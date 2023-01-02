PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, but the Eagles reportedly believe he'll be healthy enough to play in the regular season finale against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. In Monday's press conference, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team will continue to monitor Hurts' status to see how he feels throughout the week. "Obviously everything is taken into play as far as when he's ready to come back," Sirianni said. "First and foremost we're going to want him to be healthy enough to not put himself in danger. That's...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO