Law Enforcement Investigating South Tulsa Robbery

Tulsa Police are investigating after a cell phone store near South Peoria Avenue and I-44 was broken into early Monday morning.

Authorities said the store was broken into around 4:30 a.m., and that the intruder used a large piece of concrete to smash out the lower part of the glass door.

Police said they were not able to locate anybody at the scene, but when a company representative arrived they determined the loss was only a few speakers and the door to the building.