. Perineuronal nets (PNNs) are structures that contain extracellular matrix chondroitin sulfate proteoglycan and surround the soma and dendrites of various neuronal cell types. They are involved in synaptic plasticity and undertake important physiological functions. Altered expression of PNNs has been demonstrated in the brains of autism-related animal models. However, the underlying mechanism is still unknown. In this study, we demonstrated that the PNNs in the cerebellum are involved in modulating social and repetitive/inflexible behaviors in Shank3B mice, an established animal model of autism spectrum disorder. First, we performed wisteria floribunda agglutinin staining of the whole brain of Shank3B mice, and found wisteria floribunda agglutinin-positive PNNs are significantly increased in the cerebellar interpositus nucleus (IntP) in Shank3B mice compared to control littermates. After degradation of PNNs in the IntP by chondroitinase ABC, the repetitive behaviors of Shank3B mice were decreased, while their social behaviors were ameliorated. These results suggested that PNNs homeostasis is involved in the regulation of social behavior, revealing a potential therapeutic strategy targeting PNNs in the IntP for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder.
Pune scientists discovered a highly potent antitumor effect in platinum-resistant cancers
The intensive use of platinum (Pt) anticancer drugs is severely constrained by creating resistance in most cancers cells and dose-limiting antagonistic results. Getting round issues with Pt medicines utilizing multi-action hybrid anticancer drugs created by combining two or extra pharmacophores. Scientists from Agharkar Analysis Institute (ARI), Pune, an autonomous institute...
High fat ketogenic diet envisioned as potential life-saving therapy to combat low platelets in cancer patients
A high-fat diet may combat low platelet counts in the blood caused by chemotherapy, according to preliminary research, which suggests that a ketogenic eating plan may be a nontoxic, low-cost and high-benefit addition to cancer therapy. Low platelets trigger a condition known as thrombocytopenia. Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia is a severe complication...
Cardiac magnetic resonance feature tracking global and segmental strain in acute and chronic ST-elevation myocardial infarction.
Contributor: Jennifer Erley,Jitka Starekova,Martin Sinn,Kai Muellerleile,Hang Chen,Phillip Harms,Lieda Naimi,Mathias Meyer,Ersin Cavus,Jan Schneider,Stefan Blankenberg,Gunnar K Lund,Gerhard Adam,Enver Tahir. Strain is an important imaging parameter to determine myocardial deformation. This study sought to 1) assess changes in left ventricular strain and ejection fraction (LVEF) from acute to chronic ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)...
Interactive effects of intrinsic capacity and obesity on the KDIGO chronic kidney disease risk classification in older patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
Contributor: Wei-Hua Tang,Teng-Hung Yu,Hui-Lan Lee,Yau-Jiunn Lee. Intrinsic capacity (IC) is a novel concept focusing on normal and healthy aging. The effect of IC on the risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) according to KDIGO category in older type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) patients has rarely been studied. We investigated whether a decline in IC is associated with the risk of CKD according to KDIGO 2012 categories.
Greater angiogenic and immunoregulatory potency of bFGF and 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine pre-treated menstrual blood stem cells in compare to bone marrow stem cells in rat model of myocardial infarction.
Contributor: Mahmood Manshori,Somaieh Kazemnejad,Nasim Naderi,Maryam Darzi,Nahid Aboutaleb,Hannaneh Golshahi. This study is designed to compare the menstrual blood stem cells (MenSCs) and bone marrow stem cells (BMSCs)-secreted factors with or without pre-treatment regimen using basic fibroblast growth factor (bFGF) and 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine (5-aza) and also regenerative capacity of pre-treated MenSCs and/or BMSCs in a rat model of myocardial infarction (MI).
Emotion regulation difficulties in the relation between stress-related insomnia symptoms and brain response to emotional faces: An fMRI study.
