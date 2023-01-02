ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Law Enforcement Investigating South Tulsa Robbery

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
Tulsa Police are investigating after a cell phone store near South Peoria Avenue and I-44 was broken into early Monday morning.

Authorities said the store was broken into around 4:30 a.m., and that the intruder used a large piece of concrete to smash out the lower part of the glass door.

Police said they were not able to locate anybody at the scene, but when a company representative arrived they determined the loss was only a few speakers and the door to the building.

Comments / 2

White Lion
2d ago

sounds like the same person who smashed the bead/jewlery store a couple of months ago in Tulsa, and another business on Desember in Tulsa

Reply
2
 

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

