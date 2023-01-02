ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

2023 Carmel Winter Games to Benefit Good Causes

Gov. Holcomb proposes K-12 school funding increase. Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on lawmakers to increase state funding for K-12 education by more than $1 billion over the next two years. Salesforce to cut 10% of staff. Salesforce is laying off about 10% of its workforce in the latest...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

20 Minute Cold Weather Workout

You may not like exercising when the weather is chilly. But a local cardiologist and marathon runner says cold weather workouts are actually good for your heart. Dr. Rafael Garcia-Cortes joined Lindy in the studio to discuss the benefits and show a simple warm-up you can do.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Nearing record warmth, as rain remains today!

The forecast high today is 64° but could easily be warmer on breezy southwest winds, as the rain eases through the afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana Thursday

The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis restaurant closed for health code violations

A video posted by a concerned customer online appears to show numerous health code violations, including mice in the kitchen and food on the floor, inside a chicken restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy RV Expo VIP Ticket Giveaway

1. Sponsors. This Indy RV Expo sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Indy Now on WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and Indy RV Expo (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Todd Rokita Invites Hoosiers To Visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov To Kick Off 2023

Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndiananUNclaimed.gov to kick off 2023. After ringing in the new year, Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have some extra money waiting for them in 2023. "Our hardworking Hoosiers deserve to have their money returned,"
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Simon malls ignore security questions

Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months around Indianapolis, the mall group continues to remain silent and ignore questions about mall security.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Recapping the weather highlights of 2022

Looking back at 2022, among the drier on record. The temperature span for the year was from 99° to -9°. Below a month by month recall of 2022 in central Indiana. Opened warm with an early morning high of 61° for the late-night New Year’s Eve party goers.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property

Michiana doctors offer medical perspective after NFL player collapses on field. Cardiologists online who've seen the video of the play before Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed believe he suffered from what's called commotio cordis.
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

Indy Island Aquatic Center – Indoor Pool in Indianapolis

Indy Island Aquatic Center is Indianapolis's year-round indoor aquatic facility, open to the public and safe for all ages. With heated pools and water playgrounds, fun slides, and a lap pool, no day at Indy Island Aquatic Center is ever boring.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New turn signal law in effect in Indiana

A new law regarding turn signals went into effect in Indiana for 2023.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

6 detained after shots fired at Beech Grove apts.

Police in Beech Grove detained six people while responding to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning.
BEECH GROVE, IN

