Related
Cult of Mac
Why now is the best time to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max
Now is the “sweet spot” to get an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple has almost caught up with demand, but a growing crisis in China might impact production of the top-tier iOS handsets. So if you’ve been waiting for the right time to order one, this...
Apple Watch finds GPS independence from iPhone at last
Apple Watch has had its own GPS since the Series 2 arrived six years ago. However, the watch has also relied on the iPhone’s GPS when possible. That changes with the latest round of Apple Watch models. Apple has documented that the latest three models of Apple Watch will...
Business Insider
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android
Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
TechRadar
iPhone 15 tipped for better battery life thanks to new Apple A17 chip
One of the improvements coming in 2023 with the iPhone 15 could be better battery life, with Apple's chip maker of choice TSMC (the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) promising increased efficiency with its next generation of silicon. As per Bloomberg (opens in new tab), TSMC has announced the move to...
Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’
This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
itechpost.com
Twitch Fixes Issue Causing Major Platform Outage
The livestreaming service Twitch is back up after a lengthy outage, with the Twitch Status page also currently working as well. This comes after the company resolved an issue that was preventing elements of Twitch, such as channels and streams, from loading properly. The Issue Prevented Users From Watching Twitch...
Apple gets final deadline for switching iPhone to USB-C (but it's ages away!)
EU says the iPhone's Lightning port must give way to a USB-C switch - but we may have to wait until the iPhone 17!!
Android Authority
How to log out of Facebook Messenger
Facebook sure doesn't make it easy, though. Facebook Messenger is a popular chat app for keeping in touch with friends and family online. However, many people have searched in vain for a way to log out of Facebook Messenger when they have finished their conversations. Is it actually possible to log out of Messenger? Or does Facebook want you to permanently stay logged in? Let’s see what’s possible in the Facebook app, Messenger app, and the Facebook website itself.
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones
WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.‘These devices also might not have the...
Gizmodo
The Year Ahead in Smartphones
Florence Ion covers smartphones and smart homes for Gizmodo. She’s been writing about the Android operating system since 2012 and recently added iOS to her repertoire. You can follow her coverage here, and email story ideas or arguments why she should switch to the iPhone here. The top story:
newsy.com
How To Screen Record On Your iPhone
Screen recording allows you to capture whatever is happening on your phone's screen so you can play it back in the future or share it with others. You might want to know how to screen record on an iPhone for numerous reasons. For instance, you could record a webinar for later reference, create a video game tutorial or capture something funny to post on social media.
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
Apple Insider
Developers cautiously welcome prospect of third-party app stores
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Unless something changes, the EU's Digital Markets Act will effectively force Apple to allow alternatives to theApp Store. AppleInsider asked developers what they think — and what they're planning to do. Apple continues...
Apple Insider
Disney+ marketing chief jumps to Apple TV+
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple TV+ has hired Ricky Strauss, most recently involved in the launch of Disney+, as its new head of marketing. While Strauss's LinkedIn profile still lists him as President of Marketing at the Walt...
Apple Insider
Belkin renews environmental commitment with updated product line
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, Belkin celebrated 40 years by recommitting its commitment to minimizing its environmental impact. Belkin wasn't showing off new products at CES this year so much as it was...
Apple Insider
Apple barely returns to $2 trillion market cap after dip
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On Tuesday, Apple's market cap fell below the $2 trillion mark over investor fears — but a positive day has returned the stock to over the line. Following early morning trading on January...
Apple Insider
Zens announces charging products for Apple devices at CES 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At CES 2023, Zens revealed a host of new charging devices to celebrate the new year, including a charging station foriPad and iPhones with MagSafe. The Dutch company is releasing what it calls the...
Apple Insider
Govee shows off Matter certified M1 light strip at CES 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Govee's higher-end M1 light strip is now both Matter and "Works with Google Home" certified. The M1 is Govee's high-end light strip. Now that it is fully Matter-certified, it makes it compatible with Apple...
Apple Insider
Cooler Master's new gear is aimed at content creators & enthusiasts
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, Cooler Master debuted the Stream Lux light panel, Stream Lucid microphone, Stream Origins video capture peripheral, and more. Cooler Master targets content creators, collectors, and enthusiasts with a...
Apple Insider
Samsung announces massive 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Samsung is going all-out at CES 2023 with a new lineup of impressive monitors for gaming, content creation, and productivity. Anyone looking for a massive gaming monitor can stop looking. The new Samsung Odyssey...
