Brazilians prepare to bid farewell to Pele at 24-hour wake in Santos stadium

Brazilians have begun to say goodbye to legend footballer Pele , with a 24-hour wake commencing on Monday, 2 December.

The sporting great’s coffin was placed inside Vila Belmiro stadium for the public to pay their respects ahead of the funeral.

Home to Santos football club, the side welcomed the public to come to the stadium to bid farewell to their most iconic player.

The three-times World Cup winner will be laid to rest on Tuesday after his casket is carried through the streets.

