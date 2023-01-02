ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
The Jewish Press

Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There

Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
The Guardian

Netanyahu government makes West Bank settlement expansion its priority

Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming hardline government put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities on Wednesday, vowing to legalise dozens of illegally built outposts and annex the occupied territory as part of its coalition deal with its ultranational allies. The coalition agreements, released a day...
TheDailyBeast

Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America

​​On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office.Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.The new crew’s marquee players tell the story. Itamar Ben-Gvir is the public security minister. In 2007, an Israeli court convicted him...
104.1 WIKY

Israeli far-right minister visits contested Jerusalem holy site – media reports

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, on Tuesday visited the compound that houses the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, a flashpoint holy site sacred to both Jews and Muslims, Israeli media reported. The Ynet news website carried pictures of Ben-Gvir touring the site under heavy...
104.1 WIKY

Russia signals aid to Syria out of Turkey likely to continue – diplomats

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Russia has signaled to U.N. Security Council counterparts that it will likely allow humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to about 4 million people in northwestern Syria for six more months, diplomats said. Authorization by the 15-member council is needed because Syrian authorities did not agree...
The Hill

Iranian arms transfers through Beirut airport could ignite the Middle East

Earlier this year, Israel attacked the Damascus airport after Iran transferred missiles and weapons to Damascus on civilian flights. Israel routinely strikes Iran’s weapons transfers by ground and precision missile factories in Syria, but commercial flights to a civilian airport have not been a primary path for these weapons deliveries.   On the ground, the most…
TheDailyBeast

Israeli Ambassador Resigns in Protest of New Netanyahu Government

Israeli ambassador to France Yael German announced on Thursday that she will quit office in an act of public defiance after the country’s new government swore in Benjamin Netanyahu, and with him, the nation’s most far-right leadership in history. Netanyahu was ousted from office in 2021 as he battled a trial over bribery, fraud and breach of trust but was re-elected prime minister this year. “Sadly,” German wrote in a letter to Netanyahu, “the government you established and lead includes representatives of parties whose extreme positions are expressed in its guidelines, in its policies, and in statements on legislation — illegitimate legislation in my eyes — it intends to pass.” German began her political career in the left-leaning Meretz Party and has been an ally of outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Accusing the new government of having anti-democratic values and defying the county’s Declaration of Independence, German added that she cannot “lie to myself and continue to represent policies that are so radically different from what I believe in.”מכתב ההתפטרות מתפקידי כשגרירת ישראל בצרפת. מכתב ששלחתי לרוה"מ לפני כשעה. pic.twitter.com/O793ezBCKr— יעל גרמן Yael German (@GermanYael1) December 29, 2022 Read it at Times of Israel
americanmilitarynews.com

Italy ready to be ‘guarantor’ of peace in Ukraine – PM

Italy’s government wants to be a “guarantor” of peace” in the 10-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday, noting that she plans to visit Kiev “before the end of February”. ”I believe I will go to Kiev before the...
104.1 WIKY

Britain could join Amazon Fund to help Brazil control deforestation – UK minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Britain is considering joining the billion-dollar Amazon Fund reopened by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to finance sustainability in the rainforest, British environment minister Therese Coffey said. “It is something we are seriously looking at,” Coffey told Reuters on Monday in Brasilia, where she attended...
The Jewish Press

EU’s Subversion of Israel

Liberal Jews in both the Diaspora and Israel have been hyperventilating over the “extremist” ministers in the incoming government headed by Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu. These are the rabble-rouser Itamar Ben-Gvir, the theocrat Bezalel Smotrich and the ultra-socially conservative Avi Maoz. With Netanyahu insisting that he will...
104.1 WIKY

Zelenskiy: Russia plans protracted drone campaign to ‘exhaust’ Ukraine

(Reuters) – Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to “exhaust” Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. “We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy.”

