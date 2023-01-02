ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

Eagles believe QB Jalen Hurts will be able to play against Giants: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, but the Eagles reportedly believe he'll be healthy enough to play in the regular season finale against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. In Monday's press conference, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team will continue to monitor Hurts' status to see how he feels throughout the week. "Obviously everything is taken into play as far as when he's ready to come back," Sirianni said. "First and foremost we're going to want him to be healthy enough to not put himself in danger. That's...
NJ.com

Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker

The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Penn State's Rose Bowl Win

Penn State beat Utah 35-21 on Monday to capture the Rose Bowl for the second time in program history. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for the game, and on Wednesday, the longtime analyst congratulated the Nittany Lions on their big win. "Congratulations @PennStateFball and especially-the Sr’s for going...
Yardbarker

76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon

Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
NBC Sports

NFL sets kickoff time and date for huge Giants-Eagles matchup

The Eagles’ crucial game against the Giants has been scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday, the NFL announced Monday. For the first time since 2019, the Eagles go into the regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. In 2019, they beat the Giants 34-17 at MetLife Stadium on the final day of the regular season to clinch the NFC East title.
Trentonian

JACK McCAFFERY: Signs of Eagles collapse getting hard to ignore

There is never a flashing message billboard on the wall of any stadium reading, “Coming Soon: A Season to Forget.”. There are no coaches spreading dire predictions weeks in advance that the avalanche of disappointment is about to roll. There are no alarms. There are no warnings. There are...
glensidelocal.com

Interview with Abington grad Julie Bacanskas, Eagles’ social media Senior Manager

2011 Abington High School graduate Julie Bacanskas has been managing the Philadelphia Eagles social media outlets since 2015. Glenside Local caught up with Julie amidst her demanding in-season schedule. As a lifelong sports fan, a Flyers die-hard, and an Abington native, Julie says her understanding of the Philly fan base has been crucial to her job description.
NBC Sports

Will Hurts' return solve all the Eagles' problems?

All year we’ve been worried about the wrong team. Could the Eagles finally beat the Cowboys in Dallas? Could the Eagles handle the 49ers in a playoff game? Could the Eagles beat the Vikings again if they had to?. Turns out the team we need to worry about isn’t...
NBC Sports

The Eagles' 10 biggest surprises of 2022

We knew A.J. Brown was one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. We knew Haason Reddick was an elite edge rusher. We knew Jason Kelce was headed to yet another Pro Bowl. Then there are the surprises. With the regular-season finale against the Giants coming up Sunday, we’ve put...
NBC Sports

Roob stats: A look at the Eagles' historic sack numbers

Tons of wild sack stats, some pretty cool receiving numbers, a crazy record Brandon Graham missed by a matter of days and even a rare Jake Elliot stat makes an appearance in this week’s edition of Roob’s Eagles Stats. 1. We have to start with the Eagles’ incredible...