Contributor: Răzvan Predatu,Bogdan I Voinescu,Daniel O David,Antonio Maffei,Ruben E Nechifor,Claudio Gentili. The aim of the current study was to investigate whether the experience of insomnia symptoms per se and symptoms of insomnia due to stress are associated with an increased brain response to the presentation of emotional faces. In addition, we also examined whether the effect of these sleep difficulties on emotional reactivity at the brain level depends on the experience of emotion regulation (ER) difficulties. The current sample consisted of 37 individuals (20 females, 17 males) selected from a larger group of 120 respondents who completed a survey about sleep problems and ER difficulties. Our results indicate that the tendency to experience stress-related insomnia symptoms but not insomnia symptoms per se modulates brain responses to emotional facial expressions, especially in areas of the parietal cortex, insula, and surrounding opercular voxels. Furthermore, difficulties in ER might play an important role, as the effect of stress-related insomnia symptoms on most of these brain regions disappears when controlling for difficulties in ER. However, an effect in the insula was maintained during the presentation of angry faces, suggesting that stress-related insomnia symptoms may increase the brain response to anger in the insula relatively independent from difficulties in ER. These findings suggest that individuals affected by stress-related insomnia symptoms show an enhanced brain response when presented with emotional stimuli (either positive or negative) in brain areas associated with hyperarousal, which could represent a possible ER deficit in these individuals. Thus, interventions that focus on targeting ER difficulties might be effective in reducing the hyperarousal state in individuals affected by stress-related insomnia symptoms.
Calanus oil attenuates isoproterenol-induced cardiac hypertrophy by regulating myocardial remodeling and oxidative stress.
Contributor: Shrook Y Abdellatif,Nagui H Fares,Samar H Elsharkawy,Yomna I Mahmoud. Calanus oil, an oil extracted from the marine crustacean Calanus finmarchicus, is one of the richest sources of omega-3 and poly-unsaturated fatty acids. Although calanus oil has been shown to have a significant anti-hypertensive, anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic and anti-obesity effects in various cardiovascular diseases, but little is known about its effect on pathological cardiac hypertrophy. Thus, the present study was carried out to evaluate the therapeutic effect of calanus oil on cardiac hypertrophy. Cardiac hypertrophy was induced by subcutaneous injections with isoproterenol (5 mg/kg b.w) for 14 consecutive days. Calanus oil (400 mg/kg) was given orally for 4 weeks. Cardiac pathological remodeling was evaluated by echocardiography, after which morphometric, biochemical, histological and ultrastructural analyses were performed. Calanus oil treatment significantly ameliorated isoproterenol-induced structural and functional alterations in echocardiography. Calanus oil also reduced the relative heart weight, significantly decreased the elevated cardiac enzymes (LDH and CK-MB) and the lipid peroxidation marker (MDA), augmented the myocardial antioxidant status (TAC), and ameliorated the histopathological and ultrastructural changes in cardiac tissues and prevented interstitial collagen deposition. The present study, for the first time, provided morphometric, biochemical, histological and ultrastructural evidences supporting the promising anti-hypertrophic effect of calanus oil against ISO-induced cardiac hypertrophy. This anti-hypertrophic effect of calanus oil is via regulating myocardial remodeling and oxidative stress. Therefore, it could be used as potential pharmacological intervention in the management of cardiac hypertrophy.
Cancer antigen 125 expression enhances the gemcitabine/cisplatin-resistant tumor microenvironment in bladder cancer.
Contributor: Takahisa Yamashita,Morihiro Higashi,Hironori Sugiyama,Makoto Morozumi,Shuji Momose,Jun-Ichi Tamaru. Cancer antigen 125 (CA125) is one of the mucin family proteins and is a serum tumor marker for various tumors, such as ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer, used to distinguish between benign and malignant tumors, to monitor the response to chemotherapy, and to detect relapse after initial treatment. Recently, CA125 has been reported to be involved in chemoresistance through the physical characteristics of mucin or by modifying the immune tumor-microenvironment. However, the relationship between CA125 expression and chemoresistance in bladder cancer is still unclear. In this study, the clinicopathological features of bladder cancer with CA125 expression and the status of the tumor-microenvironment related to gemcitabine/cisplatin resistance, were investigated using publicly available datasets (the Cancer Genome Atlas Expression, GSE169455 dataset) from the cBioPortal website (https://www.cbioportal.org/, last access: 8/22/2022), the NCBI website (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/, last access: 8/22/2022) and an in-house case collection of bladder cancer. The cases with CA125 expression had the poorer disease-free and overall survivals than without CA125 expression. The mucinous area surrounding cancer cells was frequently detected in cases with CA125 expression (81%, 13/16 cases). CA125 expression was also related to the immunosuppressive tumor-microenvironment through the infiltration of immunosuppressive immune cells, such as regulatory T-cells and M2 macrophages. These results suggest that the status of tumor-microenvironment associated with CA125 is involved in gemcitabine/cisplatin resistance in bladder cancer.
