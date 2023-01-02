Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Channel 13 Exposes European Union Plan to Help Palestinian Authority Seize Land in Area C
Israel’s Channel 13 News team on Monday night exposed a shocking document by the European Union revealing a plan to meddle in Israel’s sovereign affairs by secretly helping the Palestinian Authority seize land in Area C. The six-page document was written at the European Union’s mission in eastern...
The Jewish Press
Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties
Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
The Jewish Press
Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There
Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Offers to Suspend Sovereignty Plans in Exchange for Peace with Saudi Arabia – Report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex or apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this end, Yediot...
Greece's top diplomat says NATO ally Turkey is acting like North Korea after Erdogan threatened to strike Athens with missiles
"Threatening Greece with a missile attack by a NATO ally is both unacceptable and utterly condemnable," Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘agreement will have to be reached’ to end conflict
Russian president says negotiations to end war likely to be necessary but he is wary following Minsk agreements
Larry Kudlow: Former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals 'crucial lessons' in our interview
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow details key points discussed in his interview with Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his forthcoming book on 'Kudlow.'
Netanyahu government makes West Bank settlement expansion its priority
Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming hardline government put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities on Wednesday, vowing to legalise dozens of illegally built outposts and annex the occupied territory as part of its coalition deal with its ultranational allies. The coalition agreements, released a day...
Iran calls on Western Powers to adopt “constructive” approach for revival of 2015 nuclear pact
DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Western Powers on Tuesday to adopt a "constructive" approach for the revival of the 2015 nuclear pact.
Xi tells Putin that road to peace talks on Ukraine will not be smooth
BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that the road to peace talks on Ukraine would not be smooth and that China would continue to uphold its "objective and fair stance" on the issue.
Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America
On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office.Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.The new crew’s marquee players tell the story. Itamar Ben-Gvir is the public security minister. In 2007, an Israeli court convicted him...
104.1 WIKY
Israeli far-right minister visits contested Jerusalem holy site – media reports
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, on Tuesday visited the compound that houses the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, a flashpoint holy site sacred to both Jews and Muslims, Israeli media reported. The Ynet news website carried pictures of Ben-Gvir touring the site under heavy...
104.1 WIKY
Russia signals aid to Syria out of Turkey likely to continue – diplomats
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Russia has signaled to U.N. Security Council counterparts that it will likely allow humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to about 4 million people in northwestern Syria for six more months, diplomats said. Authorization by the 15-member council is needed because Syrian authorities did not agree...
Iranian arms transfers through Beirut airport could ignite the Middle East
Earlier this year, Israel attacked the Damascus airport after Iran transferred missiles and weapons to Damascus on civilian flights. Israel routinely strikes Iran’s weapons transfers by ground and precision missile factories in Syria, but commercial flights to a civilian airport have not been a primary path for these weapons deliveries. On the ground, the most…
Israeli Ambassador Resigns in Protest of New Netanyahu Government
Israeli ambassador to France Yael German announced on Thursday that she will quit office in an act of public defiance after the country’s new government swore in Benjamin Netanyahu, and with him, the nation’s most far-right leadership in history. Netanyahu was ousted from office in 2021 as he battled a trial over bribery, fraud and breach of trust but was re-elected prime minister this year. “Sadly,” German wrote in a letter to Netanyahu, “the government you established and lead includes representatives of parties whose extreme positions are expressed in its guidelines, in its policies, and in statements on legislation — illegitimate legislation in my eyes — it intends to pass.” German began her political career in the left-leaning Meretz Party and has been an ally of outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Accusing the new government of having anti-democratic values and defying the county’s Declaration of Independence, German added that she cannot “lie to myself and continue to represent policies that are so radically different from what I believe in.”מכתב ההתפטרות מתפקידי כשגרירת ישראל בצרפת. מכתב ששלחתי לרוה"מ לפני כשעה. pic.twitter.com/O793ezBCKr— יעל גרמן Yael German (@GermanYael1) December 29, 2022 Read it at Times of Israel
americanmilitarynews.com
Italy ready to be ‘guarantor’ of peace in Ukraine – PM
Italy’s government wants to be a “guarantor” of peace” in the 10-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday, noting that she plans to visit Kiev “before the end of February”. ”I believe I will go to Kiev before the...
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
The tourism minister of Israel's new hardline government has promised to invest in the West Bank, calling the occupied area "our local Tuscany."
104.1 WIKY
Britain could join Amazon Fund to help Brazil control deforestation – UK minister
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Britain is considering joining the billion-dollar Amazon Fund reopened by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to finance sustainability in the rainforest, British environment minister Therese Coffey said. “It is something we are seriously looking at,” Coffey told Reuters on Monday in Brasilia, where she attended...
The Jewish Press
EU’s Subversion of Israel
Liberal Jews in both the Diaspora and Israel have been hyperventilating over the “extremist” ministers in the incoming government headed by Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu. These are the rabble-rouser Itamar Ben-Gvir, the theocrat Bezalel Smotrich and the ultra-socially conservative Avi Maoz. With Netanyahu insisting that he will...
104.1 WIKY
Zelenskiy: Russia plans protracted drone campaign to ‘exhaust’ Ukraine
(Reuters) – Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to “exhaust” Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. “We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy.”
