In August if I told you that the New York Giants had nothing to play for in Week 18, that wouldn’t have been a surprise. The surprising part is that’s because they’re locked into the sixth seed in the NFC with a 9-6-1 record and can rest Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley for the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, but the Eagles reportedly believe he'll be healthy enough to play in the regular season finale against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. In Monday's press conference, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team will continue to monitor Hurts' status to see how he feels throughout the week. "Obviously everything is taken into play as far as when he's ready to come back," Sirianni said. "First and foremost we're going to want him to be healthy enough to not put himself in danger. That's...
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
The Washington Commanders are benching quarterback Carson Wentz once again. The team will start fifth-round quarterback Sam Howell against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and utilize Taylor Heinicke at backup, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Wednesday. The decision gives Washington a chance to evaluate the young quarterback before...
Yardbarker
NBC Sports
The Eagles’ crucial game against the Giants has been scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday, the NFL announced Monday. For the first time since 2019, the Eagles go into the regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. In 2019, they beat the Giants 34-17 at MetLife Stadium on the final day of the regular season to clinch the NFC East title.
We could all use some good news right now, whether that be because your mind is still on Dumar Hamlin or because you’re trying to focus on football and you’re worried about the two-game losing streak that the Philadelphia Eagles are currently enduring. Fortunately, on Wednesday, we were allowed to place check marks in both boxes.
Trentonian
There is never a flashing message billboard on the wall of any stadium reading, “Coming Soon: A Season to Forget.”. There are no coaches spreading dire predictions weeks in advance that the avalanche of disappointment is about to roll. There are no alarms. There are no warnings. There are...
glensidelocal.com
2011 Abington High School graduate Julie Bacanskas has been managing the Philadelphia Eagles social media outlets since 2015. Glenside Local caught up with Julie amidst her demanding in-season schedule. As a lifelong sports fan, a Flyers die-hard, and an Abington native, Julie says her understanding of the Philly fan base has been crucial to her job description.
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