Circuit-Specific Control of Blood Pressure by PNMT-Expressing Nucleus Tractus Solitarii Neurons.
Contributor: Shirui Jun,Xianhong Ou,Luo Shi,Hongxiao Yu,Tianjiao Deng,Jinting Chen,Xiaojun Nie,Yinchao Hao,Yishuo Shi,Wei Liu,Yanming Tian,Sheng Wang,Fang Yuan. The nucleus tractus solitarii (NTS) is one of the morphologically and functionally defined centers that engage in the autonomic regulation of cardiovascular activity. Phenotypically-characterized NTS neurons have been implicated in the differential regulation of blood pressure (BP). Here, we investigated whether phenylethanolamine N-methyltransferase (PNMT)-expressing NTS (NTS) neurons contribute to the control of BP. We demonstrate that photostimulation of NTS neurons has variable effects on BP. A depressor response was produced during optogenetic stimulation of NTS neurons projecting to the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus, lateral parabrachial nucleus, and caudal ventrolateral medulla. Conversely, photostimulation of NTS neurons projecting to the rostral ventrolateral medulla produced a robust pressor response and bradycardia. In addition, genetic ablation of both NTS neurons and those projecting to the rostral ventrolateral medulla impaired the arterial baroreflex. Overall, we revealed the neuronal phenotype- and circuit-specific mechanisms underlying the contribution of NTS neurons to the regulation of BP.
The role of the DE and EF loop of BKPyV VP1 in the serological cross-reactivity between subtypes.
Contributor: Hejtmánková Alžběta,Caisová Helena,Tomanová Tereza,Španielová Hana. BK virus (BKPyV) is a causative agent of BKPyV-associated nephropathy and graft rejections in kidney transplant patients. It establishes persistent infection in the kidneys, which can lead to reactivation in an immunosuppressed state or transmission to kidney recipients during transplantation. Complications in the case of donor-derived infections can be caused by differences between the four known BKPyV subtypes, as prior infection with one subtype does not guarantee protection against de novo infection with other subtypes. The recipient and donor pretransplant serotyping is not routinely performed since simple ELISA tests employing antigens derived from the major viral capsid protein 1 (VP1) are hindered by the high cross-reactivity of anti-VP1 antibodies against all subtypes. Identifying subtype-specific epitopes in VP1 could lead to the design of specific antigens and the improvement of serodiagnostics during kidney transplantation. We aimed to study the surface residues responsible for the interactions with the subtype-specific antibodies by focusing on the DE and EF loops of VP1, which have only a small number of distinct amino acid differences between the most common subtypes, BKPyV-I and BKPyV-IV. We designed two mutant pseudovirions: we introduced BKPyV-I characteristic amino acid residues (either H139N in the DE loop or D175E and I178V changes in the EF loop) into the base sequence of a BKPyV-IV VP1. This way, we created BKPyV-IV mutant pseudovirions with the sequence of either the BKPyV-I DE loop or the BKPyV-I EF loop. These mutants were then used as competing antigens in an antigen competition assay with a panel of patient sera, and changes in antibody reactivity were assessed by ELISA assay. We found that the changes introduced into the BKPyV-IV VP1 EF loop restrict antibody recognition in most samples and that converting the BKPyV-IV DE loop into its BKPyV-I equivalent attracts anti-VP1 BKPyV-I antibodies. Although our results did not lead to the discovery of a subtype-specific epitope on the VP1, they suggested that the arrangement of the EF loop in VP1 might dictate the mode of interaction between virus and anti-VP1 antibodies in general and that the interactions between the antibodies and the viral capsid might be very complex. Consequently, an antigen competition assay as an assay to distinguish between BKPyV serotypes might prove difficult to interpret.
