Read full article on original website
Susan Hilbert
2d ago
I am without a doubt concerned if Hurts will not be playing against the Giants...I have a real problem with Nick Sirianni by not running the ball ...he may not call tge plays but he certainly holds control. I also have a problem with him chewing gum during the press conference yesterday and trying to talk .....that to me is annoying.Just maybe he should get a bit tougher instead of acting like one of the guys I hate to think he lost this team....I am very disappointed in the lack of leadership and for the need to get the job done...I HOPE HURTS IS BACK AGAINST THE GIANTS!!!!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Marshalls is Closing a Location in Philadelphia This MonthBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Washington Crossing Sites RestoredGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Comments / 1