Philadelphia, PA

Susan Hilbert
2d ago

I am without a doubt concerned if Hurts will not be playing against the Giants...I have a real problem with Nick Sirianni by not running the ball ...he may not call tge plays but he certainly holds control. I also have a problem with him chewing gum during the press conference yesterday and trying to talk .....that to me is annoying.Just maybe he should get a bit tougher instead of acting like one of the guys I hate to think he lost this team....I am very disappointed in the lack of leadership and for the need to get the job done...I HOPE HURTS IS BACK AGAINST THE GIANTS!!!!!

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Pewter Report

Week 17 Snap Count Analysis: Bucs vs. Panthers

Each week after every Bucs game, we’ll take a closer look at the snap count distribution for the Tampa Bay offense and defense. We’ll assess what we can learn from who played the most and least from the game. Here is a closer look at which players received...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Eagles most costly injury down the stretch isn’t Jalen Hurts

While the Philadelphia Eagles are missing quarterback Jalen Hurts due to injury, this player being sidelined has been much more significant. The Philadelphia Eagles are on a two-game losing streak ever since quarterback Jalen Hurts was sidelined due to a sprained throwing shoulder. They lost their Week 16 game to the rival Dallas Cowboys and this past Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. They were unable to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC during that stretch, and will have to do so in Week 18.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Boys basketball season heats up

Last year we had a little bit of everything. The Archbishop Ryan High School boys basketball team became the first Northeast Philly team to make a Catholic League championship since North Catholic won the title in 2008. This year, the Raiders should once again contend for the PCL title. Father...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Playoffs be damned: Giants should go all out and beat the Eagles in week 18 (Opinion)

After six years and five head coaches, the New York Giants are back in the playoffs. This after beating the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 in front of their screaming rejoicing fans who have suffered through it right with them. As great as that is, there is one other thing they can do for their fans; especially those who came out in the rain to see them on December 11. Beat the Eagles this Sunday in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