Contribution of Genetic Variants associated with Primary Immunodeficiencies to Childhood-Onset Systemic Lupus Erythematous.
Contributor: Chao-Yi Wu,Wen-Lang Fan,Huang-Yu Yang,Pi-Shuang Chu,Pei-Chun Liao,Li-Chen Chen,Tsung-Chieh Yao,Kuo-Wei Yeh,Liang-Shiou Ou,Syh-Jae Lin,Wen-I Lee,Jing-Long Huang. A dysregulated immune response is a hallmark of autoimmune disorders. Evidence suggests that systemic autoimmune diseases and primary immunodeficiency disorders (PID) may be similar diseases with different clinical phenotypes. This study aimed to investigate the burden...
Impact of early postoperative factors on changes in skeletal muscle mass after esophagectomy in older patients with esophageal cancer.
Contributor: Tsuyoshi Harada,Noriatsu Tatematsu,Junya Ueno,Yu Koishihara,Nobuko Konishi,Takuya Fukushima,Hisashi Fujiwara,Takeo Fujita,Nanako Hijikata,Ayako Wada,Aiko Ishikawa,Tetsuya Tsuji. Loss of skeletal muscle mass, measured by the skeletal muscle mass index (SMI), after esophagectomy negatively impacts prognosis. However, the information to develop novel supportive care options for preventing loss of skeletal muscle mass is limited....
Management of diabetic dyslipidemia in Indians: Expert consensus statement from the Lipid Association of India.
Contributor: Raman Puri,Vimal Mehta,P Barton Duell,S K Wangnoo,Ashu Rastogi,V Mohan,Abdul Hamid Zargar,Sanjay Kalra,Abhay Kumar Sahoo,S S Iyengar,Jamal Yusuf,Saibal Mukhopadhyay,Mani Kant Singla,Altamash Shaikh,Sunil Kohli,Sandeep Mathur,Sachin Jain,S N Narasingan,Vipul Gupta,Rajeev Agarwala,Vinod Mittal,Amit Varma,Jayant Kumar Panda,Sadanand Shetty,Madhur Yadav,A Muruganathan,Pradeep Dabla,K K Pareek,P C Manoria,Rashmi Nanda,G B Sattur,A K Pancholia,Nathan D Wong. In 2021...
The prognosis predictive score around primary debulking surgery (PPSP) improves diagnostic efficacy in predicting the prognosis of ovarian cancer.
Contributor: Naoki Kawahara,Ryuji Kawaguchi,Keita Waki,Tomoka Maehana,Shoichiro Yamanaka,Yuki Yamada,Fuminori Kimura. In recent years, the pretreatment inflammatory responses have proven to predict the prognosis, but no report exists analyzing the combined inflammatory response of the pre- and postsurgical treatment. The current study aims to extract the factors predicting the recurrence and create novel predictive scoring. This retrospective study was conducted at our institution between November 2006 and December 2020, with follow-up until September 2022. Demographic and clinicopathological data were collected from women who underwent primary debulking surgery. We created the scoring system named the prognosis predictive score around primary debulking surgery(PPSP) for progression-free survival(PFS). Univariate and multivariate analyses were performed to assess its efficacy in predicting PFS and overall survival(OS). Cox regression analyses were used to assess its time-dependent efficacy. Kaplan-Meier and the log-rank test were used to compare the survival rate. A total of 235 patients were included in the current study. The cut-off value of the scoring system was six. Multivariate analyses revealed that an advanced International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics(FIGO) stage (p < 0.001 for PFS; p = 0.038 for OS), the decreased white blood cell count difference (p = 0.026 for PFS) and the high-PPSP (p = 0.004 for PFS; p = 0.002 for OS) were the independent prognostic factors. Cox regression analysis also supported the above results. The PPSP showed good prognostic efficacy not only in predicting the PFS but also OS of ovarian cancer patients comparable to FIGO staging.
Relationship between plasma homocysteine and chronic kidney disease in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Zilong Shen,Zhengmei Zhang,Wenjing Zhao. This cross-sectional study aimed to investigate the association between plasma homocysteine (Hcy) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). We used data from the 2003-2006 National Health and Nutritional Examination Surveys (NHANES). CKD was defined as an estimated...
